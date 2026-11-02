Webmax Canada Earns 2027 National Award Nominations After AI-Fuelled Reinvention

WebMax Canada operates from the DataTech Business Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, serving businesses across Canada.

Inside in Victoria, B.C. home to WebMax Canada's Victoria operations.

After fearing AI could upend its industry, WebMax Canada rebuilt its approach, developed SpottableAI and says business is now up 35%.

- Susan Jones, Co-founder, WebMax CanadaVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two years ago, WebMax Canada co-founder Susan Jones pushed her chair back, took her hands off the keyboard and thought:“We might be finished.”AI was moving fast. Websites that once took days or weeks to build could suddenly be created in a flash. Search was changing too. People were starting to use ChatGPT and Gemini to research companies, compare options and figure out who to call.For a business built around websites, SEO and helping companies get found online, it was hard not to consider what came next.WebMax Canada decided to buckle up.The team started digging into AI search how it was working and morphing, what Google was changing, what still mattered in traditional SEO and what Canadian businesses would need to do differently.They also got away from the screen.WebMax spent time with the kinds of companies it works with every day, including contractors, trades, construction companies and industrial businesses. That meant job sites, roadsides, shop floors and real conversations about how work was getting won and more often lost.The question was simple: what makes a customer trust one company enough to call them instead of the next one?That research shaped what came next.WebMax started testing new approaches on its own business first. Some worked. Some did not. The ones that did were refined and built into the company's website, SEO and visibility work, along with a framework designed to keep adapting as search and AI continue to change.Over time, that work led to the development of SpottableAI, an AI visibility system created by WebMax Canada.SpottableAI helps businesses understand how they appear in AI-assisted search, where the gaps are, what may be preventing them from being surfaced, cited or recommended, and how to stay better prepared as search continues to change.WebMax now uses AI every day, but the work remains 100% human-led.“AI is part of how we work now, but it does not run the work. People still lead the strategy, the decisions and the client relationship.” said Jones.“We integrate AI where it makes sense and leave it out where it doesn't.”Two years later, the picture looks very different.WebMax Canada reports business growth of approximately 35%, with continued demand for its human-led website design, SEO, Google visibility and AI visibility services.The company has also been nominated across several 2027 national Canadian business, digital marketing, SEO and technology award programs, including categories tied to small business, marketing, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and emerging search.Some of those nominations include work connected to SpottableAI.For Jones, that part is secondary.“We felt the industry was changing underneath us” she said.“We had to figure out how we could still compete and how our clients could still compete. We built a human-led system around what we learned and keep improving it.”WebMax Canada has served Canadian businesses since 2016 and works with companies in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and communities everywhere in between.Its clients include owner-operated and growing businesses in construction, trades, industrial and resource sectors, home services and professional services.WebMax Canada provides website design, SEO, Google visibility, digital marketing and AI visibility services.SpottableAI came directly out of that work. It helps businesses understand how AI tools see them, where the gaps are, what needs to change and how to stay ahead as search and the internet continues to evolve.For more information, visit WebMax and SpottableAI.

Susan Jones

WebMax Canada

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WebMax Canada Earns 2027 National Award Nominations After AI-Fuelled Reinvention News Provided By WebMax November 02, 2026, 14:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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