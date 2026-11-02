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Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI Chips And Advanced Packaging Drive 8.73% CAGR Toward USD 11.82 Billion


Date: 2026-11-02 09:31:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the technologies, materials, applications, and regional developments shaping this critical semiconductor process. The market is projected to reach USD 7.10 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.73% to USD 11.82 billion by 2032, supported by advanced logic scaling, 3D memory, high-bandwidth memory, compound semiconductors, and expanding fabrication capacity.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) combines precision chemistry, engineered abrasives, polishing pads, conditioning systems, and process controls to create the ultra-flat wafer surfaces required for modern integrated circuits. The ecosystem includes:

  • CMP equipment and aftermarket services
  • Slurries, polishing pads, and pad conditioners
  • Cleaning chemistries and filtration systems
  • Metrology and process-control solutions
  • Front-end, back-end, and advanced packaging applications

Growth is reinforced by gate-all-around transistors, multilayer interconnects, 3D NAND, chiplet architectures, silicon carbide and gallium nitride devices, and government-backed semiconductor investments. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where technology transitions and capacity expansion are creating attractive commercial opportunities.

Transformative Technology Shifts

CMP is evolving from a conventional planarization step into a precision-enabling platform for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing. Fabs increasingly require greater slurry selectivity, pad uniformity, endpoint control, and post-CMP cleaning performance within tighter defect and variability limits.

Processes must accommodate copper, tungsten, cobalt, ruthenium, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, low-k dielectrics, high-k metal gates, and emerging compound semiconductor substrates. Sustainability requirements are also driving efforts to reduce ultrapure water consumption, improve slurry utilization, manage wastewater, and strengthen chemical stewardship.

Artificial Intelligence and CMP Optimization

Artificial intelligence is influencing the market through both semiconductor demand and manufacturing optimization. AI accelerators, GPUs, advanced networking chips, and high-bandwidth memory depend on high-yield processing and packaging workflows in which CMP affects planarity, resistance, defectivity, overlay control, and downstream lithography.

Within fabs, AI-enabled analytics are being applied to:

  • Endpoint detection and process control
  • Fault detection and classification
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Slurry health and pad-life monitoring
  • Post-CMP defect classification

These insights enable decision-makers to evaluate connected CMP systems that can reduce process excursions, accelerate yield learning, and improve equipment utilization.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: The leading CMP consumption center, supported by major foundry, memory, wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging operations in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, and Malaysia.
  • North America: Growth is accelerating through U.S. CHIPS Act incentives, advanced-node foundry projects, memory investment, equipment innovation, and nearshoring across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Europe: Demand is supported by the European Chips Act, automotive semiconductors, power devices, MEMS, industrial electronics, and research clusters.
  • Middle East and Africa: Emerging opportunities center on sovereign technology investment, AI infrastructure, critical minerals, skills development, and long-term supply-chain diversification.

Country-level coverage helps organizations compare market-entry options, localize technical support, and anticipate policy or supply-chain risks across established and emerging semiconductor hubs.

Strategic Economic Bloc Opportunities

ASEAN offers opportunities in specialty fabrication, advanced packaging, precision cleaning, filtration, logistics, and technical services. The GCC is gaining relevance through diversification programs, data centers, and technology investment, while the European Union continues to prioritize semiconductor resilience. BRICS and G7 economies present varied opportunities across manufacturing expansion, equipment, materials, intellectual property, and policy coordination.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Pursue early co-development with fabs across slurry chemistry, pad design, filtration, endpoint algorithms, and cleaning.
  • Strengthen regional supply networks, qualified dual sourcing, inventory visibility, and localized service capabilities.
  • Invest in AI-enabled process controls and predictive maintenance.
  • Demonstrate measurable improvements in defectivity, water use, slurry efficiency, waste handling, and compliance.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 11.82 billion by 2032 at an 8.73% CAGR.
  • Advanced logic, 3D memory, AI chips, compound semiconductors, and advanced packaging are primary growth catalysts.
  • Asia-Pacific leads demand, while North America and Europe benefit from policy-backed capacity investment.
  • Competitive advantage increasingly depends on process precision, supply resilience, AI integration, sustainability, and close fab collaboration.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 198
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11.82 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Component
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Slurries
7.2.1.1. Oxide Slurry
7.2.1.2. Tungsten Slurry
7.2.1.3. Copper Slurry
7.2.2. Pads
7.2.2.1. Porous Polymer Pads
7.2.2.2. Composite Pads
7.2.3. Pad Conditioners
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. CMP Tools
7.3.2. Wafer Carriers
7.3.3. End Point Detection Systems
7.3.4. Metrology & Inspection Systems
8. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Wafer Size
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Between 200 To 300 mm
8.3. Above 300 mm
8.4. Below 200 mm
9. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Technology Node
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Below 28 nm
9.3. Between 28 To 65 nm
9.4. Above 65 nm
10. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Equipment Configuration
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Standalone CMP Tools
10.3. Clustered CMP Systems
10.4. Automated CMP Systems
11. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Application
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Interlayer Dielectric Planarization
11.3. Shallow Trench Isolation Planarization
11.4. Copper Damascene Process
11.5. Dual Damascene Process
11.6. Tungsten Plug formation
11.7. Barrier Layer Planarization
12. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. 3M Company
16.2. Anji Microelectronics Technology Shanghai Co Ltd
16.3. Applied Materials Inc
16.4. Axus Technology
16.5. BASF SE
16.6. Beijing Grish Hitech Co Ltd
16.7. Cabot Corporation
16.8. Disco Corporation
16.9. DuPont de Nemours Inc
16.10. Ebara Corporation
16.11. Entegris Inc
16.12. Evonik Industries AG
16.13. Fujifilm Corporation
16.14. Fujimi Incorporated
16.15. HORIBA Ltd
16.16. JSR Corporation
16.17. KCTech Co Ltd
16.18. Lam Research Corporation
16.19. Lapmaster Wolters GmbH
16.20. Logitech Ltd
16.21. Merck KGaA
16.22. Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd
16.23. Resonac Holdings Corporation
16.24. Revasum Inc
16.25. Saint-Gobain SA
16.26. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd
16.27. SK enpulse Co Ltd
16.28. Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [330]
For more information about this report visit

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