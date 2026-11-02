Kinetic Deploys AI-Powered Fiber Design Platform To Connect Fiber Customers Faster

SKYOVI automates fiber connection design, and tracks materials to keep construction on time and on budget



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, today announced its partnership with SKYOVI to bring an artificial intelligence design platform to its fiber-installation operations.

The AI platform helps Kinetic plan and build its final fiber connection to each home and business more quickly and accurately, so customers can get online sooner and have a better internet experience.

All fiber customers need a“drop,” otherwise known as the last stretch of fiber that runs from a nearby network terminal to the home or business. Planning each drop has traditionally meant mapping a route, confirming an open connection point and estimating materials, often by hand.

SKYOVI uses AI to handle much of that work automatically, examining all 2.2 million homes in Kinetic's 18-state footprint and designing the drop and calculating the distance from its network terminal all the way to the home or business before crews are deployed to the build. This frees up engineers and field teams to focus on ensuring everything works perfectly on installation day.

“As we continue expanding fiber to more communities, the speed and accuracy of every connection matters,” said Jim Dacey, senior vice president of Kinetic Center Operations.“SKYOVI gives our teams smarter tools to design each drop right the first time, reduce delays and deliver a better installation experience for our customers.”

Much of the time saved for crews comes before they even break ground. SKYOVI automates drop design and lets teams survey each route virtually, cutting down on in-person site visits. Together, these capabilities significantly reduce the cycle time for placing buried fiber drops by over 60%.

How SKYOVI helps



Built-in AI with predictable costs. SKYOVI uses proprietary AI models rather than outside services that charge each time an image or map is analyzed. This gives Kinetic steady, predictable operating costs and more control as the program scales.

Designs that adapt to the real world. Engineers and field managers can review and adjust AI-generated fiber routes. When they flag an obstacle, structure or change on the ground, the system automatically recalculates the route. Smarter material planning. The platform creates a job-specific list of materials for each installation and compares what was planned with what was used. That helps teams spot discrepancies, control costs, and reduce waste.



“Fiber connectivity is essential to the future of communities across America, enabling better access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and digital services,” said Gaurav Deshmukh, president and CEO of SKYOVI.“We commend Kinetic for its continued investment in expanding high-speed fiber connectivity and are proud to support these efforts. This partnership marks an important step toward making fiber deployment more predictable, scalable, and cost-efficient while accelerating broadband connectivity to more homes and businesses and building a more connected America.”

SKYOVI complements Kinetic's broader fiber expansion and network modernization, helping the company keep pace as it connects more homes and businesses across its footprint.

Kinetic is committed to delivering fast, reliable, future-proof connectivity that supports local economic growth, education, telehealth and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company's dedication to serving its communities, the same communities where its employees live and work, with lasting value now and for years to come.

For more information about Kinetic, or to see if you're eligible for Kinetic Fiber Internet, visit or call 1-877-90-Fiber.

About Kinetic:

Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie Gold/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) and a leading provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

About SKYOVI: SKYOVI is a boutique technology company focused on AI-powered products and platforms for telecommunications, enterprise operations, contact centers, computer vision, field operations, and digital transformation. SKYOVI combines product engineering, industry expertise, and implementation services to help clients simplify operations, improve customer experience, automate workflows, and accelerate business outcomes.

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Kinetic: Victoria Carman, ...

SKYOVI: Gaurav Deshmukh, ...