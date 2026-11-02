Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diebold Nixdorf lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook by up to $0.90 per share on October 28, 2026, a cut of as much as 15.7% to the per-share figure DBD shareholders had been given. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who lost money.

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to $0.90 per share came off Diebold Nixdorf's (NYSE: DBD) projected 2026 earnings on October 28, 2026, when the Company lowered its full-year adjusted EPS outlook from $5.25-$5.75 to $4.50-$4.85 and DBD shares fell. If you bought DBD and are now looking at a loss, this investigation may apply to you. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to start your free loss review here, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

At the top of the range, the per-share outlook fell from $5.75 to $4.85, a 15.7% reduction. At the bottom, it fell from $5.25 to $4.50, down 14.3%, and the midpoint dropped about $0.83, from $5.50 to roughly $4.68. On a 1,000-share position, that is $825 of projected 2026 adjusted earnings no longer in the outlook.

The reduction arrived the same day Diebold Nixdorf reported third-quarter revenue above analyst consensus. Full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance was also lowered, from a range of $510 million to $535 million to a range of $490 million to $510 million. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of affected DBD investors.

DBD investors who lost money as the per-share outlook was cut are encouraged to report your DBD losses to the firm or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DBD Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the DBD investigation? A: Investors who purchased DBD stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Diebold Nixdorf made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 outlook, including any subsequent reaffirmations or reiterations thereof. When the Company ultimately disclosed significant reductions to its guidance, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Diebold Nixdorf allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the October 28, 2026 guidance reduction that allegedly caused investors to purchase DBD securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do DBD investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if my DBD losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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