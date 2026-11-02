Global Advanced Solid-State Cooling Market Forecast 2027-2037 AI Data Centre Heat Loads And Refrigerant Regulation Unlock Growth And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify where, when and how solid-state cooling will win through readiness, application, competitive, value-chain and investment analysis

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Advanced Solid-State Cooling Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Solid-state cooling is evolving from a niche technology into a strategic thermal management solution, driven by rising AI data-centre heat loads, tighter refrigerant regulation and rapid innovation across caloric, photonic and airflow technologies. The report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the global solid-state cooling market, examining nine core technology segments and profiling 67 companies involved in commercialisation.

Designed for strategy, R&D, business-development and investment teams, the report evaluates where, when and how solid-state cooling technologies are positioned to achieve commercial adoption. It provides market forecasts through 2037, incorporating analysis from 2023 and a core forecast period from 2027 to 2037 across eleven end-use markets. Coverage includes technology readiness levels, commercialisation timelines, operating-temperature segments, regional opportunities, competitive positioning, value-chain dynamics, funding activity and investment trends.

Strategic market and technology analysis includes:



Market opportunity and commercial outlook: Analysis of the factors making solid-state cooling a priority, its competitive advantages, adoption barriers, customer requirements and the technologies most likely to succeed in specific applications.

Policy and regulatory drivers: Assessment of the Kigali Amendment, the EU F-gas Regulation and other policies influencing demand for lower-impact cooling systems and alternatives to conventional refrigerant-based technologies.

Caloric cooling technologies: Coverage of thermoelectric (Peltier), magnetocaloric, electrocaloric, barocaloric, elastocaloric, twistocaloric, solid-state phase change (caloric and OCPCM), multicaloric systems, and solid-state heat pumps and engines.

LED-based and optical cooling: Evaluation of LED/thermophotonic cooling, optical refrigeration (anti-Stokes fluorescence), phononic cooling, quantum-dot cooling, photonic-crystal and metamaterial cooling, advanced thermionic cooling and passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC).

Advanced airflow and cryogenic systems: Assessment of solid-state airflow technologies, including MEMS, ionic wind and plasma actuators, alongside quantum cryogenic cooling technologies such as ADR/cADR and dilution refrigeration.

Comparative technology benchmarking: Evaluation of performance, cost competitiveness, application suitability, operating-temperature requirements, technology readiness and quantum-integration capabilities.

Competitive and value-chain analysis: Examination of established and emerging participants, commercial partnerships, supply-chain positioning, technology development pathways and competing cooling solutions. Funding and investment landscape: Review of financing activity, strategic investment and commercial momentum across the solid-state cooling ecosystem.

The global market analysis segments opportunities by technology, region, operating-temperature range and end-use market. Key applications include semiconductors and sensors, consumer electronics, data centres, automotive systems and other sectors requiring compact, efficient and precisely controlled cooling. Multiple market scenarios assess the impact of performance improvements, manufacturing costs, regulatory pressure, customer adoption and commercial readiness.

The report also examines the expanding cooling toolkit available to organisations seeking alternatives or complements to compressor-based systems. By comparing mature technologies with emerging caloric, optical, airflow and cryogenic approaches, it identifies the solutions best aligned with different temperature ranges and application requirements.

Profiles of 67 companies provide insight into technology focus, commercial positioning and progress toward market deployment. Supported by a methodology appendix and references, the report offers decision-makers a structured resource for technology strategy, R&D planning, partnership development, market entry and investment evaluation within the rapidly developing solid-state cooling market.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market opportunity and strategic overview

1.2 The nature of solid-state cooling and why it is now a priority

1.3 Advantages of solid-state cooling

1.4 Technology landscape

1.5 Technology readiness levels and commercialisation timelines across all segments

1.6 Cooling toolkit and potential winners on current evidence

1.7 Market segmentation and application analysis

1.8 Customer needs assessment and adoption barriers analysis

1.9 Temperature range segmentation (sub-100 K to 150 K+) and application mapping

1.10 Competitive landscape and industry structure

1.11 LED-based cooling

1.12 Funding and investment landscape

1.13 Key conclusions

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 The need for cooling

2.2 Regulatory and policy drivers

2.3 Primary answers to emerging cooling challenges

2.4 Solid-state cooling technology fundamentals and classification

2.5 Caloric cooling effects

2.6 Market evolution and technology timeline

2.7 Scope of analysis: established vs emerging technologies

2.8 Value chain analysis across technologies

2.9 Competing cooling technologies

3 SOLID-STATE COOLING TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Thermoelectric (Peltier) cooling systems

3.2 Magnetocaloric cooling

3.3 Electrocaloric cooling

3.4 Barocaloric cooling systems

3.5 Elastocaloric cooling systems

3.6 Twistocaloric (torsocaloric) cooling systems

3.7 Solid-state phase change cooling: caloric and oriented composite phase change materials (OCPCM)

3.8 Multicaloric cooling

3.9 Solid-state heat pumps and engines

3.10 Caloric cooling: comparative summary and market outlook

3.11 LED-based solid-state cooling technologies

3.12 Optical refrigeration: laser cooling of solids and anti-Stokes fluorescence

3.13 Phononic cooling systems

3.14 Quantum dot cooling technologies

3.15 Photonic crystal and metamaterial cooling

3.16 Advanced thermionic cooling

3.17 Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.18 Solid-state airflow: MEMS, ionic wind and plasma actuators

3.19 Quantum cryogenic cooling technologies

3.20 Comparative technology analysis

4 GLOBAL SOLID-STATE COOLING MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market definition, methodology and assumptions

4.2 Overall market segmentation and sizing

4.3 Application-based market segmentation

4.4 Customer needs assessment across market segments

4.5 Funding and investment landscape

5 COMPANY PROFILES (67 company profiles)

6 APPENDIX

6.1 Report methodology

7 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [155]

LIST OF FIGURES [51]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3M

Aegiq

Anyon Systems

Anzen Climate Wall

Barocal

Bluefors

Camfridge

Coherent

CoolIT Systems

Crystal Ltd

CryoCoax

Custom Thermoelectric

CustomChill

DBK Industrial

Delft Circuits

EIC Solutions

Exergyn

Ferrotec

Frore Systems

GE Appliances

Hamamatsu Photonics

i2Cool

Iceotope

Infleqtion

Intel

Ionic Wind Technologies

JetCool

KELK

kiutra

Magnoric

Magnotherm

Maybell Quantum

MIMiC Systems

Mingfa Tech

Montana Instruments

Octolife

Origin Quantum

Pascal

Phononic and more...

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