Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market To Reach USD 105.96 Billion By 2030, Growing At 15.8% CAGR, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 50.81 Billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 105.96 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2030

Largest region: Asia Pacific

Leading battery type: Lithium-ion

Fastest-growing connection type: On-Grid

Report scope: 150 market data tables, 60 figures, 210 pages Key players: LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Samsung SDI (South Korea), and Tesla (US).

Why This Market Matters

Solar panels stop producing at night, wind turbines stall on calm days, and the grid still has to deliver power every second of every day. Battery energy storage systems close that gap by soaking up surplus electricity when generation is high and releasing it when demand peaks or renewables fall short. That makes them the practical bridge between a grid built around steady fossil-fuel plants and one built around variable wind and solar. The same technology is also protecting data centers from outages, keeping remote communities powered, and helping utilities avoid costly peaker plants. As countries chase decarbonization targets and electricity demand rises, the BESS market has become a direct measure of how quickly power systems are becoming flexible enough to run on clean energy.

Market Overview

A battery energy storage system is embedded with a rechargeable battery in the form of battery packs and modules. The system stores energy from solar arrays, wind, or the electric grid and then discharges that energy later to provide electricity or other grid services when needed, with systems used during low-peak periods to store surplus energy and provide it to end users during periods of high peak demand. The market is segmented by battery type (lithium-ion, advanced lead-acid, flow, and sodium-ion batteries), energy capacity (below 30 kWh, 30 kWh to 10 MWh, and above 10 MWh), connection type (on-grid and off-grid), ownership (customer-owned, third-party-owned, and utility-owned), and application (residential, commercial & industrial, and utility), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including country-level analysis across 12 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the expansion of grid energy storage in modernization projects is a primary driver of the market, as grid modernization initiatives often involve integrating intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind, and BESS helps stabilize the grid by storing excess energy during periods of high generation and releasing it during periods of high demand. Rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy is also a significant driver. Analysts see the growing adoption of BESS in global rural electrification initiatives, and increasing demand for uninterrupted power in data centers, as the market's biggest opportunities, as the combination of battery energy storage and UPS systems ensures continuous power to critical loads when utility disturbances or outages are detected, alongside a continued decline in lithium-ion battery prices. At the same time, high installation costs remain a significant restraint, as storage technologies including lithium-ion, flow, and lead-acid batteries require substantial upfront investment, and the high initial investment required to set up manufacturing facilities for flow batteries adds further pressure. Installation complexities in remote locations are also flagged as a key challenge, as islands and off-grid sites involve difficult access, temperature variations, high maintenance costs, and a lack of installation infrastructure, alongside overheating and deterioration issues related to lithium-ion batteries.

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Segment Analysis

By Battery Type: Lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain the largest market share, due to their superior energy density, high round-trip efficiency, and declining cost trajectory, with their versatility across utility, commercial, and residential applications and proven performance in renewable integration and grid balancing making them the preferred storage technology globally. Emerging chemistries such as flow and sodium-based batteries are gaining traction for long-duration applications.

By Connection Type: On-grid connected BESS installations are expanding rapidly and are expected to register the higher CAGR from 2025 to 2030, as utilities and grid operators seek to enhance renewable energy penetration, stabilize voltage and frequency, and reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-based peaker plants, supported by policy support and grid modernization initiatives.

By Ownership: Third-party-owned BESS models are gaining traction as energy-as-a-service solutions reduce upfront capital barriers for end users, with flexible financing structures, long-term service contracts, and revenue opportunities from ancillary services making this model attractive for both commercial and utility-scale projects. Utility-owned systems are projected to capture the largest share by 2030.

By Energy Capacity: Systems above 10 MWh are driving large-scale deployments in utility projects, offering bulk energy storage, renewable firming, and peak load management, and are expected to register the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030, as growing investments in grid-scale renewable projects and demand for long-duration energy storage accelerate adoption of high-capacity systems.

By Application: Utility-scale BESS is the dominant application segment, driven by the urgent need for grid flexibility, renewable integration, and large-capacity energy shifting, with government-backed projects and investments by transmission operators further supporting deployment.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, growing from USD 28.61 billion in 2025 to USD 62.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.9%, underpinned by strong government incentives, ambitious renewable energy targets, and rapid industrialization, with large-scale solar and wind projects in China, India, South Korea, and Australia fueling robust demand for advanced storage solutions; China is expected to hold the largest country share in the region, while India is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR globally between 2025 and 2030. North America is projected to grow from USD 10.03 billion in 2025 to USD 19.87 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.6%, driven by rising renewable installations, grid modernization, and demand for peak load management and frequency regulation, with supportive incentives in the US and Canada, declining battery costs, and expanding domestic manufacturing improving project viability, and the US expected to dominate the regional market. Europe is projected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2025 to USD 18.00 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4%, as countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and France deploy storage to support grid stability, manage peak load, and enhance energy security, backed by favorable policy frameworks and capacity markets, with Germany expected to dominate the European market. The Rest of the World, spanning the Middle East, Africa, and South America, also contributes to global demand, with South America expected to hold the largest share within the region.

Key Industry Trends



Expansion of grid energy storage in modernization projects and rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries for renewable energy storage continue to be the strongest drivers of market growth.

Emerging chemistries such as flow and sodium-ion batteries are gaining traction for long-duration applications, alongside advancements in lithium-ion technology and system design.

Third-party ownership and energy-as-a-service models are expanding, lowering upfront capital barriers and creating revenue opportunities from ancillary services.

Large-scale systems above 10 MWh are gaining prominence in utility projects for bulk energy storage, renewable firming, and peak load management.

Growing adoption of BESS in rural electrification initiatives and rising demand for uninterrupted power in data centers are creating new opportunities, alongside declining lithium-ion battery prices.

High installation costs, including high installation and maintenance costs for lithium-ion, flow, and lead-acid systems, remain a key restraint on broader adoption. Installation complexities in remote locations, together with overheating and deterioration issues related to lithium-ion batteries, continue to challenge deployment.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies BYD, LG Energy Solution, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, and Tesla as key players in the BESS market, with leading players adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion. In the company evaluation matrix, BYD is positioned as a Star, leading with a strong global presence and a comprehensive portfolio of BESS spanning commercial, industrial, and utility applications, including blade battery and LFP-based systems for energy management, offering superior safety, long lifecycle, and high thermal stability. LG Energy Solution is also positioned as a Star, gaining momentum with its new and improved BESS solutions. Tesla offers Megapack and Powerpack systems for utility-scale renewable integration, grid balancing, and commercial applications, delivering high-capacity storage, rapid deployment, and modular scalability.

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