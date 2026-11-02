Global Advanced Fire-Retardant And Fire-Resistant Coatings And Materials Market, 2027-2037 Electrification And Regulation Drive EV, Energy Storage, And AI Data Center Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Advanced Fire-retardant and Fire-resistant Coatings and Materials 2027-2037" has been added tooffering.

Advanced fire-retardant and fire-resistant coatings and materials are gaining strategic importance as industries respond to lithium-ion battery thermal runaway, wildfire exposure at the wildland-urban interface, mass timber construction and the electrification of buildings, vehicles and data centres. The report delivers comprehensive market analysis across fire protection coatings and advanced fire-resistant materials, identifying the technologies, regulations and applications expected to shape demand through 2037.

The coatings market includes thin-film and thick-film intumescents, cementitious materials, timber and textile coatings, wildfire-defence coatings and gels, battery coatings, cable coatings, and nano-enhanced and bio-based formulations. Coverage of advanced materials spans aerogels, mica, ceramic fibres, composites, mineral boards, encapsulant foams, firestop systems, halogen-free additives, synergists and high-performance textiles.

Building and construction remains the largest end-use market. However, electrification has become the primary growth engine for fire protection materials, supported by rising demand from electric vehicles, stationary energy storage systems and AI data centres. These applications require improved thermal barriers, fire containment systems, electrical insulation and materials engineered to mitigate propagation risks.

Regulatory developments are accelerating product innovation and market adoption. Key catalysts include China's GB 38031-2025, UN ECE R100-05 and California's emerging Zone 0 requirements. Restrictions affecting brominated flame retardants, antimony and PFAS are also encouraging manufacturers to develop phosphorus, nitrogen, mineral and bio-based chemistries. This transition is creating commercial opportunities for suppliers that can combine regulatory compliance with high performance, lower environmental impact and scalable production.

The report provides market data for 2024-2026 and forecasts for 2027-2037. Low, base and high scenarios assess market value, volume, pricing and growth by product segment, end-use application, region and country. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Report coverage includes:



Market outlook: Market size and growth projections for 2026-2037, segmented by product, application and region, alongside structural growth drivers, technology trends, regulatory catalysts, commercial challenges and investment opportunities.

Regulations and standards: Building codes, wildland-urban interface requirements, EV battery and energy-storage standards, transportation regulations, electrical and cable requirements, industrial standards, protective-clothing rules, chemical restrictions, testing protocols and certification infrastructure.

Fire protection coatings: Intumescent coatings, cementitious/SFRM products, wood and mass-timber coatings, wildfire-defence systems, textile and cable coatings, battery and electronics coatings, and advanced nano-enhanced and bio-based technologies, supported by cost and pricing analysis.

Advanced fire-resistant materials: Aerogels, mica, ceramic-fibre/AES products, mineral boards, high-performance fibres, composites, panels, foams, firestop systems, halogen-free additives, PCMs and AI-driven materials discovery.

EV battery and energy storage protection: Thermal runaway risks, cell chemistry, pack architecture, material benchmarking, testing requirements, immersion cooling and forecasts for electric vehicles and stationary storage. The analysis also evaluates Na-ion and solid-state battery technologies.

End-use market analysis: Building and construction, oil/gas/petrochemical/LNG, EVs and e-mobility, stationary energy storage, aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, electrical and electronics, cables, data centres, protective clothing/PPE/defence, power generation and industrial applications. Competitive intelligence: Market structure, estimated company shares, M&A activity, venture funding, manufacturing capacity, patent activity, business models and barriers to entry.

