SWYM Names Matt Deloca Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth And Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran enterprise software executive joins SWYM's expanding leadership team to scale commercial operations and accelerate adoption of its AI-powered programmatic technology.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWYM, the AI-powered platform transforming how programmatic media is activated and optimized, today announced the appointment of Matt DeLoca as its first Chief Revenue Officer. DeLoca joins SWYM amid rapid growth and increasing demand from advertisers and agencies seeking greater control, efficiency, and performance from their programmatic investments.

In this newly created role, DeLoca will lead SWYM's global revenue strategy, expanding relationships with advertisers, agencies, and strategic partners across North America, APAC, and EMEA. He will focus on scaling the commercial organization, driving sales execution, and accelerating the adoption of SWYM's technology across new and existing customers.

Unlike traditional media buying approaches that focus primarily on optimizing bids and supply paths, SWYM uses AI-powered decisioning to help determine which impressions should be made available to advertisers before they reach the DSP. SWYM enables advertisers to reduce wasted spend, improve campaign performance, and deliver better ROI on their digital media investments.

"SWYM has experienced rapid growth as advertisers and agencies recognize the value of making smarter decisions about supply before the bid," said Ravi Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of SWYM. "As demand continues to accelerate, we're investing in the leadership and infrastructure needed to scale our business. Matt brings a proven track record of building high-performing sales organizations and translating early market momentum into sustained growth. His experience will be invaluable as we take SWYM into its next phase of expansion."

DeLoca brings more than 25 years of B2B sales leadership experience across AdTech, MarTech, and AI-enabled enterprise software. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Alkymi and previously held senior sales leadership roles at Truepic, People.ai, and Smartling. He began his career at Apple, where he spent 7 years in the media and entertainment sales group.

Throughout his career, DeLoca has helped technology companies build and scale sales organizations, develop go-to-market strategies, and expand enterprise customer relationships.

“Demand for better media performance has never been higher, but the ecosystem itself has never been more complex. Brands and agencies are dealing with more supply, more signals and more intermediaries than they can realistically evaluate,” said DeLoca.“SWYM cuts through that by optimizing supply before the bid. What excites me is streamlining how brands and agencies work with us and building the right team to help them scale.”

About SWYM.ai

SWYM.ai is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

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