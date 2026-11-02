Modular Construction Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Off-Site Building Drives 7.70% CAGR And A USD 185.05 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$118.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$185.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Modular Construction Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Permanent
7.3. Relocatable
7.4. Temporary
8. Modular Construction Market, by Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Concrete
8.3. Plastic
8.4. Steel
8.5. Wood
9. Modular Construction Market, by Module
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Four-Sided Modules
9.3. Mixed Modules & Floor Cassettes
9.4. Open-Sided Modules
9.5. Partially Open-Sided Modules
10. Modular Construction Market, by Structural System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Load-Bearing
10.3. Frame-Supported
10.4. Hybrid Structural Systems
11. Modular Construction Market, by Construction Scenario
11.1. Introduction
11.2. New Build
11.3. Addition & Expansion
11.4. Renovation & Retrofit
11.5. Replacement
12. Modular Construction Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Commercial
12.2.1. Corporate Offices
12.2.2. Educational Buildings
12.2.3. Healthcare Facilities
12.2.4. Hotels & Restaurants
12.2.5. Retail Stores
12.3. Industrial
12.4. Residential
13. Modular Construction Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Modular Construction Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Modular Construction Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. China
15.4. Germany
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Japan
15.7. India
15.8. France
15.9. Canada
15.10. Italy
15.11. Australia
15.12. Spain
15.13. Brazil
15.14. Mexico
15.15. Russia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.
17.2. ATCO Ltd.
17.3. Balfour Beatty plc
17.4. BAM Construction Limited
17.5. Bouygues Construction
17.6. CIMC Group
17.7. Clayton Homes, Inc.
17.8. Dutco Group of Companies.
17.9. Etex Group
17.10. Fleetwood Corporation Limited
17.11. GMC Solutions
17.12. Guerdon, LLC
17.13. H+H UK Limited
17.14. Hickok Cole
17.15. HOMAG Group AG
17.16. KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG
17.17. KOMA MODULAR s. r. o.
17.18. Kwikspace
17.19. Laing O'Rourke
17.20. Lendlease Corporation Limited
17.21. Modulaire Group
17.22. Modular Building Systems, LLC
17.23. Modular Concepts, Inc.
17.24. Modular Genius
17.25. Modulex Modular Buildings Plc
17.26. Portakabin Group
17.27. Pressmach Infrastructure Private Limited
17.28. Red Sea International
17.29. Skanska AB
17.30. Vinci S.A.
17.31. Volumetric Building Companies LLC
17.32. Wernick Group
17.33. WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP
17.34. Zekelman Industries
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [307]
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