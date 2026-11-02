China Microarray Market Report: Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach $1.62 Billion As Genomics R&D, Personalized Medicine, And Drug Discovery Drive 10% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Microarray Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The China microarray market is projected to reach $1.62 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10% from 2026 to 2036. The market is estimated at $622.5 million in 2026, compared with $569.0 million in 2025. Growth is being supported by expanding microarray research applications, increased genomics and proteomics activity, a rising prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, and higher R&D investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Technological advancements and the growing adoption of personalized medicine are expected to create additional opportunities for microarray manufacturers and service providers in China. Recent product developments include CapitalBio Technology's August 2024 launch of its Chromosome Microarray (CMA) Detection 2.0 chips and Thermo Fisher Scientific's August 2023 introduction of a chromosomal microarray designed to improve productivity in cytogenetic research laboratories.

The report provides historical market data for 2025, estimates for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It evaluates the China microarray market by product, application, and end user, while examining major growth drivers, market opportunities, competitive developments, and evolving research requirements.

Product Segment Analysis

The Consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the China microarray market in 2026. Its leading position is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, broad applications of microarray technology, rising funding for genomic R&D, and expanding personalized medicine research. Consumables are also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by greater testing volumes for chronic diseases and growing awareness of disease detection and diagnostic testing.

Application Segment Analysis

Drug Discovery & Development is forecast to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Growth is being driven by public and private investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, along with initiatives by industry participants to strengthen research capabilities and accelerate therapeutic development.

Research Applications is expected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Key factors supporting this expansion include the high sensitivity of microarray technologies, low sample volume requirements, and cost-effectiveness across genomics, proteomics, cytogenetics, and related research programs.

End User Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to substantial pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, increasing demand for drug discovery and development, and greater availability of funding, grants, and investment for genomic research. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period as companies increasingly use external research expertise and specialized testing capabilities.

Disease Burden Supports Market Demand

China's disease burden continues to reinforce demand for advanced genomic analysis and screening technologies. According to GLOBOCAN, China recorded 4.8 million new cancer cases in 2022, with the total expected to reach 7.1 million by 2045. The country also has an estimated congenital disability prevalence of nearly 5.6%, with approximately 800,000 to 1,200,000 children identified with malformations each year, according to a July 2022 article in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Government-supported screening for 12 types of congenital disabilities further contributes to the adoption of relevant testing technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the China microarray market include Sino Biological, Inc. (China), CapitalBio Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Arrayit Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and RayBiotech Life, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Questions Addressed in the Report



What revenue is currently generated by the China microarray market?

What growth rate is projected for market demand through 2036?

Which factors and opportunities are shaping market expansion?

Which product, application, and end user segments offer the strongest growth potential?

Who are the leading market participants, and what products do they offer? How are recent strategic and technological developments affecting the competitive landscape?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders of the Industry

2.3. Market Size and Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.3.3. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segmental Analysis

3.3.1. By Product

3.3.2. By Application

3.3.3. By End User

3.4. Competitive Landscape

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.2. Macro Indicators

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Use of Microarrays in Forensics

4.3.2. Growing Use of 3D Printed Microarrays

4.4. Regulatory Analysis

4.5. Pricing Analysis

4.6. PESTLE Analysis

4.7. Parent/Adjacent Market Analysis

4.7.1. IVD Industry Landscape

5. China Microarray Market Assessment - By Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumables (Kits: DNA & RNA, Protein, Tissue, Other; Other Consumables)

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software

5.5. Services

6. China Microarray Market - By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Drug Discovery & Development

6.3. Diagnostics

6.4. Research Applications

6.5. Other Applications

7. China Microarray Market - By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.6. Other End Users

8. Competition Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share Analysis (2025)

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Profile Coverage

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview, Where Available

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Strategic Developments, Where Available

9.1.5. SWOT Analysis, Where Available

9.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.3. Illumina Inc.

9.4. Merck KGaA

9.5. Agilent Technologies Inc.

9.6. Revvity Inc.

9.7. QIAGEN N.V.

9.8. Sino Biological Inc.

9.9. CapitalBio Technology Co. Ltd.

9.10. Arrayit Corporation

9.11. RayBiotech Life Inc.

9.12. Suzhou LASO Biotech Co. Ltd.

LIST OF TABLES [13]

LIST OF FIGURES [68]

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