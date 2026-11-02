Plymouth Rock Wins Three Top Honors At New Jersey Special Investigators Association's 35Th Annual Insurance Fraud Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rich Mariani named Claims Executive of the Year; SIU team honored for Investigation of the Year; Patrick Golden named Claims Person of the Year

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock took home three major awards at the New Jersey Special Investigators Association (NJSIA) Annual Insurance Fraud Conference, held in Atlantic City during New Jersey's Insurance Fraud Awareness Month.

Plymouth Rock was honored with:



Claims Executive of the Year: Rich Mariani, Vice President of Claims

Investigation of the Year:“Crash for Cash” case led by Ebony Logan, SIU Senior Investigator; James Marciano, SIU Analyst; Francesca Rametta, PIP Senior Claims Representative; and Ann Marie Demko, Casualty Senior Claims Representative Claims Person of the Year: Patrick Golden, Appraisal Supervisor



Now in its 35th year, the NJSIA conference brings together Special Investigations Units (SIUs), claim professionals, and law enforcement for training and collaboration on detecting and preventing insurance fraud. This year's event featured more than 25 exhibitors. For the second consecutive year, Plymouth Rock had the largest industry delegation, with more than 70 associates attending.

“These awards reflect the dedication our Claims and SIU teams bring to protecting our policyholders every day,” said Rick Adam, Chief Claims Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey.“Fighting insurance fraud takes sharp investigators, strong collaboration across departments, and leaders who make it a priority. We're proud of Rich, Pat, and the investigation team, and grateful to NJSIA for recognizing their work.”

Claims Executive of the Year: Rich Mariani

Mariani, based in Plymouth Rock's Woodbridge, New Jersey office, brings 40 years of leadership in the insurance claims industry. He oversees complex Personal Injury Protection (PIP), casualty, and property claims operations and has mentored many of the company's Claims leaders.

Mariani is committed to strengthening Plymouth Rock's SIU investigations. He has championed the use of intelligence analysts, social media, and other web-based investigative tools which have helped support criminal indictments, civil penalties, and fraud actions through thorough, well-documented investigations.

Mariani also takes a hands-on role in large and complex fraud ring investigations, providing strategic and tactical guidance and working with Claims management and counsel throughout the life of each case. An active NJSIA member, he regularly participates in the association's training events, conferences, and membership meetings.

Investigation of the Year:“Crash for Cash”

The Investigation of the Year award recognized the Plymouth Rock team who worked on a complex automobile fraud case involving two related claims with PIP and Bodily Injury (BI) coverage. The team was recognized for their coordinated, thorough, disciplined, and results-driven work.

The case showed several fraud indicators, including losses shortly after policy inception, no police report, extensive prior claim activity among the parties, questionable vehicle ownership and licensing information, and early pressure for a BI settlement. Through detailed link analysis, Plymouth Rock's SIU Analyst, James Marciano was able to establish that the parties involved were connected to 42 industry claims.

Claims Person of the Year: Patrick Golden

Golden was recognized for his investigative skills and his work strengthening the detection of predatory towing and enhanced damage claims. Over the past year, SIU referrals involving questionable damage, towing and storage charges, and body shop concerns increased 41% compared with the prior year, and referrals involving towing and storage alone increased 70%.

“Congratulations to all nominees and winners of these awards,” concluded Adam.“We are all in this together. Insurance fraud can raise costs for our policyholders and puts a strain on the entire claims system. That's why we keep investing in training, technology, and partnerships with law enforcement and industry peers. It's how we protect our customers and help keep insurance affordable.”

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

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