Ravie Dubey Unveiled As Lakshman In Striking New Poster For Ramayana

Ravie Dubey Revealed as Lakshman

Ravie Dubey on Playing the Iconic Role

November 2 (ANI): Ahead of the film's grand Diwali release, the makers of 'Ramayana' have unveiled a brand new poster of actor Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, offering audiences a closer look at the actor's portrayal of one of the most revered characters from the epic. In the newly released poster, Ravie Dubey is seen in a striking warrior stance, wielding his bow and arrow, with an expression that reflects Lakshman's courage, determination and readiness for battle. The makers also took to social media to introduce Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, sharing a striking character caption that read,“A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama's shield.”

Speaking about being part of the film and stepping into the role of Lakshman, Ravie Dubey said, "Playing Lakshman is an emotion that is difficult to put into words. He represents a rare combination of strength, courage, devotion and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to Lord Rama and the values he stands for has always been deeply inspiring. To be entrusted with bringing such a revered character to life is both an honour and a responsibility that I hold very close to my heart. I hope audiences connect with the sincerity and spirit with which we have approached this character," as per a press release.

Production Details and Release Timeline

'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. Part 1 will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India, with IMAX among its premium theatrical formats. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. (ANI)

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