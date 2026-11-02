ITC Q2 Earnings: Net Profit Slides 20 Pc, Margin Shrinks To 28 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited on Monday reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 (Q2 FY27).

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,137 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to Rs 5,176 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 1.8 per cent to Rs 18,401 crore during the quarter, from Rs 18,081 crore reported a year earlier.

ITC's profitability came under pressure during the quarter, with margins contracting to 28 per cent from 34.6 per cent in the preceding quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

The company's standalone business delivered growth across major segments, led by its FMCG operations.

FMCG remained the largest contributor to revenue, with segment revenue rising to Rs 22,503.30 crore in the September quarter from Rs 14,746.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Within the FMCG segment, the cigarettes business contributed Rs 15,536.13 crore in revenue, while the company's non-cigarette FMCG portfolio generated Rs 6,967.17 crore.

The agri business segment also recorded growth, with revenue increasing to Rs 4,451.69 crore from Rs 3,976.24 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from the paperboards, paper and packaging business rose to Rs 3,015.85 crore compared with Rs 2,219.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, it added in its filing.

However, overall segment profitability weakened during the period. Total segment results stood at Rs 5,156.55 crore, down from Rs 6,320.72 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Following the earnings announcement, ITC shares ended marginally higher. The stock closed at Rs 266.40 on November 2, up 0.30 per cent, or Rs 0.80, from its previous close of Rs 265.60.

During the session, the stock opened at Rs 266, touched an intra-day high of Rs 269.30 and a low of Rs 264.00.