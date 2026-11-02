Aktsiaselts Infortar Results Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of Q3 And 9 Month 2026
Webinar is available at followings links:
Estonian webinar
English webinar
Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.38% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 143,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 141 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Excluding associates, Infortar employs 6203 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment