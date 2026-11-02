Global Neuromorphic Computing And Sensing Market Forecast 2027-2037 Energy-Efficient AI Fuels Investment Across Automotive, Healthcare, Industry, And Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising investment, energy-efficient AI demand, strategic partnerships and scaled deployment are accelerating brain-inspired, event-driven neuromorphic technologies

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Neuromorphic Computing & Sensing Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Neuromorphic computing and sensing are advancing from proof of concept to scaled production and commercial deployment. Investment accelerated in 2026 as venture capital firms, technology companies and industrial stakeholders pursued more energy-efficient alternatives to conventional artificial intelligence hardware. Growing computational demands, rising datacentre power consumption and the need for faster edge-based perception are strengthening the commercial case for brain-inspired, event-driven and massively parallel technologies.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global neuromorphic computing and sensing market, covering core technologies, hardware architectures, materials, fabrication processes, software, supply chains, end markets and participating companies. It includes market revenue forecasts through 2037 for major regions and applications, with conservative, moderate and aggressive growth scenarios. Commercial readiness assessments evaluate individual technologies and companies, supported by 154 profiles spanning neuromorphic chips, event-based sensors, eNVM, software developers and research institutions.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market outlook and growth drivers: Analysis of the historical market and developments in 2026, including the ending of Moore's Law, energy efficiency requirements, product launches from 2024-2026, system deployments, investment activity and strategic partnerships.

Technology and manufacturing landscape: Coverage of fabrication processes, key materials, manufacturing capacity, quality control, testing requirements, supply-chain vulnerabilities and mitigation strategies. The report also compares neuromorphic technologies with traditional computing, conventional sensing and quantum computing.

Neuromorphic computing technologies: Assessment of spiking neural networks (SNNs), memory architectures, neuromorphic hardware, processors, software platforms and development frameworks. The analysis also examines the role of neuromorphic computing in generative AI and the wider neural networks ecosystem.

Neuromorphic sensing technologies: Evaluation of event-based sensors and processing, hybrid sensing approaches, sensor architectures, system designs, signal processing and feature extraction techniques.

Commercial applications: Market analysis and forecasts for mobile and consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, industrial and manufacturing systems, healthcare and medical devices, aerospace and defence, and datacentres and cloud services.

Regional forecasts: Revenue projections and market analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World, alongside an assessment of regional manufacturing capabilities, adoption patterns and investment priorities. Competitive environment: Examination of the neuromorphic computing value chain, market map, leading companies, emerging participants, competing technologies and the strategic positioning of key suppliers.

The report further explores the convergence of neuromorphic computing with the broader neural networks market. It assesses the growth trajectory of novel neural network hardware, the integration of SNNs with other computing architectures and the position of neuromorphic companies within the evolving AI hardware landscape. Energy efficiency is identified as a structural market driver, particularly as AI workloads expand across edge devices, autonomous systems, industrial platforms and cloud infrastructure.

Regulatory, ethical and sustainability considerations are also addressed, including the implications of increasingly autonomous and adaptive systems. The analysis considers challenges that may affect market expansion, such as manufacturing complexity, software maturity, integration requirements, standardization and supply-chain resilience.

Supported by detailed research methodology and references, the report offers strategic intelligence for semiconductor manufacturers, sensor developers, AI hardware companies, software providers, investors, research organizations and end users. Its technology assessments, company profiles and neuromorphic computing market forecasts through 2037 provide a structured view of commercial opportunities, competitive dynamics and deployment readiness across this rapidly developing sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Overview of the Neuromorphic Computing and Sensing Market

1.2 Ending of Moore's Law

1.3 Historical Market

1.4 The Market in 2026

1.5 Key Market Trends and Growth Drivers

1.6 Market Challenges and Limitations

1.7 System Deployments

1.8 Key Industry Insights

1.9 Future Outlook and Opportunities

1.10 Key Product Launches (2024-2026)

1.11 Neuromorphic Computing and Generative AI

1.12 Market Value Chain

1.13 Market Map

1.14 Funding and Investments

1.15 Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

1.16 Regulatory and Ethical Considerations

1.17 Sustainability and Environmental Impact

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition and Concept of Neuromorphic Computing and Sensing

2.2 Main Neuromorphic Approaches

2.3 Fabrication Processes for Neuromorphic Systems

2.4 Key Material Suppliers

2.5 Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Mitigation

2.6 Manufacturing Capacity Analysis

2.7 Quality Control and Testing Procedures

2.8 Comparison with Traditional Computing and Sensing Approaches

2.9 Neuromorphic Computing Vs. Quantum Computing

2.10 Key Features and Advantages

2.11 Markets and Applications

3 NEUROMORPHIC COMPUTING TECHNOLOGIES AND ARCHITECTURE

3.1 Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs)

3.2 Memory Architectures for Neuromorphic Computing

3.3 Neuromorphic Hardware and Processors

3.4 Software and Frameworks for Neuromorphic Computing

4 NEUROMORPHIC SENSING TECHNOLOGIES AND ARCHITECTURES

4.1 Event-Based Sensors and Processing

4.2 Hybrid Sensing Approaches

4.3 Neuromorphic Sensor Architectures and Designs

4.4 Signal Processing and Feature Extraction Techniques

5 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS

5.1 Commercial Deployment Highlights

5.2 Mobile and Consumer

5.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.4 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.5 Healthcare and Medical Devices

5.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.7 Datacenters and Cloud Services

5.8 Regional Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.9 Competitive Landscape and Key Players

5.10 Competing Emerging Technologies

6 COMPANY PROFILES (154 company profiles)

7 CONVERGENCE WITH THE BROADER NEURAL NETWORKS MARKET

7.1 Neuromorphic Computing in the Neural Networks Ecosystem

7.2 Growth Trajectory of Novel Neural Network Hardware

7.3 Spiking Neural Networks and Architecture Convergence

7.4 Key Neuromorphic Companies Within the Neural Networks Landscape

7.5 Energy Efficiency as a Structural Driver

8 RESEARCH SCOPE & METHODOLOGY

9 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [88]

LIST OF FIGURES [62]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Applied Brain Research (ABR)

AiM Future

AistarTek

AIStorm

AlpsenTek

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ambarella

Ambient Scientific

AMD

ANAFLASH

Sagence AI

AnotherBrain

Apple

Arm

Aryballe Technologies

Aspinity

Aspirare Semi

Avalanche Technology

Axelera AI

Baidu

Beijing Xinzhida Neurotechnology

The Biological Computing Co.

Blumind

BMW

Bosch

BrainChip

Canon

CEA-Leti

CelePixel

Celestial AI

Cerebras Systems

Ceryx Medical

Ceva

ChipIntelli

Clarifai

CoCoPIE

CogniFiber

CrossBar

CyberSwarm

d-Matrix

Deeplite

DEEPX

Dialog Semiconductor

Dynex

EdgeCortix

Eeasy Technology

Evomotion

Expedera

Flourish

Fullhan Microelectronics

General Vision

GlobalFoundries

Google

Gorilla Technology

GrAI Matter Labs

Green Mountain Semiconductor

Grayscale AI

Groq

Gwanak Analog

Hailo

Hewlett Packard Labs

Hikvision

Huawei

IBM

Infineon Technologies

iniVation

Innatera Nanosystems

INSTAR Robotics

Intel

Intelligent Hardware Korea

Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies and more...

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