Meguiar's® Unleashes A Trove Of New 2027 Car Care Products: Continuing 125 Years Of Innovation!

The Meguiar's brand is rooted in Legacy, Innovation and Passion. Its Legacy spans 125 years at the forefront of car care technology and distribution. During that time, the American company has Innovated more product developments at its California headquarters than most of its competitors combined. They do so because of the shared Passion for car culture; wanting to help proud owners keep their cars in better-than-new condition, inside and out; no matter how challenging the finishes or conditions.

You can learn all about the car reveals, signed posters, and giveaways in the SEMA 2026 section below. But for now, we want to highlight some of the 2027 Meguiar's Car Care Products.

NEW PRODUCTS FOR 2027

MEGUIAR'S HYBRID CERAMIC LINE

Introduced in 2019, the Hybrid Ceramic family that started it all is undergoing a major reboot with the addition of exciting, all-new items and a bold, fresh look complete with all-new bottles, labels and sprayers. Anchoring the reboot is the addition of Meguiar's proprietary Tri-Tech Chemistry, which delivers improved performance, surface adhesion and longevity.

Hybrid Ceramic Interior Detailer is one of the first with Tri-Tech Chemistry. It delivers the ease of an interior detailer, but with the improved protection expected from Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic products. It sprays on to lightly clean and protect interior surfaces, leaving a durable, non-greasy, matte finish as well as UV-blocking protection, which is important for surfaces like plastic, vinyl, leather, rubber, and electronic screens. And there's a great Tropical Citrus scent to keep the interior fresh. The Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Interior Detailer has an MSRP of $12.99.

Hybrid Ceramic Prime Coat Sealant also features Tri-Tech Chemistry and delivers the first-ever spray-and-wipe, dry-applied Sealant to the lineup. Its all-new formula combines the ease of spray-and-wipe sealants on clean exterior surfaces, without the need for water. Its Tri-Tech Chemistry ensures 1) maximum adhesion and 2) maximum longevity for up to six months of protection thanks to advanced polymers. And 3) hydrophobic performance that will shed dirt when used as a foundation layer like a dry applied spray wax. Meguiar's products such as Hybrid Ceramic Wash, Hybrid Ceramic Detailer and Hybrid Ceramic Wet Wax can then be used to maintain the ceramic properties. The Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Prime Coat Sealant has an MSRP of $21.99.

Other items in the Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic range include Wet Wax, Liquid Wax, Wash & Wax, Waterless Wash & Wax, Detailer and Tire Shine. Full details are available at Meguiar's.

MEGUIAR'S WHOLE CAR AIR RE-FRESHERS

In an expansion to the collection released at SEMA 2025, Meguiar's is expanding the range of scents available in the Luxury Collection of its Whole Car Air Re-Freshers. New for 2027 is Tokyo Nights; an invigorating blend of lemon, lime and ginger, which provides a sophisticated and refreshing take on the highly popular "JDM Squash" scent.

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Re-Freshers are a range of easy, one-time use aerosols. When the cannister is set in the car, its contents are released to quickly fight odors and create a fresh scent that lasts for weeks.

Other scents in the Luxury Collection include Stargazer, Dubai Sands, Tropical Rainforest and Island Volcano. Each Meguiar's Whole Car Air Re-Fresher has an MSRP of $11.99

MEGUIAR'S HANGING AIR RE-FRESHERS

For the first time, Meguiar's is introducing a collection of Hanging Air Re-Freshers. They come in two groups: Standard Scents, which take the form of the Meguiar's“M” logo, and can be purchased in three-packs of either New Car, Black Chrome or Ultimate scents.

The second group consists of the Luxury Collection scents, which includes Stargazer, Dubai Sands, Tropical Rainforest, Island Volcano and Tokyo Nights. The Hanging Air Re-Freshers feature vibrant colors and scenic designs specific to each scent.

Care has been taken to ensure none of the Hanging Air Re-Fresher scents are overpowering. It's estimated the scent will last approximately 2-4 weeks. A Hanging Air Re-Fresher three-pack has an MSRP of $6.99.

