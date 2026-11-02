Azerbaijan, China Discuss Plans For Joint Industrial Park (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An exchange of views took place regarding the establishment of an Azerbaijan–China Industrial Park.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his "X" account.

“We met with Gao Bo, Chairman of CSCEC International, and discussed prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, urban development, energy, industry, and other areas in Azerbaijan. The exchange also covered the establishment of the Azerbaijan–China Industrial Park and potential cooperation with the company in this regard. We also explored opportunities to attract joint investment and leverage CSCEC International's expertise in implementing major infrastructure and industrial projects,” the post said.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China rose by 1.7% to nearly $3.46 billion from January through September 2026.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, in value terms, this figure increased by $59.4 million compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with China accounted for 9.30% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, placing China 4th among Azerbaijan's largest trading partners.

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $83.7 million to China. This was an increase of $13.05 million, or approximately 18.5%, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth about $3.38 billion from China, up $46.3 million, or 1.4%, compared to the same period in 2025. China thus ranked first among the countries from which Azerbaijan imports the most goods.