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Modular Construction Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Off-Site Building Drives 7.70% CAGR And A USD 185.05 Billion Opportunity By 2032


Date: 2026-11-02 09:31:18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Modular Construction Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The modular construction market research report provides an in-depth assessment of industry growth, emerging technologies, regional dynamics, and strategic opportunities across residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure applications. The market is projected to reach USD 118.20 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 7.70% to USD 185.05 billion by 2032.

Modular construction is evolving from a niche building method into a strategic delivery model for housing, healthcare, education, hospitality, logistics, and public infrastructure. Factory-produced volumetric modules, panels, pods, and hybrid components can reduce weather-related disruption, improve schedule predictability, limit material waste, and create safer, more controlled building environments.

Market Drivers and Industry Transformation

Urbanization, housing affordability challenges, infrastructure gaps, skilled labor shortages, financing costs, and carbon-reduction targets are accelerating demand for industrialized construction. UN DESA projects that 68% of the global population will live in urban areas by 2050, reinforcing the need for faster and more repeatable building systems.

  • Standardized building platforms and design for manufacture and assembly
  • Integrated project delivery and earlier manufacturer involvement
  • BIM-enabled coordination among architects, engineers, contractors, and suppliers
  • Greater emphasis on energy performance, circularity, and lower-waste construction
  • Public-sector adoption of modern construction methods for resilient assets and faster delivery

Analysis of these forces enables developers, manufacturers, investors, and contractors to prioritize attractive applications, strengthen market-entry planning, and anticipate regulatory or supply-chain risks.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Construction

Artificial intelligence is extending the value of modular construction across design, procurement, factory production, logistics, and installation. Generative design can test layouts against structural, cost, carbon, accessibility, and code requirements, while BIM-integrated analytics can identify clashes before manufacturing begins.

  • Computer vision and robotics improve factory quality assurance.
  • Predictive maintenance reduces production interruptions and rework.
  • AI-supported scheduling aligns fabrication with site readiness and crane availability.
  • Supply-chain forecasting improves transportation sequencing and delivery certainty.
  • Digital twins enhance asset planning, monitoring, and lifecycle management.

These insights support technology investment decisions by showing where digital capabilities can produce measurable gains in cost visibility, safety, quality, and scalability.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Growth is supported by urbanization, public housing demand, infrastructure investment, and manufacturing capacity in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
  • North America: The United States and Canada are advancing modular construction in multifamily housing, healthcare, education, hospitality, industrial facilities, and public projects.
  • Europe: Energy-efficiency regulations, circular economy policies, housing shortages, and established prefabrication practices support adoption across the Nordics, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.
  • Latin America: Opportunities center on affordable housing, healthcare, education, logistics, and social infrastructure.
  • Middle East and Africa: Demand is linked to large urban developments, hospitality, worker accommodation, logistics, schools, clinics, remote facilities, and resilient infrastructure.

Strategic Economic Group and Country Insights

ASEAN markets benefit from industrial parks, tourism, healthcare, and public housing investment, while GCC countries offer strong potential through major urban, transport, energy, and logistics programs. EU policies promote low-carbon and circular construction, and BRICS economies combine infrastructure demand with manufacturing depth. G7 priorities include productivity, safety, sustainability, and housing affordability, while NATO-related requirements may support deployable and relocatable facilities for defense, logistics, healthcare, and emergency response.

Country-level coverage highlights nearshoring-led opportunities in Mexico, remote-community applications in Canada and Australia, precision manufacturing in Japan and South Korea, industrialized building capacity in China, and urban infrastructure demand in India and Brazil. This geographic comparison helps decision-makers identify viable expansion markets and tailor strategies to local regulations, labor conditions, and end-user needs.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants

  • Engage manufacturers early and establish design parameters before production.
  • Standardize components while preserving application-specific customization.
  • Invest in supplier qualification, code expertise, digital twins, and quality systems.
  • Improve logistics visibility across fabrication, transport, lifting, and installation.
  • Build scalable platforms serving housing, healthcare, education, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure demand.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 118.20 billion in 2026 to USD 185.05 billion by 2032.
  • Urbanization, labor shortages, housing demand, and sustainability targets are key growth catalysts.
  • AI, BIM, robotics, and digital twins are improving quality, coordination, and delivery certainty.
  • Asia-Pacific is a major growth engine, while North America, Europe, and the GCC offer substantial sector-specific opportunities.
  • Successful strategies require integrated design, manufacturing, logistics, compliance, and installation capabilities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 197
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $118.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $185.05 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Modular Construction Market, by Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Permanent
7.3. Relocatable
7.4. Temporary
8. Modular Construction Market, by Material
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Concrete
8.3. Plastic
8.4. Steel
8.5. Wood
9. Modular Construction Market, by Module
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Four-Sided Modules
9.3. Mixed Modules & Floor Cassettes
9.4. Open-Sided Modules
9.5. Partially Open-Sided Modules
10. Modular Construction Market, by Structural System
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Load-Bearing
10.3. Frame-Supported
10.4. Hybrid Structural Systems
11. Modular Construction Market, by Construction Scenario
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. New Build
11.3. Addition & Expansion
11.4. Renovation & Retrofit
11.5. Replacement
12. Modular Construction Market, by Application
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial
12.2.1. Corporate Offices
12.2.2. Educational Buildings
12.2.3. Healthcare Facilities
12.2.4. Hotels & Restaurants
12.2.5. Retail Stores
12.3. Industrial
12.4. Residential
13. Modular Construction Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Modular Construction Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Modular Construction Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Germany
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Japan
15.7. India
15.8. France
15.9. Canada
15.10. Italy
15.11. Australia
15.12. Spain
15.13. Brazil
15.14. Mexico
15.15. Russia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.
17.2. ATCO Ltd.
17.3. Balfour Beatty plc
17.4. BAM Construction Limited
17.5. Bouygues Construction
17.6. CIMC Group
17.7. Clayton Homes, Inc.
17.8. Dutco Group of Companies.
17.9. Etex Group
17.10. Fleetwood Corporation Limited
17.11. GMC Solutions
17.12. Guerdon, LLC
17.13. H+H UK Limited
17.14. Hickok Cole
17.15. HOMAG Group AG
17.16. KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG
17.17. KOMA MODULAR s. r. o.
17.18. Kwikspace
17.19. Laing O'Rourke
17.20. Lendlease Corporation Limited
17.21. Modulaire Group
17.22. Modular Building Systems, LLC
17.23. Modular Concepts, Inc.
17.24. Modular Genius
17.25. Modulex Modular Buildings Plc
17.26. Portakabin Group
17.27. Pressmach Infrastructure Private Limited
17.28. Red Sea International
17.29. Skanska AB
17.30. Vinci S.A.
17.31. Volumetric Building Companies LLC
17.32. Wernick Group
17.33. WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP
17.34. Zekelman Industries
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [307]
For more information about this report visit

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