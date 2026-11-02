Guardz Brings Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser Protection To Small Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prisma Browser for Business joins Guardz to connect browser protection with email, identity and endpoint security, helping security teams investigate and respond to threats across the workspace







MIAMI, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardz, the Agentic Workspace Security platform built for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the integration of Prisma Browser for Business from Palo Alto Networks. The integration connects browser protection with email, identity, endpoint, data and user risk, helping small businesses prevent threats and giving security experts the platform to streamline autonomous unified detection, investigation, and response to incidents across the workspace.

Employees rely on browsers to access business applications, handle company information and use AI tools. But attacks often cross these environments: a phishing email can direct an employee to a fake login page, exposing credentials and putting connected accounts at risk.

With Prisma Browser for Business built into Guardz, MSPs and the Guardz 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) team can investigate related activity as a unified incident. If an employee clicks a phishing link, Prisma Browser for Business can block the malicious page, while Guardz correlates the browser event with the original email, related Microsoft 365 activity, and endpoint telemetry to support investigation and response for a single identity.

“Identity is the new center of gravity in cybersecurity, and the browser has become the primary gateway to the modern workspace. Traditional security tools operate in silos, leaving critical gaps in visibility and response,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder of Guardz.

“Together with Palo Alto Networks, we're advancing a new era of identity-centric security operations, connecting signals across identity, browser, email, endpoint, and data into a unified security fabric that is powered by agents. Guardz enables MSPs to autonomously investigate, correlate, and respond to threats across the entire workspace, while giving small businesses the freedom to embrace AI securely and thrive. This is the future of cybersecurity: identity-centric, unified data fabric, and built for autonomous defense at scale,” Eisner added.

Browser Protection Across the Workspace

Powered by Prisma Browser for Business, the integration brings Palo Alto Networks' browser security technology into the wider security service MSPs manage through Guardz. Capabilities include:



Phishing and session-theft protection: Inline machine-learning phishing detection and Advanced URL Filtering help block malicious pages, including fake login pages and attacks designed to steal live session tokens.

Malware and extension security: WildFire file analysis helps detect malicious files, while browser security scans uploads and downloads and identifies risky extensions.

Connected investigation and response: Browser events are linked with email, identity and endpoint signals to support incident investigations through Guardz's 24/7 MDR service. Simplified deployment: Guardz streamlines provisioning, setup and default configuration so MSPs can deploy browser protection within minutes.

The streamlined deployment has also impressed early-access MSPs.“The rollout through our RMM was super smooth. Within minutes, the Prisma Browser for Business extension was on every Chrome and Edge profile, and it was quick and easy to configure and deploy,” said Kevin Kehoe of Datawise Networks.

“For most small businesses, the browser is now the office. Working with Guardz brings Prisma Browser for Business into the security these organizations receive from the providers they already trust. It connects our browser protection with the wider coverage and support their MSP delivers, helping safeguard the applications and information employees use every day,” said Shivam Srivastava, VP Product at Palo Alto Networks.

AI Usage and Control

As employees increasingly use browser-based generative AI tools, small businesses need practical ways to manage which services are permitted and how company information is shared. Guardz AI Usage and Control capabilities let technicians apply client-specific policies, including restrictions on copying, pasting, uploading and downloading files by website or category.

Complementing these controls, Guardz has introduced an AI usage report that gives MSPs a per-client view of AI tool usage based on all signals. The controls help enforce usage policies, while the report provides visibility into adoption.

About Guardz

Guardz delivers Agentic Workspace Security, helping MSPs protect the small businesses they serve. The platform unifies protection across identities, email, endpoints and browsers, alongside adaptive security awareness and user risk, connecting signals around each identity to give security teams the context to act. The Guardz 24/7 agentic MDR provides triage and response at machine speed, supported by an elite research and threat hunting team. Learn more at guardz.com.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether delivering Next-Generation Firewalls, pioneering Agentic AI security, or driving continuous frontier defense via Unit 42, we are committed to helping safely navigate the evolving digital landscape.

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