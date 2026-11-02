Azerbaijan Launches 'Digital Media Month' Initiative For November (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Events for “Digital Media Month,” running throughout November 2026, have been launched at the initiative of Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council.

This was announced by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

According to the information, the primary objectives of the initiative are to enhance media literacy within society, improve knowledge and skills regarding the modern information environment, promote the creation of reliable content, and support the professional development of young people in this field. The "Digital Media Month" also aims to raise awareness about the opportunities presented by new technologies, encourage the effective use of these opportunities, and strengthen a culture of safety on digital platforms.

The first day of the training program, organized as part of this initiative, focused on topics such as digital media trends, platform algorithms, personal branding, and building engagement with audiences.

Digital marketing and artificial intelligence specialist Jafar Najafov spoke on the topic "Digital media trends and platform algorithms" and informed about the principles of operation of digital platforms, the influence of algorithms on content distribution, and new trends in the modern information environment.

Content creator Parviz Sadigov made a presentation on "Personal brand and audience interaction: digital content strategies". He talked about developing a personal brand, defining the target audience, developing effective content strategies for social media, and establishing continuous communication with the audience.

The training program continued with discussions and question-and-answer sessions.

Meanwhile, during the month of November, awareness and development programs, practical trainings, seminars, networking meetings, and media campaigns are planned for various target groups. Within the framework of the program, special attention will be paid to topical issues such as digital media trends, principles of social media platforms, development of content strategies, application of artificial intelligence technologies, information security, and fight against disinformation.