Jenn Gore To Lead Intake Session At Masters Of Legal Marketing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The attorney and Evergreen Business Coaching founder will show law firm leaders where cases slip away between the first call and the signed agreement.

- Jenn Gore

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masters of Legal Marketing, an exclusive event for law firm leaders, has announced that attorney and business coach Jenn Gore will lead a session on intake at this year's Intake & Marketing Summit. The two-day event for law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives takes place November 5–6 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Gore's session begins at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 6, in the Salon Ballroom at The Guitar Hotel. An Intake Roundtable follows at 11:45 AM, where attendees can talk through their own intake challenges with peers.

The session continues a conversation Gore and Exults Founder, President & CEO Zach Hoffman started earlier this year on The Firm Report, Exults' podcast. In the June episode, "Stop Pouring Money Into a Broken Bucket," Gore argued that most law firms don't have a marketing problem. They have an intake problem. She walked through the gaps that quietly cost firms cases, including missed calls, abandoned leads, weak follow-up, and a lack of conversion tracking. She also discussed how AI-powered intake audits and automated follow-up can close those gaps.

"That episode struck a nerve with a lot of firm owners, because it described exactly what they were seeing," said Hoffman. "They were spending more on marketing and not getting more cases. Jenn has built an intake operation, scaled it, and seen it hold up through the sale of her firm. That's the perspective we wanted in the room."

Gore speaks from experience on both sides of the intake desk. She founded Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group and grew it into a multi-location firm that made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for multiple consecutive years. In 2025, she sold the firm to one of the largest personal injury law firms in the country and stayed on as a partner to help lead growth and operations. She founded Evergreen Business Coaching in 2023, where she now advises law firm owners on intake, KPIs, leadership, and building firms that are positioned for long-term growth and exit.

"When growth stalls, the first instinct is usually to spend more on marketing," said Gore. "But if calls are going unanswered or leads aren't being followed up, you're pouring money into a broken bucket. Fixing intake is often the fastest way to get more cases out of the marketing a firm is already paying for."

Gore is co-author of Tiger Tactics: CEO Edition and has been featured in Forbes and USA Today.

She joins a lineup that includes:

- Zach Hoffman

- Warren Struhl, serial entrepreneur and marketing and branding speaker

- Chad Mance of The Mance Law Firm

The event opens Thursday evening with a welcome reception at the Davidoff Cigar Lounge. Attendance is limited, and the event is spouse- and family-friendly.

Law firm leaders can reserve their spot or request more information at MOLM today.

About Masters of Legal Marketing

Masters of Legal Marketing, an exclusive event for law firm owners, managing partners, and C-level executives. Built around one focused room and two high-value days, Masters of Legal Marketing brings firm leaders together with attorneys, entrepreneurs, and marketing experts to work through the issues that drive firm growth, from intake and performance data to marketing strategy and branding. Learn more at MOLM today.

Zachary Hoffman

Exults

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jenn Gore to Lead Intake Session at Masters of Legal Marketing News Provided By Zachary Hoffman, Exults November 02, 2026, 14:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.