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First Pacific Bank Expands Into Coachella Valley With Opening Of Sixth Branch


Date: 2026-11-02 09:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Palm Desert Office Strengthens Commitment to Serving Businesses Across Southern California

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank today announced the opening of its Palm Desert office, marking its sixth location and further expanding its reach across Southern California.

The office provides commercial banking, treasury management, and lending solutions to businesses throughout the region. With experienced bankers who understand the local business landscape, First Pacific Bank brings a relationship-driven approach focused on helping businesses navigate challenges, pursue opportunities, and achieve their goals.

“The Coachella Valley is a market we know well and one we are excited to serve,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank.“Members of our executive leadership team and banking staff have built strong relationships in this community throughout their careers. We understand the opportunities and challenges local businesses face, and establishing a presence in Palm Desert allows us to build on that experience and strengthen our ties to the region.”

While construction continues on the Bank's permanent office space, the Palm Desert team is welcoming clients from a temporary suite in the same building. This allows First Pacific Bank to begin serving the region locally while preparations for the permanent space move forward.

“We're excited to bring First Pacific Bank's relationship-focused approach to Palm Desert and the greater Coachella Valley,” said Paula Bertone, Vice President and Palm Desert Branch Manager.“Having spent more than 20 years working in this market, I understand the local business community and the importance of having a banking partner who knows your business and is invested in your success. I look forward to putting that experience to work for our clients and helping businesses throughout the region achieve their goals.”

The Palm Desert office is now open at 74361 Highway 111. To learn more about First Pacific Bank's commercial banking, treasury management, and lending solutions, call 760.283.6024 or visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Coachella Valley, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

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