Interlink Electronics To Participate In Electronica 2026 And Medica 2026 Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Interlink” or the“Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronics solutions, announced today that it will participate in two of the world's premier industry events: Electronica in Munich, Germany, and Medica in Düsseldorf, Germany.

At Electronica, the leading global trade fair for electronics, Interlink will present its full portfolio of sensors and custom solutions. Visitors can see firsthand how Interlink translates precision and accuracy into reliable, real-world applications in demanding environments.

At Medica, the world's largest medical trade fair, Interlink will focus on its medical-grade sensing technologies and showcase a wide range of healthcare applications, including advances in wearable technology.

Interlink's team of engineers and product specialists will be available at both events to discuss design requirements, custom sensor development, and integration support. Attendees are invited to visit the company's booths for live demonstrations and one-on-one consultations.

Interlink will exhibit at Electronica from November 10th to 13th at booth B4 223, with a presentation on November 12th at 1:40 pm on the Smart Mobility Stage in Hall B4, given by Declan Flannery, Vice President of Force Sensing Solutions.

Interlink will exhibit at Medica from November 16th to 19th at booth 12D54.

To schedule a meeting with the Interlink team at either event, please get in touch with ....

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing center in Shenzhen, China; and our multiple facilities in Irvine, Scotland, and our smart textile and wearables product development footprint located in the Evolution Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, England.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by phrases such as“thinks,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements in our press releases include statements about our projected financial and operating performance, our acquisition program, our strategy and prospects, and our opportunities for organic growth and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the company's industry, R&D initiatives, competition and capital requirements. Other factors and uncertainties that could affect the company's forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: our success in predicting new markets and the acceptance of our new products; efficient management of our infrastructure; the pace of technological developments and industry standards evolution and their effect on our target product and market choices; the effect of outsourcing technology development; changes in the ordering patterns of our customers; a decrease in the quality and/or reliability of our products; protection of our proprietary intellectual property; competition by alternative sophisticated as well as generic products; continued availability of raw materials for our products at competitive prices; disruptions in our manufacturing facilities; risks of international sales and operations including fluctuations in exchange rates and tariffs; compliance with regulatory requirements applicable to our manufacturing operations; and customer concentrations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of the respective release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

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805-623-4184