Visitors to the Meguiar's Indoor and Outdoor SEMA Booths will be able to pick up a sample of the new Air Re-Freshers while stocks last.

MEGUIAR'S ACCESSORIES

With a legacy of 125 years in the car care industry, Meguiar's has a keen sense of what works and what people really need to keep their cars in prime condition. The Meguiar's Accessories range is proof there's a finger on the pulse of car enthusiasts. These new products expand the existing range of special items for individual requirements to help get the job done right.

Meguiar's Quik Clean Sticky Mitt

Picking up stubborn dust, dirt, crumbs and fur across numerous interior surfaces can be a time-consuming task, but the new Quik Clean Sticky Mitt is designed to remove it all by simply pushing the soft, squishy and sticky wash mitt-shaped accessory into hard to reach nooks and crannies.

Packaged in a mini wash bucket, the non-toxic Sticky Mitt is a fun, scented, sticky-stretchy blob, shaped like a miniature microfiber wash mitt. It collects all the dust and dirt from awkward places on hard surfaces and can be quickly washed off afterwards. The mitt is re-usable for more than 20 times and has an MSRP of only $9.99.

Meguiar's Quik Pet Hair Remover

The Quik Pet Hair Remover has been designed to assist pet owners who want to tackle stubborn pet hair and fur. The versatile tool has four soft silicone blades with both smooth and gently serrated edges that quickly lift embedded hair from carpets, fabric seats, floor mats, and upholstery. The versatile tool can be used by hand or with a slow-speed hand drill. The Quik Pet Hair Remover is intended for fabrics and not recommended for leather, vinyl, suede, etc. The MSRP is $14.99

Meguiar's Swirl Stopper Bucket Insert

This item definitely qualifies as IYKYK. The Swirl Stopper Bucket Insert has been engineered with a one-way design that keeps dirt and grime at the bottom of your wash bucket, helping to reduce scratches and swirls during car washing. It's an ingeniously simple device that fits most 3.5-5-gallon wash buckets thanks to the engineered feet and unique profile. The Swirl Stopper also includes an integrated finger slot for easy placement and removal. The MSRP is $9.99.

Meguiar's Universal Microfiber Applicator Pads

Designed specifically for the smooth application of conditioners, dressings, protectants and coatings, the Universal Applicator Pads are ideal for use on tires, trim, leather, vinyl and paint. And because the premium microfiber applicators are machine washable, they can be used again and again. The MSRP is $12.99 for a pack of four. (Not recommended for use with compounds, polishes or waxes).

MORE TO COME

Our brief introduction is only scratching the surface of what Meguiar's has in store for 2027. In the coming months, we'll provide more information on the aforementioned products as well as the following:



Meguiar's Hot Shine Black Plastic Restorer – an expansion to the Hot Shine trim restoration line, it quickly restores textured exterior trim without difficult-to-remove residue. The MSRP is $9.99

Meguiar's Wipes – the convenient Wipes line is getting a major makeover with new packaging, expanded to 35 wipes in each larger, round container, and all six applications have the same $8.99 MSRP Meguiar's Professional M111 Heavy Hitter Compound Gel – Containing AMP-Ceramic Abrasives, the innovative, all-new M111 gel-based compound delivers the highest level of cut Meguiar's has ever offered professional body shops and detailers! It's packaged in a 16oz bottle with an MSRP of $29.99



SEMA 2026

Throughout SEMA week – from opening day on November 3 to public day on November 6 – the Meguiar's booths will be a hive of activity. The primary focus will be booth # 22357 in Central Hall. That's where you'll find displays of all the new 2027 Meguiar's car care products, as well as car care experts to explain their benefits. Additionally, Meguiar's will reveal Tony Peressini's 1956 Ford F-100 GT/FX from Fat Fender Garage alongside TJ Hunt's Aston Martin Vantage.

The indoor booth will host autograph sessions on the first two days, where visitors can pick up a signed, limited edition poster from TJ Hunt, Dustin Williams and Fat Fender Garage (while available) at these times: