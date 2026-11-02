Global Power Management IC (PMIC) Market Forecast 2027-2037 AI Data Centers, 800V Vehicles, Robotics, And 300Mm Migration Create Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-led PMIC recovery is driven by megawatt data centres, 800V vehicle platforms, robotics and the shift from 8-inch fabs to 300mm BCD manufacturing.

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Power Management IC Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Power management has become a strategic bottleneck across the global electronics industry. The power management IC (PMIC) market is recovering strongly from the 2023 downturn, with growth led by AI data centres, advanced computing infrastructure, automotive electrification, industrial automation and robotics. The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence, technology analysis and ten-year forecasts through 2037, helping semiconductor companies, investors, manufacturers and supply-chain stakeholders evaluate emerging opportunities and risks.

AI infrastructure is a major catalyst for PMIC demand as data centres transition toward megawatt-scale racks, higher power density and 800V high-voltage DC distribution. Automotive demand is also evolving as manufacturers introduce 800V platforms, zonal architectures and increasingly sophisticated electronic systems. In industrial markets, robotics and automation are creating additional requirements for compact, efficient and reliable power conversion.

These demand shifts are occurring alongside significant manufacturing changes. The closure of 8-inch fabrication facilities, migration of BCD production to 300mm wafers and expansion of China's BCD capacity are reshaping the PMIC supply chain. The report assesses how these developments could affect manufacturing capacity, wafer demand, pricing, regional supply and competitive positioning.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market forecasts: Detailed projections for 2027-2037 by application, IC type, process platform, technology node, wafer size, unit shipments, average selling price and region. The analysis includes scenarios, sensitivities and a strategic outlook for the global power management IC market.

Technology landscape: Coverage of PMIC architectures, power device technologies, BCD and alternative process platforms, isolation, integration trends, packaging, thermal management, reliability and technology roadmaps. The report also examines power-delivery architectures for AI computing and other application-specific requirements.

Market dynamics: Analysis of the 2020-2026 semiconductor cycle, the transition from correction to AI-led recovery, pricing and ASP trends, supply-demand conditions, market constraints and principal sources of future growth. It also evaluates the potential impact of 2026 repricing and the role of AI data-centre investment as a market swing factor.

Applications and growth markets: Assessment of AI data centres, computing infrastructure, communications infrastructure, automotive and mobility, industrial systems, robotics, consumer electronics, mobile devices, medical technology, aerospace, defence and emerging applications.

Manufacturing and supply chain: Examination of the PMIC value chain and IDM, fab-lite and fabless business models. Coverage includes the BCD foundry landscape, 8-inch capacity contraction, 300mm migration, wafer requirements, packaging, assembly, testing, geopolitical exposure and supply-chain resilience.

Competitive intelligence: Supplier rankings for 2025, market concentration, leadership by IC type and application, fastest-growing competitors, headquarters-based market share and the outlook for competitive share shifts. The report also reviews M&A activity, strategic partnerships, barriers to entry and design-win dynamics. Regional analysis: Market assessment across China, the rest of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Japan and the rest of the world, including supplier geography, manufacturing footprints and international trade flows.

The research combines market sizing, technology assessment, supply-chain analysis, geopolitical evaluation and competitive benchmarking. It identifies potential winners and losers as AI infrastructure, vehicle electrification and advanced automation redefine power requirements across key industries.

Profiles of 63 companies provide further insight into supplier strategies, technology capabilities, manufacturing models, target applications and competitive positioning. Together with scenario analysis and long-range forecasts, the report offers a structured view of how the PMIC market could develop through 2037 and where the most significant commercial opportunities are likely to emerge.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report Scope and Objectives

1.2 Definition of a Power Management IC

1.3 Segmentation Framework

1.4 IC Type Definitions

1.5 Research Methodology

1.6 Key Assumptions

1.7 Definitions and Glossary

1.8 Companies Cited in this Report

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market Context: From Correction to an AI-Led Recovery

