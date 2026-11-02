Lawsuit Claims Amazon Ignored Trucking Safety Warning Signs Before Fatal Crash That Killed U.S. Air Force Airman And Seriously Injured His Wife

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass represents the family of Noah Leyman, alleging Amazon and other defendants failed to address potential safety risks

Birmingham, Alabama, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass Law Firm, a nationally recognized trial firm trusted with high-stakes, complex litigation across the country, has filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Amazon and several other defendants following a June 4, 2023, collision in Texas that killed U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah M. Leyman and severely injured his wife, Jurnee Scott Leyman.

The couple, both active-duty Air Force members, were traveling from Georgia to Washington in connection with Noah's military relocation orders when a tractor-trailer traveling in the wrong direction on U.S. Highway 287 struck their vehicle head-on.

The lawsuit, Jurnee Scott Leyman, et al. v. Amazon Logistics, Inc., et al., was filed October 8, 2026, in the 181st Judicial District Court in Potter County, Texas. It alleges that the tractor-trailer was transporting Amazon freight through Amazon Relay, the company's logistics platform. The lawsuit questions whether Amazon and the other defendants failed to address potential safety risks despite allegedly having access to information about the truck's operations before the fatal collision.

According to the petition, the shipment was designated for team driving, which generally involves multiple drivers taking turns behind the wheel to allow for rest periods. However, the lawsuit alleges that driver Firdavs Kubaev operated the truck alone for multiple days and that additional drivers were listed for the shipment despite not actually operating the vehicle.

The lawsuit further alleges that Amazon Relay records reflected nearly 60 hours of driving in the three days leading up to the collision, raising concerns about driver fatigue and compliance with federal hours-of-service regulations.

The plaintiffs allege that Amazon approved Timur Trucking, LLC, to participate in its Relay program despite concerns about the carrier's safety status. According to the petition, Amazon's logistics systems also provided visibility into shipment routes, schedules, driver activity and driving hours. The lawsuit contends that Amazon and the other defendants failed to address potential safety risks before the fatal collision.

The lawsuit asserts claims of negligence, gross negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision, negligent entrustment, negligence per se, negligent undertaking and wrongful death. The plaintiffs seek more than $1 million in monetary relief, including actual and exemplary damages.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include Amazon Logistics, Inc.; Amazon Logistics, LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; Amazon.com Services, LLC; Timur Trucking, LLC; Firdavs Kubaev; and Kamiloddin Adilov. The allegations in the petition have not been proven in court.

“This case raises a fundamental question: What did Amazon and the other defendants know about this truck's operations, and what did they do when faced with potential safety risks? The lawsuit alleges that warning signs were visible in the shipment's driving records and that the safeguards meant to protect the public failed,” said Brett Turnbull, majority shareholder at Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass.“The consequences were devastating: Noah Leyman lost his life, and his wife was seriously injured. We intend to investigate how this happened and pursue accountability based on the evidence.”

Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass represents individuals and families in complex litigation, catastrophic injury, wrongful death and mass tort cases nationwide. The firm's involvement reflects its commitment to holding companies accountable when alleged failures in safety and oversight result in devastating consequences.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Members of the media may request a copy of the filed complaint and related court documents by contacting Krista Conlin at .... The lawsuit was filed on October 8, 2026, in 181st Judicial District Court in Potter County, Texas.

For more information about Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass Law Firm, visit .

ABOUT TURNBULL, MOAK & PENDERGRASS LAW FIRM

Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass is a national trial law firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, representing individuals, families, and businesses in catastrophic personal injury, mass tort, and complex commercial litigation matters. With a trial-first approach and extensive courtroom experience, the firm takes on high-stakes litigation in courtrooms across the country.

The firm's attorneys have taken more than 127 cases to trial and secured 116 jury verdicts nationwide, bringing substantial trial experience to complex and high-value matters. Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass is also a trusted litigation partner to referring law firms nationwide, providing the resources, strategic support, litigation funding, and trial experience necessary to handle challenging cases while enabling referring attorneys to maintain their client relationships.

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Jurnee Scott Leyman, et al. v. Amazon Logistics, Inc., et al

CONTACT: Krista Conlin Robinson KC Projects Public Relations...