The report also presents a technology roadmap for 2027-2037, assessing how material innovation, changing safety requirements and sustainability priorities may influence future product development. Profiles of 127 companies provide insight into established manufacturers, specialist suppliers and emerging technology developers active across the global fire-retardant coatings and fire-resistant materials market.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview and Definition

1.2 Why the Market Is Changing: Five Structural Drivers

1.3 Market Size and Growth 2026-2037

1.4 Market by Product Segment

1.5 Market by End-Use Application

1.6 Regional Market Summary

1.7 Key Technology Trends

1.8 Regulatory Catalysts 2026-2030

1.9 Competitive Landscape Summary

1.10 Recent Industry Developments 2025-2026

1.11 Market Challenges and Restraints

1.12 Future Markets Outlook: Opportunities 2027-2037

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Fire Science Fundamentals

2.2 Fire-Retardant vs. Fire-Resistant: Definitions and Distinctions

2.3 Mechanisms of Fire Retardancy

2.4 Classification of Advanced Fire-Retardant and Fire-Resistant Coatings and Materials

2.5 Historical Evolution of Fire Protection Materials, 1900-2026

2.6 Fire Losses and the Economic Case for Passive Fire Protection

2.7 The Fire Protection Value Chain

2.8 Technology Readiness Assessment

2.9 Report Scope and Methodology Summary

3 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND STANDARDS

3.1 Overview of the Global Regulatory Framework

3.2 Building and Construction Codes

3.3 Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Regulations

3.4 Electric Vehicle Battery Safety Regulations

3.5 Energy Storage System Standards (UL 9540, UL 9540A, NFPA 855, IEC 62933, GB/T 36276)

3.6 Transportation Sector Standards (FAR 25.853/25.856, EN 45545-2, IMO FTP Code, FMVSS 302)

3.7 Oil & Gas and Industrial Standards (UL 1709, ISO 22899 jet-fire, NORSOK M-501, API 2218)

3.8 Electrical, Electronics and Cable Standards (UL 94, IEC 60332, EN 50575 CPR cable classes, UL 2196)

3.9 Protective Clothing Standards (NFPA 1970/2112, EN ISO 11612, EN 469)

3.10 Chemical Regulations Affecting Fire Retardants

3.11 Testing and Certification Infrastructure

4 FIRE-RETARDANT AND FIRE-RESISTANT COATINGS

4.1 Overview of Coatings Technologies

4.2 Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings (Cellulosic)

4.3 Thick-Film Epoxy Intumescent Coatings (Hydrocarbon and Jet-Fire)

4.4 Cementitious Coatings and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials (SFRM)

4.5 Fire-Retardant Coatings for Wood, Mass Timber and Other Substrates

4.6 Wildfire-Defence Exterior Coatings, Gels and Structure Retardants

4.7 Fire-Retardant Textile, Cable and Back-Coatings

4.8 Battery and Electronics Fire-Protective Coatings

4.9 Nano-Enhanced Fire-Retardant Coatings (graphene, expandable graphite, nanoclays, CNTs, MXenes, silica)

4.10 Bio-Based and Sustainable Fire-Retardant Coatings (lignin, phytic acid, chitosan, DNA/casein, tannins)

4.11 Coatings Cost Structure and Pricing Analysis

5 ADVANCED FIRE-RESISTANT AND FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIALS

5.1 Overview of Advanced Materials

5.2 Aerogels

5.3 Mica Papers, Sheets and Laminates

5.4 Ceramic-Fibre, AES Wool and Advanced Mineral Fire Boards and Papers

5.5 High-Performance Fire-Resistant Fibres and Textiles

5.6 Fire-Retardant Composites and Panels

5.7 Encapsulant Foams, Potting Compounds and Gap Fillers

5.8 FR Composites, Panels, Foams & Encapsulants - Market Size and Forecast

5.9 Firestop Systems

5.10 Advanced Halogen-Free Fire-Retardant Additives and Synergists

5.11 Phase Change Materials and Other Emerging Materials

5.12 Materials Informatics and AI-Driven Discovery of Fire-Retardant Materials

6 EV BATTERY AND ENERGY STORAGE FIRE PROTECTION

6.1 Thermal Runaway in Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.2 Impact of Cell Chemistry (NMC, LFP, LMFP, Na-ion, Solid-State) on Fire Protection

