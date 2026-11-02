Capstone Cpas & Advisors Announces Peter Candarini As Managing Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leadership transition accompanies continued growth, a new beachside Vero Beach office, and plans for additional Florida expansion

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capstone CPAs & Advisors, a Florida CPA firm specializing in audit, assurance, tax, and financial reporting services for condominium and homeowners associations, announced that Peter Candarini, CPA, CAM, has been named Managing Partner.The transition formalized a leadership role Candarini had already held through a period of significant growth and expansion for the firm. He has led Capstone's day-to-day operations, client relationships, and strategic growth initiatives while overseeing the continued development of its condominium and homeowners' association audit and assurance practice.With more than 12 years of experience in the community association accounting industry, Candarini has built his career around the specialized accounting, financial reporting, and assurance needs of condominium and homeowners associations. His combination of public accounting experience and extensive knowledge of the community association industry has helped shape Capstone's highly specialized approach to serving Florida's CIRA industry.During this period, Capstone has expanded its relationships with community associations and management companies throughout Florida, grown its professional team, and continued to strengthen its position as a specialized CPA firm focused on the community association audit and assurance space.“This is an exciting next chapter for Capstone,” Candarini said.“We've built tremendous momentum, and I'm incredibly proud of the firm and team we are building. Our focus is on continuing to grow thoughtfully while maintaining the responsiveness, technical quality, and personal service our clients expect from us. We want Capstone to be recognized as Florida's specialist in condominium and HOA financial reporting and as a firm our clients and industry partners can rely on for the long term.”The leadership transition builds upon the foundation established by Robert O'Neill, CPA, co-founder of Capstone CPAs & Advisors. Mr. O'Neill has played an important role in the firm's development and in positioning Capstone for its next stage of growth. Although he is leaving Capstone, he will remain available to the firm in an advisory capacity, providing technical guidance and professional support as needed.“I'm grateful to Rob for the foundation he built and for the confidence he has placed in me to lead Capstone into its next chapter,” Candarini said.“We share a vision of building a firm that combines the technical standards of a high-quality CPA practice with the responsiveness and specialized industry knowledge that community associations and their management teams need.”Capstone's growth also includes an expanded physical presence. The firm recently relocated its Vero Beach operations to a new beachside office at the Transocean Office Center, providing a professional home for Capstone's growing team and further strengthening the firm's presence in the Vero Beach community.Looking ahead, Capstone is also planning to establish an additional Florida office in 2027 as the firm continues to expand its geographic reach and relationships with community associations and management companies throughout the state.About Peter CandariniPeter Candarini is the Managing Partner of Capstone and leads the firm's condominium and homeowners association audit and assurance practice. A Florida Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than 12 years of experience in the community association accounting industry, he has spent his career focused on the specialized accounting and financial reporting needs of condominium and homeowners associations. Mr. Candarini also holds a Florida Community Association Manager (CAM) license, providing additional industry perspective and familiarity with the financial and regulatory environment in which community associations operate. In addition to overseeing the firm's audit and assurance practice, he is responsible for Capstone's overall operations, strategic growth, client relationships, professional standards, and continued development of its professional team.About Capstone CPAs & AdvisorsCapstone is a Florida CPA firm exclusively focused on the condominium and homeowners association industry, specializing in audit, assurance, tax, and financial reporting services for community associations. Based in Vero Beach and serving clients throughout Florida, the firm works closely with association boards, community association management companies, and other industry professionals to provide independent CPA services tailored to the unique accounting and financial reporting requirements of Florida community associations. Capstone combines specialized CIRA expertise with responsive, relationship-driven service and a commitment to building long-term partnerships with the associations and management companies it serves.Media Contact:...

Peter Candarini, CPA, CAM

Capstone CPAs & Advisors

+1 772-217-6771

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