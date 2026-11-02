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Aktsiaselts Infortar Results Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of Q3 And 9 Month 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 09:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Infortar organized a webinar for investors on 02.11.2026 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the third quarter 2026 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

Webinar is available at followings links:

Estonian webinar
English webinar

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.38% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 143,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 141 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Excluding associates, Infortar employs 6203 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...


MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111903160


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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