North America And Europe Video Telematics Market Forecast, 2025-2030 - 7Th Edition AI-Powered Fleet Safety Drives Installed Base To 22 Million Systems By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-in-one fleet and video telematics platforms gain traction as camera-based safety solutions reshape competition among specialists, fleet providers and hardware suppliers.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America and Europe Video Telematics Market - 7th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video telematics market is set for substantial growth as commercial vehicle operators increase their adoption of camera-based safety, fleet management and risk reduction solutions. According to the report, North America and Europe are forecasted to have more than 21.6 million active video telematics systems in use by 2030.

North America remains the largest market, with the active installed base estimated at almost 7.6 million units in 2025. Supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%, the installed base is forecasted to surpass 17.3 million units by 2030. Europe is also expanding rapidly. Its active installed base is estimated at more than 2.0 million units in 2025 and is expected to reach 4.3 million units by 2030, representing a CAGR of 16.0%.

The integration of cameras into commercial vehicle operations has become one of the strongest trends in fleet telematics. Demand is being driven by the growing importance of driver safety, incident documentation, insurance risk management and operational visibility. The market includes specialised video telematics providers, general fleet management companies and hardware-focused suppliers of vehicle cameras and mobile digital video recorders. A rising number of vendors now provide all-in-one platforms that combine video and fleet telematics capabilities.

Streamax, Samsara and Lytx lead their respective video telematics categories. Streamax is the leading hardware provider and has equipped more than 5 million commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also offers software platforms and subscription services that are widely deployed with its hardware. Samsara stands out among general fleet telematics providers, with the largest number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base. Lytx is the largest specialist video telematics provider and was the first company to exceed 1 million vehicle subscriptions dedicated to video telematics.

Other significant market participants include Motive, formerly KeepTruckin; Howen; Netradyne; and the channel-focused Xirgo brand, formerly Sensata INSIGHTS and including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness. Each has an estimated installed base of approximately half a million units or more. VisionTrack, LightMetrics and Nauto complete the top-10 group, with each maintaining a primary focus on camera-based solutions.

Vendors with installed bases just outside the leading group include Powerfleet, Jimi IoT, Nexar, Solera Fleet Solutions, Waylens, Cartrack and Idrive. Additional companies with sizeable deployments include CameraMatics, Raven Connected, DRIVE CHART (Go Drive) and Forward Thinking Systems.

The competitive landscape also features video-focused providers such as SureCam, Rosco, Seeing Machines, Gauss Control, MANTIS, FleetCam and FleetSafe.Ai. Fleet telematics companies active in the sector include Platform Science, Radius, Azuga, Matrix iQ, Microlise, ISAAC Instruments, EROAD and AddSecure Transport Solutions. Hardware-focused suppliers MiTAC, Pittasoft (BlackVue) and Positioning Universal have also reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands.

Key report highlights



Insights from interviews with market-leading companies.

Analysis of video telematics applications, technologies and market developments.

A comprehensive overview of the video telematics value chain.

Assessment of major industry trends, growth drivers and competitive dynamics.

Updated profiles of 51 video telematics software and hardware providers. 5-year market forecasts extending through 2030.

Strategic market intelligence

The report examines the major specialised video telematics providers, the offerings available from general fleet management companies and the market strategies of hardware-focused suppliers. It also evaluates leading geographic markets, hardware and software pricing, industry growth drivers and the expected evolution of video telematics through 2030.

