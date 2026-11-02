Solera Brings The Future Of Automotive Technology To SEMA 2026, Showcasing Connected Innovation Across The Vehicle Lifecycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-leading AI, connected technology and intelligent data are driving vehicle claims, repair and dealer operations, moving the automotive ecosystem forward at SEMA

WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, is bringing the future of automotive technology to the forefront at the SEMA Show 2026, November 3 – 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of connected automotive solutions, Solera is helping shape the next era of the automotive ecosystem, transforming how businesses assess, repair, service, source parts for and protect vehicles throughout their lifecycle.

As vehicle technologies advance and the automotive industry undergoes unprecedented transformation, Solera is pushing innovation forward with a powerful portfolio of brands, including Audatex, Identifix, ShopCentral, Hollander, AutoPoint, LoJack and Peri. Bringing together artificial and visual intelligence, advanced data intelligence, automation and connected workflows, Solera is developing technologies that help businesses tackle increasingly complex challenges, operate more efficiently and unlock new opportunities for growth.

At SEMA 2026, Solera will showcase how its solutions are advancing the automotive industry across every corner of the ecosystem, empowering multi-shop operators (MSOs), collision repair facilities, independent repair shops, technicians, automotive recyclers, and other industry stakeholders. From next-generation estimating and diagnostic intelligence to connected shop management, intelligent parts sourcing and vehicle protection, Solera is demonstrating what's possible when technology, data and expertise come together.

Solera's presence at SEMA 2026 will spotlight a portfolio of innovations designed to address the industry's most pressing challenges and anticipate what's next. As vehicles become more technologically advanced, repair requirements grow more complex and customer expectations continue to evolve, Solera is connecting intelligence, people and processes to help businesses stay ahead. The newest featured solutions at SEMA 2026 include:



Comprehensive View of ADAS Calibration Requirements for Estimating

Explore new, comprehensive ADAS calibration information, including labor rates, hours and overlap times, within the estimating workflow with Qapter.



Solutions for the Next Wave of Technician Technology

See how Direct-Hit is helping address the technician shortage, support training, and help get repairs right the first time with OEM service and repair manuals in Direct-Hit Mobile and hands-free access through the launch of NAPA XcceleratoR goggles and Direct-Hit XR.

Streamlined Repair Orders

See how ready-to-use shop operations and faster parts entry can help make everyday repair order workflows more efficient with ShopCentral.

Connected Platforms to Quality Recycled Parts

Discover the all-new Hollander Parts Marketplace, bringing trusted, quality recycled parts to shops through seamless integration with Direct-Hit.



Together, these innovations demonstrate how Solera is breaking down traditional barriers between repair information, parts availability, business operations and decision-making. By connecting solutions across the automotive ecosystem, Solera is helping businesses move beyond isolated processes toward more intelligent, efficient and connected ways of working.

For Solera, leadership in a rapidly evolving industry means more than keeping pace with change. It means anticipating where the industry is going, understanding the challenges businesses will face and pioneering technologies that help turn those challenges into opportunities.

"Solera's vision for the automotive industry is to help lead its transformation," said Tim Sixta, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Global Underwriting and North America Claims Solutions at Solera. "We are pioneering technologies that connect data intelligence, people expertise and AI-powered workflows across the vehicle lifecycle. Our commitment is to equip our partners and communities with solutions that simplify complexity and build a better tomorrow."

Through continued investment in technology and an ecosystem-wide approach to innovation, Solera is reinforcing its position as a leader in vehicle lifecycle management and a technology partner helping businesses navigate what comes next.

"Repairers have an incredible opportunity to unlock more value from the data, workflows and expertise they already have" said Victoria Repice, Senior Vice President of Product Management – Vehicle Repair at Solera. "As we connect diagnostics information, technician training data and repair intelligence, we can help shops see where their operations can improve, make smarter decisions and deliver a better experience across the entire repair journey. Our focus is on building connected technology that helps repairers turn greater intelligence into faster cycle times and real business results."

Solera invites attendees to experience its latest innovations, meet with its specialized teams and discover firsthand how connected technology can help transform their businesses. Visit Solera at Booth #31215, South Upper Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, November 3–6, 2026.

For more information, visit solera.com/sema-2026.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts providers and fleet operators worldwide.

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At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit