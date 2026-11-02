Robbins LLP Urges AVXL Shareholders To Contact The Firm For Information About The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. misled investors regarding its lack of adequate internal controls.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 30, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Anavex Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls;

(2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and

(3) as a result, defendants' statements about Anavex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why Did Anavex Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on May 6, 2026, Anavex filed a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that stated that on April 30, 2026, a special committee composed of independent directors of the Board of Directors terminated the employment of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Missling, PhD, for, among other things, conduct that was inconsistent with Company policy. On this news, the price of Anavex stock declined by 0.59% on May 6, 2026.

On May 11, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC a notification of late filing on Form 12b-25 indicating that it was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 by the prescribed May 11, 2026 due date. On this news, the Company's stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $3.06 on May 12, 2026.

According to the complaint, on August 28, 2026, Anavex filed with the SEC an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, indicating that "there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting that existed on September 30, 2025. Accordingly, the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2025, as reported in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (the“Original Form 10-K”) was not effective. In addition, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2025, due to the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting as described above." The Company also filed an amended quarterly report on Form 10-Q/A for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, indicating that, like the 10-K/A, the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2025 were not effective.

Plaintiff also alleges that on August 28, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC its quarterly reports for the periods ending March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, which contained disclosures regarding the Company's clinical trials and internal controls. On this news, Anavex stock fell $0.19 per share, or 6.35%, to close at $2.80 on August 31, 2026, the subsequent trading day.

What Can Anavex Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than November 30, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.



Does It Cost Anything to Participate?



No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.



Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Anavex Life Sciences Corp. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









