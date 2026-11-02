Global Polymeric Materials For Advanced Electronic Packaging Market 2026-2036 13% CAGR Driven By AI And HPC, With Strategic Opportunities In 2.5D/3D Packaging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Polymeric Materials for Advanced Electronic Packaging 2026-2036" has been added tooffering.

As transistor scaling approaches physical limits, advanced packaging is becoming a primary pathway for improving semiconductor performance, efficiency and system integration. Polymeric materials used in advanced electronic packaging are consequently evolving into highly engineered solutions designed to meet increasingly demanding electrical, thermal, mechanical and processing requirements.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global polymeric materials market for advanced electronic packaging. The market is projected to expand at a ~13% CAGR through 2036, supported by rising demand from high-performance computing (HPC), generative AI, automotive advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), 5G/6G infrastructure, AR/VR devices and edge AI applications.

Market forecasts cover the period from 2026-2036, with detailed segmentation by material, package type, end-market, packaging platform and region. Mobile and consumer electronics are expected to remain the leading markets by volume and revenue. Telecom and infrastructure applications are forecast to record the fastest growth as data centers, AI systems and next-generation communications networks require increasingly advanced semiconductor architectures.

System-in-package (SiP) represents the largest packaging platform for polymer consumption, while 2.5D/3D packaging is projected to be the fastest-growing platform through 2036. This expansion is being driven by chiplet/heterogeneous integration, high-bandwidth interconnects, improved thermal performance and the need to combine multiple semiconductor functions within compact packages.

The analysis focuses on four principal material categories:



Dielectrics: Coverage includes polyimides, PBO, material requirements, deposition technologies, panel-level trends, advanced lithography, fine-pitch capability, supplier activity, technology roadmaps and the 2026-2036 market forecast.

Molding compounds: The report examines epoxy molding compound (EMC) technology, molded underfill vs. EMC, processing requirements, manufacturing challenges, thermoplastic innovations, supplier developments and future market opportunities.

Underfills: Analysis includes capillary underfill (CUF), molded underfill (MUF), non-conductive film (NCF) and non-conductive paste (NCP), alongside fine-pitch/micro-bump processing, hybrid-bonding-compatible underfills, supplier positioning and forecast growth. Temporary bonding/debonding (TBDB) materials: Coverage addresses debonding technologies, process flows, ultra-thin wafer handling, panel-level solutions, technical requirements, suppliers and market roadmaps.

The report also evaluates the competitive landscape and advanced-packaging supply chain. Supplier concentration remains high, with Japanese companies accounting for roughly 80% of the market. Material suppliers are assessed by category, technical capability and market position, while 89 company profiles provide insight into established manufacturers, emerging participants and technology developers.

Additional analysis explores supply-chain dynamics, regional market development and regulatory considerations, including PFAS requirements. Revenue, shipment volume, material pricing and market share are assessed across package types, applications and geographic markets to identify commercial opportunities and potential constraints.

Emerging technologies receive dedicated coverage, including panel-level packaging, co-packaged optics, chiplet/heterogeneous integration, thermal management materials, bio-based polymers and AI-driven material design. The report examines how these developments could influence material selection, manufacturing processes and supplier strategies over the next decade.

Designed for semiconductor material suppliers, packaging companies, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, equipment manufacturers, investors and technology strategists, the report combines market forecasts with technical roadmaps and competitive intelligence. It offers a detailed view of how advanced electronic packaging materials will support next-generation computing, communications, automotive and consumer systems through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Context and Market Overview

