New Financing, Office And Staff Position Hannover House And Myflix For Top Media Success

The new MYFLIX Logo alongside affiliates Hannover House and Hemdale Film Corp.

Media Distributor Projects 1st Year Revenues at $100-Million from AVOD Service

- Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover HouseLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MyFlix, the“independent minded” streaming service from media distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE) takes a huge leap forward starting today with the announcement of major new financing, offices and support staff for the Video-On-Demand venture. With more than seven years of active development behind the MyFlix business, Hannover House is finally launching the streaming service that will offer thousands of movies for streaming in March, under an Advertiser funded model similar to TUBI and ROKU, said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House and MyFlix.Parkinson and members of the MyFlix team will be meeting with studios and key program suppliers next week at the American Film Market conference in Los Angeles. Previously, the company had gained supporting pledge commitments from over forty major film rights owners, and will now be utilizing the AFM meetings to finalize the list of participating studios with the company's long-form agreement.MyFlix will also be establishing a programming and acquisitions office in Los Angeles, along with the Advertising office in New York City and the company's principal data management center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The new Arkansas office will also include a Dolby-compatible surround sound mastering facility, with multiple high-speed servers and a dedicated fiber optic service to enable the upload of movies in just minutes. The Arkansas office will also host the company's primary managers, accounting staff and technical services team.“This is the culmination of years of hard work and planning,” said Parkinson.“We recognized eight years ago that the physical sales model of films onto DVD and BluRay formats had evolved into a limited market, only for the highest-profile hits. The world, and home viewing market, switched to streaming, and this dictated that we adapt to survive and thrive. But, forming a streaming service is very difficult, time consumer, labor intensive and expensive. So, getting all of those resources together for us has finally occurred,” he concluded.The impact to the Hannover House stock price from MyFlix is expected to be transformative and substantial, said Parkinson. The current Hannover House stock price is“backwards-looking” says Parkinson, in that traders have been valuing the HHSE shares on the company's previous business model of DVD distribution, which has shown limited revenues in recent years. With MyFlix projected to generate over 3-million unique visitors per month to start – and with double-digit growth monthly throughout the first year – there is a realistic and obtainable revenue forecast of over $100-million from the company's advertising base. This could put the HHSE stock price at a multiple of twenty-times or more than it's current sub-penny trading price per share.“A lot of smart and savvy people will do fantastically well with the HHSE stock, as the reality of this MyFlix venture becomes widely evident,” said Parkinson.“People wonder when to get into new technology opportunities, from media-platforms to A.I. firms, and most wait until the biggest gains have already occurred. So, this is our public announcement of what is happening with MyFlix; our flag in the ground declaring this ground-level start of something really, really big,” said Parkinson.Some stock pricing charts for Hannover House and it's projected income from MyFlix can be found at:A temporary place-holder website is set up at: – and will be updated this week with the principal site and service under . The MyFlix service is structured under a layout model similar to Amazon Prime, with the main page of the service leading to a series of genre and category tab pages, which then open to the film and television offerings, now totally over 20,000 titles. The company will also be offering selected, original productions as "MyFlix Exclusives" - as a means to attract initial traffic to the service. These exclusive releases will be marketed to targeted audiences based on the content and appeal of the titles.For More Information, contact: ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 /...

Eric Parkinson

Hannover House, Inc. / MyFlix

+1 818-481-5277

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New Financing, Office and Staff position Hannover House and MyFlix for Top Media Success News Provided By Hannover House / MyFlix November 02, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Movie Industry



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