Cmic Unveils Nexusai And Expanded Learning Opportunities At CONNECT 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMiC, the leading provider of AI-powered construction ERP, today kicks off the 28annual CONNECT customer conference, taking place November 1–4 at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. CONNECT 2026 brings together 900 customers, partners, industry leaders, and product specialists for more than 30 sessions, 30+ speakers, and four brand-new experiences, all designed to make this the most impactful CONNECT yet.



CMiC Introduces NexusAI: The New AI Launchpad Under the NEXUS Umbrella

True to form, CONNECT 2026 will serve as the stage for the latest CMiC product launches and platform updates, giving attendees a first look at what is next for AI in construction.

This year, CMiC leaders will introduce NexusAI, the new AI Launchpad in NEXUS. Users can launch AI agents and surface ERP content just by asking in plain language, with no screens to navigate. Powered by the CMiC MCP Server, NexusAI runs every request within existing security settings and user permissions. With NexusAI, construction teams gain real-time KPIs and alerts at a glance, guided workflows driven by document uploads or plain-language requests, and the ability to create jobs, budgets, invoices, and more through a simple request, review, and confirmation process.

According to Steve Cangiano, Chief Product Officer at CMiC,“This release of NEXUS builds on the first, sharpening our feature set surrounding job costing and payroll. With these new AI-powered capabilities, job costing runs more efficiently and accurately, payroll data is better protected, and project teams have real-time visibility across every phase of work. This is what a truly AI-powered ERP should deliver: real operational impact that also builds a more connected workforce.”

CONNECT 2026: New Experiences, Industry Insights, and Strategic Partnerships

CONNECT 2026 empowers attendees to expand their industry expertise, get more from their investment with CMiC, and build lasting connections with peers. Attendees will have access to more than 30 sessions led by over 30 speakers, guest keynote presentations, interactive learning labs, opportunity to earn NASBA certified CPE credits, and one-on-one meetings with CMiC product experts at the CONNECT Campground.

With 24 sponsors and exhibitors on site, attendees will also discover powerful integrations that drive efficiency, accuracy, and strategic capabilities across their organizations.

This year's guest keynote speakers combine AI expertise with industry insight. Drawing on his experience leading Go-To-Market at OpenAI, Global AI Advisor Zack Kass will show how smart businesses are putting AI to work and becoming disruptors. Steve Jones, Industry Insights and Research Leader at Dodge Construction Network, will share a data-backed look at what is next for construction.

As Shirin Ali, Head of Marketing at CMiC puts it:“CONNECT 2026 is our boldest conference yet, and that is not something we say lightly. With the debut of NEXUS AI, an all-new Executive Track, NASBA-certified CPE credits, and two of the most spectacular evening events we have ever produced, we have built an experience that is as unforgettable as it is impactful. This is CONNECT at its finest and the construction industry's must-attend event of 2026.”

Explore the full CONNECT 2026 agenda, speakers, and experience today.

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CMiC CONNECT 2026

CONTACT: Tameika Thomas CMiC...