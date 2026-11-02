TN Govt Disburses Rs 167.12 Cr Deepavali Bonus To Over 1.06 Lakh Transport Employees

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government has disbursed Rs 167.12 crore towards bonus and ex-gratia payments to 1,06,001 employees of the State Transport Corporations for the financial year 2025–26, following directions from Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Transport Minister Vijay Tamizhan Parthiban announced on Monday that the Deepavali bonus had been credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible employees across the state.

In an official statement, the government said the decision was aimed at recognising the contribution of transport workers and extending financial benefits to them ahead of the festival.

The government highlighted the crucial role played by the eight State Transport Corporations in ensuring affordable and accessible transportation, particularly for people living in rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

According to the statement, the corporations collectively operate 21,333 buses across more than 10,172 routes, connecting villages, towns and major urban centres throughout Tamil Nadu. These services cater to approximately 2.18 crore passengers daily, making the state-run transport network one of the most important components of Tamil Nadu's public infrastructure.

Significantly, nearly 72 per cent of passengers travel either free of charge or at concessional fares under various government-supported schemes.

The government said these concessions have helped improve mobility among women, students, senior citizens and other eligible sections of society while ensuring that public transportation remains affordable.

The statement emphasised that transport employees play an indispensable role in sustaining daily operations despite the challenges involved in managing such a vast network.

Recognising their contribution, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to release the Deepavali bonus and ex-gratia payments for the 2025–26 financial year.

The government said the financial assistance was intended to motivate employees, acknowledge their services and strengthen morale across the transport corporations.

The payments are expected to provide financial relief to thousands of transport workers and their families ahead of Deepavali celebrations.

The government also underlined the importance of an efficient public transport system in supporting economic activity, facilitating workforce mobility and connecting rural communities with employment, education and healthcare facilities.

With millions depending on government buses every day, the administration reiterated its commitment to maintaining reliable transport services while recognising the contribution of employees who keep the system functioning.

The Deepavali bonus disbursement reflects the government's emphasis on employee welfare alongside its broader responsibility to sustain affordable public transportation across Tamil Nadu.