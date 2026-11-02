Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 61St Birthday With Fans At Mannat Residence

Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Balcony Tradition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his 61st birthday extra special for his fans as he stepped out onto the balcony of his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to greet the hundreds who had gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The actor's appearance turned into an emotional moment for fans, marking his much-awaited return to the annual birthday tradition after skipping last year's balcony greeting due to crowd control measures.

Climbing atop the standing arena to acknowledge the sea of fans, SRK greeted them with his signature warmth. The superstar waved enthusiastically, folded his hands in a heartfelt namaskar and expressed his gratitude to the crowd for showering him with love over the years. Not missing out on a fan-favourite moment, Shah Rukh also struck his iconic arms-wide-open signature pose, sending the gathered crowd into a frenzy.

Celebrations and King Movie Hype

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, had arrived at Mannat, setting the tone for the birthday celebrations. His eventual appearance on the balcony became one of the biggest highlights of the day, with fans cheering loudly as the actor acknowledged their presence and unwavering support. The celebrations this year have been grander than ever, with fans going all out to mark the superstar's special day, particularly with anticipation building around his upcoming film, 'King'. From fan-organised events to elaborate celebrations across the city, the excitement surrounding Shah Rukh's birthday has been palpable.

Mannat, too, has received a spectacular celebratory touch. The makers of 'King' illuminated his iconic residence, Mannat, with larger-than-life visuals from the film, featuring the dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon." Earlier, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 61st birthday. Thousands of fans gathered outside the actor's residence to celebrate his birthday; a giant projector displayed his handwritten message, giving fans a special birthday surprise. "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all," the note read. Shah Rukh signed off with the words, "Lots of love and a big hug."

Musical Reveal and Industry Wishes

In a treat for fans, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar. Giving audiences an exciting glimpse into the world of KING, the music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de", immediately setting the tone for his character. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after their collaboration on 'Pathaan', which was released in theatres in 2023.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in across social media platforms, with fans, friends, and colleagues from the industry sending their best wishes. From Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, several celebrities took to social media to celebrate the actor, with many also expressing excitement about his upcoming film 'King.'

Karan Johar shared a birthday post for Shah Rukh, in which he also praised the actor's physical transformation for 'King.' Sharing his excitement, Karan wrote,“Ap sab gym jate ho??? Bhai toh khud gym ban chuka hai! This body is INSANE!!! Pathan ab aur bhi Jawaan ho gaye hai! Humare KING ban gaye hai aur bhi ROC-KING! KING is Back & How... 61? Never looked this fine."

Anil Kapoor shared a warm birthday message, reflecting on his friendship with the superstar. His note read,“Happy Birthday, Shahrukh! Years of laughter, countless memories, and you haven't lost an ounce of that charm or madness, and clearly neither of us is counting the years. Here's to many more. Jaldi milte hai, Lots of love always! @iamsrk”

Kajol shared an unseen candid picture with him, offering fans a glimpse of their much-loved bond. The adorable picture captures Shah Rukh planting a peck on Kajol's cheek as she flashes a wide smile. The two are also seen twinning in black outfits, making the candid moment all the more special. "Happy Birthday @iamsrk! Stay the absolute rockstar that you are. Sending you the biggest hug today," she wrote. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)