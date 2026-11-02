Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI Chips And Advanced Packaging Drive 8.73% CAGR Toward USD 11.82 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$11.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Slurries
7.2.1.1. Oxide Slurry
7.2.1.2. Tungsten Slurry
7.2.1.3. Copper Slurry
7.2.2. Pads
7.2.2.1. Porous Polymer Pads
7.2.2.2. Composite Pads
7.2.3. Pad Conditioners
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. CMP Tools
7.3.2. Wafer Carriers
7.3.3. End Point Detection Systems
7.3.4. Metrology & Inspection Systems
8. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Wafer Size
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Between 200 To 300 mm
8.3. Above 300 mm
8.4. Below 200 mm
9. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Technology Node
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Below 28 nm
9.3. Between 28 To 65 nm
9.4. Above 65 nm
10. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Equipment Configuration
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Standalone CMP Tools
10.3. Clustered CMP Systems
10.4. Automated CMP Systems
11. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Interlayer Dielectric Planarization
11.3. Shallow Trench Isolation Planarization
11.4. Copper Damascene Process
11.5. Dual Damascene Process
11.6. Tungsten Plug formation
11.7. Barrier Layer Planarization
12. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 3M Company
16.2. Anji Microelectronics Technology Shanghai Co Ltd
16.3. Applied Materials Inc
16.4. Axus Technology
16.5. BASF SE
16.6. Beijing Grish Hitech Co Ltd
16.7. Cabot Corporation
16.8. Disco Corporation
16.9. DuPont de Nemours Inc
16.10. Ebara Corporation
16.11. Entegris Inc
16.12. Evonik Industries AG
16.13. Fujifilm Corporation
16.14. Fujimi Incorporated
16.15. HORIBA Ltd
16.16. JSR Corporation
16.17. KCTech Co Ltd
16.18. Lam Research Corporation
16.19. Lapmaster Wolters GmbH
16.20. Logitech Ltd
16.21. Merck KGaA
16.22. Okamoto Machine Tool Works Ltd
16.23. Resonac Holdings Corporation
16.24. Revasum Inc
16.25. Saint-Gobain SA
16.26. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd
16.27. SK enpulse Co Ltd
16.28. Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [330]
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