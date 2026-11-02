Zyxel Showcases Industry-Leading Concurrent 5 Ghz And 6 Ghz MLO PTMP At WISPAPALOOZA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New FWA7 Root Brings Dual-Band MLO PTMP to Smaller-Scale WISP Deployments

Anaheim, California, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel, a leader in secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, will showcase its industry-leading concurrent 5 GHz and 6 GHz Multi-Link Operation (MLO) Point-to-Multipoint (PTMP) technology at WISPAPALOOZA 2026. By enabling access to additional 6 GHz spectrum alongside 5 GHz, the technology delivers greater capacity and enhanced reliability for WISPs. Zyxel will also debut the new FWA7 Root base station, offering a more cost-effective entry point for WISPs looking to adopt this technology. Zyxel will also showcase antenna integration with RF Elements and centralized network management through its Nebula cloud platform, giving WISPs greater flexibility in network deployment and management.

MLO PTMP Unlocks Additional Capacity for WISPs

Zyxel's FWA7 PTMP portfolio supports concurrent 5 GHz and 6 GHz connectivity through MLO, enabling WISPs to use both bands simultaneously within a single deployment. In real-world testing, the FWA7 Root Plus and Leaf Plus combination delivered up to 1 Gbps of throughput over distances of up to six miles, while the solution's 560 MHz of combined bandwidth provides up to 3.5 times the capacity of typical single-band 5 GHz or 6 GHz PTMP offerings.

This additional capacity helps WISPs support more subscribers, offer higher-tier service plans and accommodate bandwidth-intensive applications while extending fiber-like wireless broadband to underserved areas.

FWA7 Root Brings Dual-Band MLO to Right-Sized WISP Deployments

FWA7 Root, debuting at WISPAPALOOZA 2026, is a compact 2x2 Wi-Fi 7 PTMP base station that brings Zyxel's concurrent dual-band MLO capability to a broader range of deployment scenarios. It gives WISPs another option for extending wireless broadband service to areas where a smaller-scale deployment is appropriate.

Zyxel PTMP and PTP solutions support

For deployment, Zyxel has partnered with RF Elements to provide RF-matched and optimized compatibility between selected Zyxel PTMP models and RF Elements antennas. WISPs can connect the two directly without sourcing adapters or handling their own RF integration, giving providers greater flexibility to select antennas that best fit each deployment while simplifying network design and installation.

One Portfolio for Wireless, Fiber and Cloud-Managed Networks

Beyond PTMP, Zyxel provides a comprehensive portfolio that helps WISPs build, scale, and diversify their networks:



PTMP: FWA7 Root, FWA7 Root Plus and Leaf Plus for a range of fixed wireless deployments

PTP: Wireless solutions for dedicated customer connections and backhaul

Active Fiber: High-performance fiber switching for residential and business broadband

PON: Fiber access solutions for higher-density deployments Cloud-Managed Network: Multi-gig switching, Wi-Fi and network infrastructure managed through the Nebula cloud

“WISPs need the flexibility to invest according to the opportunity in each market,” said Shawn Rogers, Sales Operations & Product Development Manager at Zyxel.“FWA7 Root provides a cost-effective way to bring our dual-band MLO PTMP technology to new service areas, allowing providers to start with the capacity they need today and scale as subscriber demand grows. Combined with Nebula and our broader fixed wireless portfolio, WISPs can choose the deployment model that best fits each market.”

Zyxel's new partnership with Streakwave expands access to its PTP and PTMP solutions through a distributor focused on the U.S. wireless broadband market.“Zyxel's solutions are a strong addition to our portfolio as our customers look for reliable and flexible ways to expand their networks,” said Charles Listwan, Sr. Product Manager at Streakwave.“The addition of Zyxel's PTMP and PTP solutions gives our customers more options for addressing last-mile connectivity, network expansion, and other outdoor wireless applications.”

See Zyxel at WISPAPALOOZA 2026

Visit Zyxel at Booth #828 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to experience its latest fixed wireless solutions and learn how Zyxel is helping WISPs expand with greater capacity, flexibility, and simplified network management.

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit the website and follow Zyxel on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

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PTMP Redefined

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