6.3 Cell Format and Pack Architecture

6.4 Fire Protection Materials for Batteries

6.5 Material Benchmarking

6.6 Material Testing for Thermal Runaway (UL 2596, UL BETR, torch-and-grit, nail penetration)

6.7 Market Forecast: EV Batteries

6.8 Market Forecast: Stationary Energy Storage

6.9 Immersion Cooling and Its Impact on Fire Protection Materials

6.10 Outlook: Na-ion, Solid-State and the Future of Battery Fire Protection

7 END-USE MARKETS

7.1 Building and Construction

7.2 Oil, Gas, Petrochemical and LNG

7.3 Electric Vehicles and E-Mobility (summary; cross-reference Chapter 6)

7.4 Stationary Energy Storage

7.5 Aerospace, Rail, Marine and Conventional Automotive

7.6 Electrical, Electronics, Cables and Data Centres

7.7 Protective Clothing, PPE and Defence

7.8 Industrial, Power Generation and Other (Nuclear, Renewables, Warehouses, Mining)

8 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2024-2037

8.1 Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

8.2 Total Market 2024-2037

8.3 Market by Product Segment

8.4 Coatings vs. Materials

8.5 Volume Demand (kilotonnes)

8.6 Pricing Trends

8.7 Market by End-Use Application

8.8 Market by Region

8.9 Scenario Analysis

9 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1 Market Structure and Concentration

10.2 Estimated Market Shares: Intumescent and Passive Fire Protection Coatings

10.3 Estimated Market Shares: EV Battery Fire Protection Materials

10.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Strategic Partnerships 2022-2026

10.5 Start-Up and Venture Funding Landscape

10.6 Capacity Expansions and Investments

10.7 Patent Landscape

10.8 Business Models: Product Sales, Applied Systems, Certification-Led Specification

10.9 Barriers to Entry

11 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 2027-2037

11.1 Technology Roadmap

11.2 Sustainability: Halogen-Free, PFAS-Free, Low-VOC, Bio-Based and Recyclable Solutions

11.3 Digitalisation: AI-Formulated Coatings, Digital Fire Engineering, DFT Monitoring

11.4 Climate Adaptation and Wildfire Resilience

11.5 Electrification: Batteries, Data Centres and Grid

11.6 Risks and Uncertainties

11.7 Strategic Recommendations for Suppliers, Investors and End Users

12 COMPANY PROFILES (127 company profiles)

13 APPENDICES

13.1 Research Methodology

13.2 Fire Testing Standards and Protocols

13.3 List of Abbreviations

13.4 Glossary of Terms

14 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [159]

LIST OF FIGURES [63]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

ADEKA Corporation

Aerogel Core Ltd

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Albi Protective Coatings (Isolatek International)

Alexium International

Alkegen

Altek Advanced Materials

Arclin

Armacell

Asahi Kasei

Asbury Carbons

Aspen Aerogels

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica

Avient Corporation

Axim Mica

Barricade International

BASF SE

Blueshift Materials

Boyd Corporation

Budenheim

Cabot Corporation

Carboline (RPM International)

Celanese

CFP Composites

Clariant

Cogebi

Contego International

Covestro

Denka

Dow

DuPont

Elkem

Elmelin

Envalior

Envirograf

Etex Group (Promat)

Fire Proof Builder

Firefree Coatings

First Graphene

Flame Control Coatings

Freudenberg

Frontline Wildfire Defense

Fujipoly (Fuji Polymer Industries)

Global Graphene Group

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Gurit

H.B. Fuller

Hempel

Henkel

Hilti

Huber Advanced Materials (J.M. Huber)

Huntsman

IBIH Advanced Materials

ICL Group

Isolatek International

Isovolta

Italmatch Chemicals

JIOS Aerogel

Jotun

Kaneka

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

Keey Aerogel

Kermel

Kingfa Sci. & Tech.

Kingspan Group

Knauf

Lanxess AG

Lenzing AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Milliken & Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation and more...

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