2.2 Total Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Market by Application

2.4 Market by IC Type

2.5 Market by Process Platform and Technology Node

2.6 Market by Region

2.7 Competitive Summary

2.8 Technology Summary

2.9 Pricing, Capacity and the 2026 Repricing

2.10 AI Data Center: The Swing Factor

2.11 Key Trends 2027-2037

2.12 Winners and Losers

2.13 Implications for Stakeholders

3 PMIC TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

3.1 PMIC Architecture Fundamentals

3.2 Power Device Technology inside PMICs

3.3 Process Platforms

3.4 Isolation Technologies

3.5 Integration Trends

3.6 Power Delivery Architectures for AI Compute

3.7 Application-Specific PMIC Architectures

3.8 Packaging, Thermal Management and Reliability

3.9 Technology Roadmap 2027-2037

4 MARKET DYNAMICS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND TRENDS

4.1 From Correction to Recovery: The 2020-2026 Cycle

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

4.4 Impact and Timing of Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Pricing and ASP Dynamics

4.6 Key Trends 2027-2037

4.7 Sources of Growth, 2027-2037

4.8 Supply-Demand Balance and Lead Times

4.9 Demand Drivers by Application

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 AI Data Centers and Computing Infrastructure

5.2 Communications Infrastructure

5.3 Automotive and Mobility

5.4 Industrial and Robotics

5.5 Consumer and Mobile

5.6 Medical, Aerospace and Defence

5.7 Emerging Applications

6 SUPPLY CHAIN, MANUFACTURING AND CAPACITY

6.1 The PMIC value chain

6.2 Business models: IDM, fab-lite and fabless

6.3 The BCD foundry landscape

6.4 Capacity: the 8-inch contraction and structural BCD tightness

6.5 The 2025-2026 repricing

6.6 The migration to 300mm

6.7 PMIC wafer demand

6.8 China's BCD capacity build-out

6.9 Packaging, assembly and test

6.10 Geopolitics, trade and supply security

6.11 Supply-chain risk assessment

6.12 Application-focused supply chains

6.13 Lead times, inventory and allocation behaviour

6.14 Foundry and IDM strategic responses

6.15 Process technology roadmap at the supply-chain level

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Supplier Ranking 2025

7.3 Leadership by IC Type

7.4 Leadership by Application

7.5 The Fastest Movers

7.6 Share by Supplier Headquarters Region

7.7 Business Models: IDM, Fab-Lite and Fabless

7.8 Strategic Themes

7.9 M&A, Investments and Partnerships 2023-2026

7.10 Barriers to Entry

7.11 Design-Win Dynamics

7.12 Profiles of the Leading Six: Strengths and Vulnerabilities

7.13 Outlook: Share Shifts 2027-2037

8 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

8.1 Regional overview

8.2 China

8.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 North America

8.5 Europe

8.6 Japan

8.7 Rest of World

8.8 Supplier geography: who supplies the world's PMICs

8.9 Regional trade flows

8.10 Regional growth comparison

8.11 China: market by application

8.12 Regional competitive dynamics

8.13 Regional outlook summary

9 MARKET FORECAST 2027-2037

9.1 Forecast Summary

9.2 Forecast by Application

9.3 Forecast by IC Type

9.4 Forecast by Process Platform

9.5 Wafer Demand and Manufacturing Metrics

9.6 Units and Average Selling Price

9.7 Forecast by Region

9.8 Forecast Risks and Confidence

10 SCENARIOS, SENSITIVITIES AND STRATEGIC OUTLOOK

10.1 Scenario Framework

10.2 Base Case

10.3 Bull Case

10.4 Bear Case

10.5 Scenario Outcomes by Application

10.6 Implications for Pricing, Margins and Capacity

10.7 Risks Outside the Scenarios

10.8 Sensitivity Analysis

10.9 Leading Indicators to Watch

10.10 Strategic Recommendations

10.11 Analyst Watch List

10.12 Beyond 2037

10.13 Conclusion and Outlook

11 COMPANY PROFILES (63 company profiles)

12 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3PEAK

Allegro MicroSystems

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Apple

Awinic Technology

Cambridge GaN Devices

CanSemi

Chipown Microelectronics

Cirrus Logic

DB HiTek

Diodes Incorporated

e-peas

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Empower Semiconductor

Ferric

GlobalFoundries

GTA Semiconductor

Halo Microelectronics

Hua Hong Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Innoscience

Joulwatt Technology

LX Semicon

Maxic Technology

MediaTek/Richtek

Microchip Technology

Monolithic Power Systems

Navitas Semiconductor

Nexchip

Nexperia

Nisshinbo Micro Devices

Nordic Semiconductor

NVIDIA

Texas Instruments

Silicon Labs and more...

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