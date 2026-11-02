36-Hour Shutdown Hits Life In Arunachal Districts Congress Demands Scrapping Of Mega Dam Project

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Normal life was disrupted in parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday as a 36-hour shutdown called by several organisations to protest against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) affected business establishments, educational institutions and public transport in the region.

The impact of the shutdown was particularly visible in Upper Siang district, where several schools, government offices, shops and markets remained closed. Public transport, including buses, stayed off the roads, while protesters reportedly burnt tyres at several locations as part of the demonstration.

The bandh was called by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA) across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. However, its impact varied across the region. While Upper Siang was severely affected and East Siang witnessed some disruption, normal activities continued in Siang district.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner-com-District Magistrate Ashok Tajo said that many government offices and educational institutions remained closed, while shops and commercial establishments were shut, particularly in Yingkiong and Geku. Tajo, under section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, declared the 36-hour shutdown as illegal.

“Such bandh call causes untold misery, hardship and disruption to the general public, including daily wage earners, school and college students, patients requiring emergency medical service, business establishments and daily commuters. Past instances of such shutdowns have led to breaches of peace, public tranquillity and potential damage or destruction to public and private properties,” the DM's order said.

On the other hand, a senior police official of Siang District said there was no impact of the bandh in the district, with government offices, schools and shops functioning normally.

The protesting organisations are demanding the fulfilment of their charter of demands, which includes the immediate release of arrested demonstrators, withdrawal of additional security forces from the affected areas and suspension of ongoing survey activities for the proposed mega hydropower project.

Meanwhile, the opposition Arunachal Pradesh Congress has strongly opposed the proposed project and demanded its scrapping, along with the immediate release of all those arrested during protests against the dam.

A Congress leader said that no development initiative should be undertaken at the cost of indigenous communities' ancestral land, identity, culture and livelihood. It stressed that the prior consent of people likely to be affected by the project must be obtained before proceeding with its implementation.

The party also expressed concern over the arrest of protesters, suspension of government employees and alleged action against gaon buras (village headmen) who have opposed the project.

Among its key demands, the APCC sought the withdrawal of cases registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, revocation of suspension orders against government employees, withdrawal of cases against gaon buras and removal of additional security personnel from the proposed project-affected areas. It further demanded adequate compensation for those who suffered losses and medical assistance and rehabilitation for protesters injured during the agitation.

Calling for unity among indigenous organisations, student unions, youth groups, civil society bodies and traditional institutions, the Congress urged the state government and the Centre to resolve the issue through dialogue and confidence-building measures. It also appealed to all sections of society to continue the movement through peaceful and democratic means.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Bosiram Siram, earlier referring to the concerns raised by local agitating organisations, claimed that the proposed SUMP could lead to the submergence of 27 villages following the construction of the dam.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, envisaged as one of India's largest hydropower initiatives, has faced sustained opposition from sections of the indigenous Adi community, particularly residents of areas likely to be affected by the project. The opposition is largely driven by concerns over the possible submergence of ancestral villages, displacement of local communities, loss of agricultural land and forests, and disruption of traditional livelihoods and cultural practices.

According to reports, around 27 villages could be submerged, while several dozen others may also face adverse impacts. However, the project holds considerable strategic importance for the Centre, particularly in view of China's proposed massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, which enters India as the Siang.

With opposition gathering momentum and political parties joining the movement, the proposed mega project has emerged as a major point of contention in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing issues of development, environmental protection, indigenous rights and national strategic interests into sharp focus.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on a number of occasions said that the state government remains open to dialogue with all stakeholders, including community organisations, student bodies, civil society groups and individuals who have expressed concerns over the project.

As part of the consultation process, the Chief Minister also held separate all-party meetings of legislators and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and various Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and discussed the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) and assessed the viability of the proposed mega project.