1.2 Advanced Packaging Market Trends

1.3 Key Market Drivers

1.4 Market Forecast Summary

1.5 Competitive Landscape Overview

2 POLYMERIC MATERIALS IN ADVANCED PACKAGING

2.1 Definition of Polymeric Materials

2.2 Polymeric Materials Categories in Advanced Packaging

2.3 Role of Polymers in Next-Generation Packaging

2.4 Overview of Materials Technology Trends

2.5 Material Requirements Evolution

2.6 Challenges of Soft Materials in Advanced Packaging

3 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

3.1 Global Market Size and Growth Projections (2026-2036)

3.2 Market Share by Material and Package Types

3.3 Polymeric Materials Revenue and Volume Forecast

3.4 Price Dynamics by Category

3.5 Market Forecast by End-Market

3.6 Market Forecast by Packaging Platform

3.7 2.5D/3D Packaging Growth

3.8 Regional Market Analysis

3.9 Market Trends and Opportunities

4 POLYMERIC MATERIALS SUPPLY CHAIN FOR ADVANCED PACKAGING

4.1 Advanced Packaging Supply Chain Overview

4.2 Overview of Material Suppliers by Material Category

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis and Dynamics

4.4 Regulations for Polymeric Materials

5 DIRECT MATERIALS - DIELECTRIC MATERIALS

5.1 Definition and Overview of Dielectric Materials

5.2 Application of Dielectric Materials in Advanced Packaging

5.3 Polymeric Dielectric Material Market Trends

5.4 Material Segmentation and Deposition Processes

5.5 Dielectric Material Requirements for Advanced Packaging

5.6 Comparison Between Different Material Types

5.7 Panel Level Packaging Material Trends

5.8 Advanced Lithography and Fine Pitch Capabilities

5.9 Dielectric Material Suppliers by Material Type

5.10 Technology Roadmap for Dielectric Materials

5.11 Dielectric Material Market Forecast (2026-2036)

6 DIRECT MATERIALS - MOLDING COMPOUNDS

6.1 Definition and Overview of Mold Compound Materials

6.2 Application of Mold Compounds in Advanced Packaging

6.3 Epoxy Mold Compound (EMC) Technology

6.4 Molded Underfill (MUF) vs. Traditional EMC

6.5 Material Segmentation and Deposition Processes

6.6 Mold Compound Requirements for Advanced Packaging

6.7 Mold Compound Processing Challenges

6.8 Innovations in Thermoplastic Polymers

6.9 Mold Compound Suppliers by Material Type

6.10 Technology Roadmap for Mold Compounds

6.11 Mold Compound Market Forecast (2026-2036)

7 DIRECT MATERIALS - UNDERFILL MATERIALS

7.1 Definition and Overview of Underfill Materials

7.2 Application of Underfill in Advanced Packaging

7.3 Material Segmentation and Processing

7.4 Underfill Requirements for Advanced Packaging

7.5 Fine Pitch and Micro-Bump Applications

7.6 Hybrid Bonding Compatible Underfills

7.7 Underfill Suppliers by Material Type

7.8 Technology Roadmap for Underfill Materials

7.9 Underfill Material Market Forecast (2026-2036)

8 INDIRECT MATERIALS - TEMPORARY BONDING/DEBONDING

8.1 Definition and Overview of TBDB Materials

8.2 Application of TBDB in Advanced Packaging

8.3 Material Segmentation and Application Formats

8.4 Debonding Technologies and Process Flow

8.5 TBDB Material Requirements and Technology Trends

8.6 Wafer Thinning and Ultra-Thin Wafer Handling

8.7 Panel Level Packaging TBDB Solutions

8.8 TBDB Material Suppliers by Technology

8.9 Technology Roadmap for TBDB Materials

8.10 TBDB Material Market Forecast (2026-2036)

9 EMERGING MATERIALS AND APPLICATIONS

9.1 Polymeric Materials in Panel-Level Packaging

9.2 Polymeric Materials in Co-Packaged Optics (CPO)

9.3 Polymers for Chiplet Integration and Heterogeneous Integration

9.4 Advanced Thermal Management Materials

9.5 Sustainable and Bio-Based Polymeric Materials

9.6 Next-Generation Material Innovations

9.7 AI-Driven Material Design and Optimization

10 TECHNOLOGY CHALLENGES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

10.1 Key Technical Challenges

10.2 Material Characterization and Standardization

10.3 Process Integration Challenges

10.4 Cost and Supply Chain Considerations

10.5 Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

10.6 Future Trends and Opportunities

10.7 Technology Roadmap 2026-2036

11 COMPANY PROFILES (89 company profiles)

12 APPENDIX

12.1 Report Objectives

12.2 Scope of the Report

12.3 Methodologies and Definitions

13 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [118]

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

AEMC

AI Technology

Ajinomoto

AMD

Amkor Technology

AOI Electronics

Applied Materials

Asahi Kasei

ASE

Brewer Science

Caplinq

Chang Chun Group

Chang Wah Electromaterials

CXMT

Darbond

Deca Technologies

DELO

Dupont

Empower Materials

Epoxy Technology

Eternal Materials

Everlight Chemical

Fujifilm

GlobalFoundries

HD Microsystems

Henkel

Huahai Chengke

Hysol

IBM

Imec

Innolux

Intel

JCET

JSR

Kayaku Advanced Materials

KCC

Kyocera

MacDermid Alpha

Manz

MASTERBOND

Merck

Micro Materials

Micron

Mingkun Technologies

Minseoa

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Murata

Nagase ChemteX

Namics and more...

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