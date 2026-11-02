Underfill Materials Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 Advanced Packaging, AI Chips, And EV Electronics Fuel 9.04% CAGR To USD 2.01 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$2.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Underfill Materials Market, by Product Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Liquid Underfill
7.2.1. Capillary Flow
7.2.2. No-Flow
7.2.3. Molded
7.2.4. Wafer-Level
7.3. Film Underfill
8. Underfill Materials Market, by Resin Chemistry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Epoxy
8.2.1. Bisphenol-A
8.2.2. Bisphenol-F
8.2.3. Cycloaliphatic
8.3. Acrylic
8.4. Polyurethane
8.5. Silicone
9. Underfill Materials Market, by Filler System
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Silica
9.3. Thermally Conductive Ceramic
9.3.1. Alumina
9.3.2. Boron Nitride
9.4. Unfilled
10. Underfill Materials Market, by Cure Technology
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Thermal
10.3. Ultraviolet
11. Underfill Materials Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Semiconductor Packaging
11.3. Board-Level Assembly
11.4. Field Repair & Rework
12. Underfill Materials Market, by End-Use Industry
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Automotive
12.2.1. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
12.2.2. Infotainment Systems
12.2.3. Powertrain Electronics
12.2.4. Battery Management
12.3. Consumer Electronics
12.3.1. Smartphones
12.3.2. Tablets
12.3.3. Wearables
12.3.4. Gaming Devices
12.4. Healthcare
12.5. Industry Automation
12.6. Telecommunications
12.7. Computing & Data Infrastructure
12.8. Aerospace & Defense
13. Underfill Materials Market, by Sales Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Direct Sales
13.3. Distributor Sales
13.4. Online Sales
14. Underfill Materials Market, by Region
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Asia-Pacific
14.3. Europe
14.4. North America
14.5. Latin America
14.6. Africa
14.7. Middle East
15. Underfill Materials Market, by Group
15.1. Introduction
15.2. NATO
15.3. G7
15.4. BRICS
15.5. European Union
15.6. ASEAN
15.7. GCC
16. Underfill Materials Market, by Country
16.1. Introduction
16.2. China
16.3. United States
16.4. Japan
16.5. South Korea
16.6. Germany
16.7. France
16.8. United Kingdom
16.9. India
16.10. Italy
16.11. Canada
16.12. Brazil
16.13. Russia
16.14. Australia
16.15. Spain
16.16. Mexico
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18. Company Profiles
18.1. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
18.2. NAMICS Corporation
18.3. Resonac Holdings Corporation
18.4. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
18.5. Won Chemical Co.,Ltd.
18.6. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
18.7. Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
18.8. KCC Corporation
18.9. Fuji Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
18.10. H.B. Fuller Company
18.11. DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
18.12. Master Bond, Inc.
18.13. Meridian Adhesives Group
18.14. Zymet, Inc.
18.15. Hoenle AG
18.16. ThreeBond Co., Ltd.
18.17. Parker Hannifin Corporation
18.18. Darbond Technology Co., Ltd.
18.19. CAPLINQ Corporation
18.20. COFA Co., Ltd.
18.21. MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
18.22. 3M Company
18.23. AI Technology, Inc.
18.24. AIM Metals & Alloys LP
18.25. Chemtronics
18.26. Creative Materials Inc.
18.27. Dongguan U-Bond Material Technology Co., Ltd.
18.28. Dow Inc.
18.29. Dycotec Materials Ltd.
18.30. EpoxySet, Inc.
18.31. Essemtec AG
18.32. Everwide Chemical Co., Ltd.
18.33. General Electric Company
18.34. Intel Corporation
18.35. International Business Machines Corporation
18.36. Kyocera Corporation
18.37. Nagase ChemteX Corporation
18.38. Nordson Corporation
18.39. Protavic International
18.40. ShenZhen Cooteck Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd.
18.41. Shenzhen DeepMaterial Technologies Co., Ltd.
18.42. Shenzhen Dover Electronic Material Technology Co., Ltd.
18.43. SOMAR Corporation
18.44. Sunstar Suisse SA
18.45. United Adhesives, Inc.
18.46. YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC
19. Key Experts
List of Figures [25]
List of Tables [364]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment