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Compass Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Events


Date: 2026-11-02 09:16:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of November/this quarter.

Details are as follows:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, November 9, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast Link:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 11:20 AM ET
Webcast Link:

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass' Events

Compass' management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the standard of care for patients with cancer through the discovery and development of innovative antibody-based therapeutics. The company leverages deep expertise in tumor biology and proprietary antibody engineering technologies to develop differentiated therapies that target the intersection of angiogenesis, immune activation, and tumor-driven immunosuppression. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at

Investor Contact
...

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
...
617-500-8099


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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