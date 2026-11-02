Exyn Technologies Interim CEO Ben Williams To Appear Today On Cheddar News At Approximately 11:00 A.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Williams to Discuss How ExynAI® Lets Drones and Robots Navigate Without GPS, Its Defense and Mining Applications, and a DOE Initiative to Advance Domestic Critical Mineral Discovery

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies (“Exyn” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in physical AI for autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that Ben Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will appear live today on Cheddar News at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the interview, Mr. Williams is expected to discuss Exyn's physical AI technology, ExynAI®, including its ability to enable drones and ground-based robotic systems to navigate, map and operate in complex environments without relying on GPS. The discussion is also expected to highlight the Company's expanding applications across defense, mining and critical infrastructure, as well as its expected role in the national laboratory-led Mining Autonomous Platform for Prospecting and Ore Discovery (“MAP-POD”) project, selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) for award negotiations under its Mine of the Future Initiative.

“The places where robots can have the most profound impact are often the places GPS can't reach,” said Ben Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Exyn Technologies.“Think of a mine deep underground, a structure too dangerous to send a survey crew into or a battlefield where signals are jammed. ExynAI enables drones and ground robots to see, map and navigate in exactly those places. From our role in a DOE-selected critical minerals project to our work with U.S. defense customers, we believe these capabilities create significant opportunities to expand our technology across defense, critical infrastructure and other mission-critical applications.”

Interview Details



Network: Cheddar News

Date: Monday, November 2, 2026

Time: Approximately 11:00 a.m. ET

Featured Executive: Ben Williams, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Exyn Technologies Watch: Cheddar News ( )

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in physical AI for autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company's technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn's solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications. For more information, visit

© 2026. Exyn Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Exyn Technologies and ExynAI are registered trademarks of Exyn Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and occurrence of the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer's appearance on Cheddar News on October 29, 2026; the topics expected to be discussed during the interview; the MAP-POD project, including the outcome of U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) award negotiations, the timing, scope and funding of the project and the Company's anticipated role in it; the capabilities and anticipated benefits of ExynAI; the potential applications and commercial opportunities for ExynAI across mining, defense, national security, critical infrastructure, industrial and other markets; and the Company's strategy to expand its autonomous AI technology into additional commercial and government applications.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes to the timing, format or occurrence of the scheduled Cheddar News interview; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and raise substantial additional funds in the future; whether DOE completes award negotiations and the final scope, funding and timing of the MAP-POD project; government funding priorities, budgets and procurement processes; Exyn's ability to successfully commercialize and deploy ExynAI across new applications and third-party platforms; customer and partner adoption of autonomous robotics and ExynAI; industrial, government and defense customer purchasing decisions; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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