Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces November 2026 Cash Dividend And Q3 2026 Earnings Release Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV, DIV.DB.A and DIV.DB.B) (the“Corporation” or“DIV”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.02375 per common share for the period of November 1, 2026 to November 30, 2026, which is equal to $0.285 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2026.

Q3 2026 Earnings Release Date

DIV will release earnings results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 6, 2026.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV's objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors. DIV, through its subsidiary, Mr. Lube Canada Ltd., also operates the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business in Canada. Mr. Lube + Tires is the leading Canadian automotive service chain specializing in fast, drive-in drive-through, no-appointment-needed vehicle maintenance.

DIV also owns the Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, BarBurrito, Cheba Hut and AIR MILES® trademarks. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is a home care provider with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada's leading franchisee supplemental education services. Stratus Building Solutions is a leading commercial cleaning service franchise company providing comprehensive janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services primarily in the United States. BarBurrito is the largest quick service Mexican restaurant food chain in Canada. Cheba Hut is a fast casual toasted sub sandwich franchise with locations in the United States. AIR MILES® was a Canadian loyalty program.

DIV's objective is to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties and the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business. DIV intends to continue to pay a predictable and stable monthly dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend over time, in each case as cash flow per share allows.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,”project”,“should”,“believe”,“confident”,“plan” and“intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements made in relation to: the amount and timing of the November 2026 dividend to be paid to DIV's shareholders; DIV's objective to continue to pay predictable and stable monthly dividends to shareholders; and DIV's corporate objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of DIV to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information.

DIV believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular there can be no assurance that: DIV will be able to make monthly dividend payments to the holders of its common shares; or DIV will achieve any of its corporate objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting DIV's business and the businesses of its royalty partners can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Information Form dated March 19, 2026 and in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, copies of each of which are available under DIV's profile on SEDAR+ at .

In formulating the forward-looking information contained herein, management has assumed that, among other things, DIV will generate sufficient cash flows from its royalties and Mr. Lube + Tires to service its debt and pay dividends to shareholders; there are no material changes in competition or regulation impacting DIV, Mr. Lube + Tires or DIV's royalty partners; DIV's, Mr. Lube + Tires' and DIV's royalty partners' respective businesses will not suffer any material adverse effect; and the business and economic conditions affecting DIV, Mr. Lube + Tires and DIV's royalty partners will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, DIV. The forward-looking information included in this news release is presented as of the date of this news release and DIV assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Corporation and other public filings, is available on SEDAR+ at .

Contact:

Sean Morrison, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Diversified Royalty Corp.

(236) 521-8470

Greg Gutmanis, President and Chief Financial Officer

Diversified Royalty Corp.

(236) 521-8471