Transform Your K-12 Workforce Strategy Secure Your Spot At The Industry's Only K-12 HR & Payroll Leadership Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind virtual event brings K-12 HR and payroll professionals together to share insights, collaborate on staffing and payroll challenges, and elevate an underserved category

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management (HCM) solutions for K-12 education, today announced its upcoming industry first K-12 HR and Payroll Leadership Forum is seeing a record turnout. The free, virtual event on November 17, 2026, stands as the sole gathering dedicated to K-12 HR, payroll, and finance leaders nationwide, creating a space for meaningful collaboration to break down operational silos and collectively address the distinct challenges associated with school district workforce management.

With peer-led panels and interactive breakout sessions, the Forum brings together K-12 HR, payroll, finance, and district leaders to explore how streamlined administration and finance processes are essential to modernizing overall workforce management. As the only dedicated platform for this intersection in K-12, it fills a critical gap by discussing the benefits of aligning cross-functional processes that result in a modernized approach to how districts manage people, time, and pay. Professionals will learn from peers and help shape the future of K-12 HR and payroll.

"K-12 Human Resources and payroll professionals don't often have opportunities to come together in one room, and this is the first event designed around the full scope of how these functions work together, rather than focusing on just one piece of the puzzle. When these teams work in silos, districts feel the impact: a new hire starts late, a paycheck is incorrect, a leave case is handled twice, or valuable employees become frustrated. When they work together as one operation, the results are very different: positions are filled more efficiently, employees are paid accurately and on time, and districts have a clearer understanding of their workforce and associated costs. That's the value of bringing these professionals together. Technology is certainly part of the conversation, because the right systems can make collaboration more seamless and effective. But just as important is the opportunity to learn from one another. Districts across the country face many of the same challenges, and bringing people together to share experiences, ideas, and solutions is where some of the greatest value can be found." - Sue Burman, Director of Human Resources, Livingston Public Schools, New Jersey.

Current Obstacles. Proven Methods. District -Ready Solutions

Featuring expert-led conversations with district HR and finance leaders from across the country, Substitute Management Advisory Council (SMAC) members committed to fostering student growth, and Red Rover's HR, payroll, and technology specialists, the Forum delivers actionable insights around:



Aligning HR and payroll operations to create more connected, efficient processes across the employee lifecycle.

Navigating evolving leave, compliance requirements, and emerging workforce trends to reduce operational risk while fostering an employee-centric culture that strengthens retention and engagement.

Modernizing payroll systems for greater accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Navigating complex leave and absence management successfully, including FMLA, state-specific policies, and district requirements. Workforce planning and staffing visibility to improve budget forecasting, staffing decisions, payroll accuracy, and resource allocation - while giving district leaders greater confidence and visibility.



"The response we've received in attending the Forum has been overwhelming, so much so that we're tracking toward record attendance from districts across the country," said Dani O'Shaughnessey, Co-founder and CEO at Red Rover. "HR and payroll leaders are the hidden engine that keeps our schools running, yet they rarely have a forum built to collaboratively discuss the realities of K-12. This Forum is our way of bringing these essential leaders together to define what modern K-12 workforce management looks like, share best practices, and elevate the profession in a way that ultimately strengthens the entire school community. We can't wait to see this community come together and shape the future of K-12 workforce leadership."

Program Highlights Include:

Aligning HR & Payroll as a Single Operation: HR and Payroll are the hidden engine behind every school district, yet they often operate independently. Learn how K-12 workforce management is evolving, the importance of aligning HR and Payroll, and the leadership strategies that can create more efficient operations, strong compliance and a better employee experience.

Compliance & Risk in a Complex K-12 Workforce: Compliance alone isn't enough. Learn how to navigate common compliance challenges and emerging workforce trends while building processes that reduce risk and support your employees. Discover practical strategies to balance legal requirements with a thriving workplace culture.

Designing a Workforce That Stays: Retention strategies start long before an employee considers leaving. Gain practical, ready-to-implement strategies to strengthen onboarding, enhance employee engagement, and create an experience that attracts, develops, and retains exceptional talent throughout the employee lifecycle.

Modernizing School Payroll: Payroll is one of the most critical functions in any school district. Discover best practices for improving payroll accuracy, streamlining processes, leveraging technology, and reducing compliance risks while better supporting employees and district leadership.

Bringing Control and Clarity to School Workforce Planning: Effective workforce planning begins with understanding positions, not just people. Learn how strategic position management and position control can improve budgeting, staffing decisions, payroll accuracy, and resource allocation while giving district leaders greater visibility and confidence

Pioneering a New Standard for K-12 Workforce Management

Led by Red Rover's Jennifer Duvall, Co-Director of HR, and Rob Tibbs, Co-Director of Payroll, the Forum gives attendees direct access to Red Rover leaders and fellow K-12 professionals shaping the future of HR and payroll nationwide. The Forum was founded by Jim O'Halloran, whose vision for a dedicated gathering space for K-12 HR and payroll professionals lay the groundwork for this inaugural event. It reinforces Red Rover's commitment to building a community and championing a category that has long been underserved.

Demand for the Forum continues to grow. With only two weeks until the event, secure your place to connect with peers tackling the same workforce challenges, learn proven strategies from top practitioners, and access exclusive insights that will transform how your district manages HR and payroll. Go here to register and see more details, including the full agenda, featured speakers, and session lineup, are available now.

If you're a K-12 HR or Payroll leader, we'd love to hear from you. Please go here to take this short survey and share your experiences.

About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover's intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 2,000 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover's modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

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