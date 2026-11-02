Blockgraph And Freewheel Connect Premium Streaming Into Measurable Foot Traffic With First-To-Market Proximity Targeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blockgraph-powered, radius-based Proximity Targeting enables FreeWheel advertisers to reach audiences based on proximity to real-world locations and drive measurable foot traffic to those locations with precision

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology platform that delivers real-world results for the TV ecosystem and underpins trillions of identity-based transactions, today announced an expanded collaboration with FreeWheel, the leading global technology platform for the streaming advertising ecosystem. Through this collaboration, FreeWheel is first-to-market with Blockgraph-powered proximity targeting for premium TV. The new offering is available for advertisers, via FreeWheel Buyer Cloud-the launch DSP partner-as well as through Streaming Hub, including FreeWheel Marketplace and its premium curated supply.

Blockgraph has built more than 90 ready-to-use proximity segments exclusively for FreeWheel advertisers and can quickly develop custom proximity audiences for virtually any business location or point of interest that can be activated in FreeWheel in minutes. The expanded collaboration reflects the next phase of TV advertising, where premium video is increasingly connected to the real-world places, behaviors and business outcomes that matter most to brands.

Whether an advertiser wants to reach households within two miles of a quick-service restaurant or twenty miles of a furniture retailer, the advertiser defines the appropriate trade radius based on its business. Blockgraph then identifies the households that fall within that custom proximity audience, with that audience then available for activation through FreeWheel. The advertiser may also include multiple business locations–from a three-location local chain to a 500-location regional franchise–and easily build and combine segments into one unified audience.

“Advertisers have always wanted location targeting that reflects how consumers actually move through the physical world-not arbitrary geographic boundaries,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph.“Together with FreeWheel, we're making that possible with ready to use audiences that combine real-time household identity resolution with premium TV activation.”

Unlike traditional location targeting, which relies on predefined ZIP codes, DMAs or other static geographic boundaries, Blockgraph's proximity-based audiences enable advertisers to use precise distances from individual business locations to define target audiences resulting in proximity-defined household-level targeting and measurement segments. Advertisers can also use proximity targeting as a conquesting strategy by identifying households near competitor locations and reaching them across premium TV and streaming inventory.

“Advertisers and publishers have always known that premium video drives business outcomes,” said Larry Allen, Vice President, Global Strategy, FreeWheel.“As the first platform to bring both pre-built and custom Blockgraph Proximity Targeting audiences to customers, FreeWheel is helping advertisers and publishers move from broad location proxies to more precise, location-informed activation so they can reach consumers within the communities of their physical stores.”

The solution is available across industries including home improvement, restaurants, grocery, retail, automotive, healthcare, financial services and entertainment as well as for political advertising. Common use cases include retail traffic initiatives, grand openings, local and regional promotions, franchise marketing, product launches, entertainment releases, competitive conquesting, and custom geographic outreach.

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology platform that transforms real-world data into TV audiences that deliver results in the real world. Processing over one trillion identity-based transactions a year, the company empowers businesses to turn first-party data and local context into precise household audiences and measure what happens after ad exposure. Blockgraph fuels advertising strategies that deliver meaningful business outcomes. Supporting privacy-safe, accurate, and accountable TV advertising initiatives at the local, regional, and national level, Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, visit .

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of streaming advertising ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

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