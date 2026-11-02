Great American Cookies Brings Holiday Flavor With New Snickerdoodle Twix® Stuffed Cookie

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-Time Creation Brings Together Classic Snickerdoodle Flavor and Fan-Favorite Candy Bar

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake and owned by OHG Brands, is giving“stocking stuffer” a whole new meaning this holiday season. The beloved cookie franchise is introducing its new Snickerdoodle Twix® Stuffed Cookie, featuring its classic cinnamon-sugar Snickerdoodle cookie stuffed with two Mini Twix® bars, available now through Dec. 31.

A festive twist on a classic favorite, the limited-time cookie brings together two iconic treats in one delicious creation. Building on the popularity of Great American Cookies' original stuffed cookie lineup, the Snickerdoodle Twix® Stuffed Cookie pairs the warm, cinnamon-sugar goodness of Snickerdoodle with the rich caramel, chocolate and satisfying crunch of Twix®, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the holidays.

“There's no better time than the holiday season to go all in on cookies,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies.“With our new collaboration with TWIX®, we're bringing fans the best of both worlds: the nostalgic flavor of a classic Snickerdoodle and the unmistakable caramel, chocolate and crunch of Twix®. It's a playful new take on a fan-favorite format and the perfect addition to holiday parties, family gatherings and festive celebrations.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Great American Cookies

Founded in 1977 on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has been baking the world a better place through sweet bites of bliss. Known for its signature Original Cookie Cake, freshly baked cookies in a variety of delicious flavors, brownies, and famous Double DooziesTM, Great American Cookies is all about offering treats that remind you how sweet life can be. With over 400 locations worldwide, the sweet spot is always within reach. For more information, visit .

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINALTM. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, VCATM and ANICURATM span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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