Presented across 240 pages, the seventh consecutive edition provides business intelligence for telematics vendors, video specialists, commercial vehicle manufacturers, telecom operators, investors, consultants and government agencies. Its in-depth forecasts, company profiles and expert commentary support strategic planning and informed decision-making in this fast-growing transportation technology market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Video Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to video telematics

1.1.1 Video telematics as a standalone application

1.1.2 Video telematics as an integrated part of fleet telematics

1.2 Video telematics applications and associated concepts

1.2.1 Video-based driver management

1.2.2 Driver fatigue and distraction monitoring

1.2.3 Advanced driver assistance systems and driver monitoring systems

1.2.4 Driver training and coaching

1.2.5 Managed services

1.2.6 Exoneration of drivers and insurance-related functionality

1.3 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Video telematics vendor market shares

2.1.2 The North American video telematics market

2.1.3 The European video telematics market

2.1.4 Rest of World outlook

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Video telematics solution providers

2.2.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

2.2.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 Privacy issues soften as video telematics becomes mainstream

2.3.2 Acknowledging the performance of good drivers can alleviate scepticism

2.3.3 Regulatory developments can drive the adoption of camera-based technology

2.3.4 Video telematics at the core of the latest M&A wave in the FM space

2.3.5 Partnership strategies remain common in the video telematics space

2.3.6 Proprietary video offerings emerge alongside partner-powered options

2.3.7 Increasing commoditisation of video telematics hardware

2.3.8 OEM integration may ultimately lead to the widespread uptake of video

2.3.9 Video and associated AI capabilities boost interest in fleet insurance telematics

2.3.10 Artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities become table stakes

2.3.11 Integrated solutions from one-stop shops combine fleet & video telematics

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Video telematics solution providers

3.1.1 CameraMatics

3.1.2 Cipia (HARMAN)

3.1.3 DRIVE CHART (Go Drive)

3.1.4 Exeros Technologies

3.1.5 FleetCam

3.1.6 FleetSafe.Ai

3.1.7 Gauss Control

3.1.8 Gowit

3.1.9 iCAM Video Telematics

3.1.10 Idrive

3.1.11 Jungo

3.1.12 LightMetrics

3.1.13 Lytx

3.1.14 MANTIS

3.1.15 Nauto

3.1.16 Netradyne

3.1.17 Nexar

3.1.18 Raven Connected

3.1.19 Rosco Vision

3.1.20 SafetyDirect (Rand McNally)

3.1.21 Seeing Machines

3.1.22 SureCam

3.1.23 VisionTrack

3.1.24 Waylens

3.2 Fleet telematics solution providers

3.2.1 AddSecure

3.2.2 Azuga (Bridgestone)

3.2.3 Cartrack

3.2.4 EROAD

3.2.5 Forward Thinking Systems

3.2.6 Geotab

3.2.7 ISAAC Instruments

3.2.8 J. J. Keller

3.2.9 Matrix iQ

3.2.10 Microlise

3.2.11 Motive

3.2.12 Platform Science

3.2.13 Powerfleet

3.2.14 Radius

3.2.15 Samsara

3.2.16 Solera Fleet Solutions

3.2.17 Trakm8

3.2.18 Verizon Connect

3.2.19 Xirgo

3.3 Hardware-focused suppliers

3.3.1 D-TEG

3.3.2 Howen

3.3.3 Jimi IoT

3.3.4 MiTAC

3.3.5 Pittasoft (BlackVue)

3.3.6 Positioning Universal

3.3.7 Streamax

3.3.8 Teltonika

List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

List of Figures [155]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AddSecure

Azuga (Bridgestone)

CameraMatics

Cartrack

Cipia (HARMAN)

D-TEG

DRIVE CHART (Go Drive)

EROAD

Exeros Technologies

FleetCam

FleetSafe.Ai

Forward Thinking Systems

Gauss Control

Geotab

Gowit

Howen

iCAM Video Telematics

Idrive

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Jimi IoT

Jungo

LightMetrics

Lytx

MANTIS

Matrix iQ

Microlise

MiTAC

Motive

Nauto

Netradyne

Nexar

Pittasoft (BlackVue)

Platform Science

Positioning Universal

Powerfleet

Radius

Raven Connected

Rosco Vision

SafetyDirect (Rand McNally)

Samsara

Seeing Machines

Solera Fleet Solutions

Streamax

SureCam

Teltonika

Trakm8

Verizon Connect

VisionTrack

Waylens Xirgo

For more information about this report visit

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