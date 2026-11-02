CMI Media Group Promotes Sargi Mann To Chief Strategy Officer To Drive Integrated Strategic Rigor And Client Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), today announced the promotion of Sargi Mann to Chief Strategy Officer. The appointment underscores CMI Media Group's commitment to delivering integrated, actionable, and measurable strategic guidance across healthcare, life sciences, and wellness sectors.

In her elevated role, Mann will oversee the agency's enterprise-wide strategy practice, connecting insights across media, analytics, data, technology, and activation into a unified point of view for clients. Mann recently spearheaded the evolution of the agency's Communications Planning discipline into the newly formed Decision Strategy team, strengthening strategic rigor and aligning brand planning directly to healthcare behavior change and commercial impact.

“Since joining us, Sargi has elevated and transformed our strategic approach, setting a new benchmark for how we understand patients, caregivers, and HCPs, and how media can be deployed to change behaviors,” said Justin Freid, Group President, Media.“Whether leading critical new business pitches or modernizing our planning capabilities with the formation of our Decision Strategy team, Sargi brings clarity to complexity and consistently pushes our deliverables to new heights. Her vision and commitment to measurable, impactful outcomes make her the ideal leader to steer our strategic vision forward as our agency continues to grow.”

“Strategy must do more than inform-it must be operational, measurable, and designed to move clients from insight directly into action,” said Sargi Mann, Chief Strategy Officer.“I look forward to continuing to lead our talented Decision Strategy team and partnering across media, analytics, and activation to help our clients navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.”

A veteran strategist with more than 25 years of experience across agency, publisher, and client environments, Mann has extensive expertise leading strategy across Rx, OTC, and consumer brands for both HCP and DTC audiences. At CMI Media Group, she has played a central role in driving new business success, launching complex brand campaigns, and guiding clients through major portfolio shifts and market events.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, ), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, pharmaceutical marketing and medical communication. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group is part of WPP, the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands and therapies. Powered by exceptional talent and our agentic marketing platform WPP Open, WPP unites cutting-edge media intelligence and data solutions, creativity, production, enterprise solutions and expert strategic counsel. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit

Press contact:

Carly Kuper

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