Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week: Doubling-Up For CO Safety









TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week (November 1 – 7, 2026) and two of the province's leading safety organizations – Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) – are doubling-up to remind Ontarians of simple but vital steps when it comes to carbon monoxide (CO) safety.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is known as the 'Silent Killer' because it is odourless, invisible and tasteless. But make no mistake - this gas is poisonous, potentially lethal and may be present in your home. In fact, approximately 65% of all CO deaths and injuries that occur in Ontario, happen in the home. CO remains a leading cause of unintentional poisoning in Ontario.

The good news is, with the right knowledge and safeguards in place, you can reduce the risks and potential for harm, protecting yourself and your family.



Get your fuel-burning appliances inspected through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor.

To find one and verify their registration, use TSSA's registered fuels contractor tool.

Some of the common potential sources of CO in the home are: furnaces, fireplaces, gas stoves, water heaters and dryers.

When buying a CO alarm make sure it has the logo of a recognized standards testing agency to ensure it meets Canadian performance standards. Ensure CO alarms have a CSA (Canadian Standards Association), ULC (Underwriters Laboratories of Canada), or ETL (Intertek) mark of certification.



The Ontario Fire Code requires CO alarms adjacent to sleeping areas and on every storey in all homes that have:



a fuel-burning appliance (like a furnace, water heater, or stove that uses natural gas, propane, oil, or wood)

a fireplace

an attached garage and/or direct heat by forced-air from a fuel-burning appliance located outside the home.



They will warn you of rising CO levels, giving you time to take potentially life-saving action. For proper installation locations, follow manufacturer's instructions or ask your local fire department.

TSSA and OFM work year-round to increase CO awareness as CO poisoning can affect anyone, at any age, in any place. The collective effort is toward eliminating this 'silent killer' that you can't smell, see or taste. Having the right knowledge and safeguards in place is critical for reducing the risks and potential for harm.

“During the colder months there's naturally an increased use of furnaces and fireplaces. Even though fuel-burning appliances may be safely designed, there's potential for CO poisoning if they are not properly installed, inspected and maintained regularly,” says Owen Kennedy, Director, Fuels Safety Program.

“Because the threat is impossible to detect without an alarm, preventative measures are critical to minimize the risks of CO exposure,” says Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg.“Test CO alarms monthly, change the batteries yearly, and replace the unit every 10 years.”

The attached backgrounder provides additional information on carbon monoxide.

About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities .



About Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM)

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) supports fire protection and prevention in Ontario through the administration of the Fire Protection and Prevention (FPPA) Act and the Ontario Fire Code to establish fire and carbon monoxide safety requirements that keep Ontario communities safe. For more information, visit Ontario.ca/CarbonMonoxide

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