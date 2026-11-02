Orion Talent Marks 35 Years Of Connecting Skilled Talent With Opportunity, Eyes Next Chapter Of Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After serving more than 10,000 organizations, Orion Talent looks to its next chapter with new technology designed to connect companies with skilled talent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Talent, a leading talent solutions provider, is celebrating 35 years of helping organizations find the skilled talent they need while creating meaningful career opportunities for job seekers. Since its founding in 1991, Orion has served more than 10,000 organizations and broadened from its roots in military recruiting into a comprehensive talent solutions partner supporting employers across complex, technical industries and evolving workforce needs.

In 1995, Orion became the first military recruiting firm to place enlisted technicians, recognizing the transferable value of their experience operating and maintaining complex military equipment. Since then, Orion has expanded beyond military recruiting into providing a broader range of talent solutions, evolving from traditional recruiting methods to digital engagement tools and AI-powered technology that help employers attract, engage and hire talent that meet critical business needs.

That evolution has been driven primarily by the needs of the organizations Orion serves. Across industries including advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, and life sciences, Orion has built lasting relationships with employers, working consistently with more than 100 organizations over the past five years. Today, Orion works with companies including Lam Research, Vertiv and Constellation Energy, helping organizations navigate changing labor markets, strengthen their talent pipelines and build greater workforce readiness.

As AI reshapes jobs, skills and how companies find talent, Orion is investing in new technology and digital capabilities designed to increase access, speed and scale across the talent experience, and adapt to evolving workforce needs. Juliet, Orion's AI-powered talent engagement technology, engages job-ready veterans in conversation. Early usage demonstrates that 73% of candidates opt to talk to Juliet, with conversations lasting an average of 8.5 minutes. Orion is also developing an agent alongside HireEZ designed to support active-duty service members preparing for civilian careers, with a vision of giving each transitioning service member a personalized agent to explore and prepare for new opportunities. Together, these investments build on Orion's longstanding approach to meeting talent where they are while helping employers reach and engage skilled candidates more effectively.

“Very few companies reach their 35th anniversary, and we've stayed in business by recognizing when the market is changing and being willing to adapt and innovate,” said Greg Summers, CEO of Orion Talent.“AI is creating new opportunities to recognize skills and potential that traditional hiring processes may overlook. Our focus is on combining these technologies with human expertise to help employers identify talent earlier, build stronger pipelines and prepare for the skills they'll need tomorrow. We've spent 35 years adapting to changing workforce needs, and we're continuing to develop new capabilities that will shape our next chapter.”

To learn more about Orion Talent, please visit: .

About Orion Talent

Orion Talent is a talent solutions firm that helps companies attract, hire, develop and retain talent for specialized roles in complex, highly regulated industries. With deep expertise in recruitment process outsourcing, military and veteran hiring, skilled talent acquisition, and scalable workforce solutions, Orion connects organizations with talent across advanced manufacturing, life sciences, aerospace and defense, energy, semiconductors and digital infrastructure, combining its military hiring roots with technology-driven, design-led approaches to talent acquisition. Orion partners with employers nationwide to align workforce strategy with business and operational needs, expand access to underutilized talent pools, and build sustainable pipelines for long-term growth. For more information, visit

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