Global AI Inference Chip Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2027-2037 Token Economics, Custom Asics And Edge AI Create Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global AI Inference Chip Market 2027-2037" has been added tooffering.

Investment in AI inference silicon has emerged as one of the semiconductor industry's largest capital flows as buyers increasingly prioritize cost per token, power efficiency and deployment economics over training speed. The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the global AI inference chip market, covering technologies, commercial models, competitive dynamics and supply chain developments. It includes market sizing and forecasts from 2024 to 2037, supported by profiles of 125 companies operating across the AI hardware ecosystem.

The report examines record venture funding activity during 2025-2026, including major financing rounds, mergers and acquisitions, and exits such as the Cerebras IPO. Its technology coverage spans data-centre GPUs, hyperscaler custom ASICs, merchant and challenger accelerators, in-memory compute, photonic inference, neuromorphic inference and edge NPUs. Analysis focuses on the factors reshaping the market, including rapid token-demand growth, falling inference costs, the memory wall, power and siting constraints, sovereign AI investment and export controls.

Key areas covered in the report include:



AI inference chip market outlook: Market size and growth projections for 2024-2037, data centre and edge opportunities, changing chip architectures, leading competitors, high-growth segments, capital formation, exits and strategic predictions for industry stakeholders.

Market segmentation and performance: Analysis of training and inference workloads, prefill, decode, KV cache, performance benchmarks, economic metrics, inference silicon categories and the evolution of accelerator technologies.

Market drivers, trends and restraints: Assessment of expanding token demand, declining cost per token, memory-centric design, energy requirements, infrastructure availability, disaggregated inference, software ecosystems, sovereign AI programs, edge adoption, trade restrictions and market risks.

AI accelerator technology: Evaluation of GPUs, hyperscaler ASICs, merchant ASICs, memory-centric architectures, numerical formats, photonic processors, neuromorphic systems and edge NPUs. Coverage also includes HBM3E/HBM4, GDDR7, LPDDR, HBF, CXL, advanced packaging, chiplets, scale-up/scale-out interconnects, process nodes, rack-scale systems and supporting software.

Global forecasts: Revenue forecasts, unit shipment estimates and average selling price analysis across data centre and edge markets. Forecasts are segmented by chip type, deployment model, workload, memory architecture, edge application and scenario through 2037.

Data centre inference: Analysis of procurement and deployment strategies adopted by hyperscalers, frontier laboratories, neocloud providers, sovereign AI facilities and enterprise on-premise operators. Total cost of ownership comparisons assess GPUs, ASICs and challenger accelerators.

Edge and on-device inference: Market analysis covering smartphones, AI PCs, automotive systems, robotics/physical AI, industrial applications, machine vision, smart cameras, wearables/XR/IoT and edge infrastructure. The report also examines workload placement across edge and cloud environments.

Regional and competitive analysis: Coverage of North America, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific ex-China, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Competitive intelligence includes market structure, vendor shares, NVIDIA's position, diversified semiconductor suppliers, emerging challengers and strategic partnerships. Investment and supply chain: Review of venture capital, corporate investment, M&A and exits, alongside analysis of foundries, memory suppliers, packaging/OSAT providers, IP/EDA companies, design services, ODMs and critical supply chain risks.

The report concludes with a market outlook to 2037, identifying commercial opportunities, technology risks and strategic recommendations for semiconductor companies, cloud providers, investors, enterprises and policymakers. Company profiles, research methodology, supporting references and market data provide additional insight into the businesses and technologies influencing the future of AI inference hardware.

Key Topics Covered

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Inference Decade: Why the Market Is Changing Now

1.2 Market Definition and Scope at a Glance

1.3 Global Market Size and Growth, 2024-2037

1.4 Data Center Versus Edge

1.5 Chip Architecture Shift: GPUs, Custom ASICs and Challengers

1.6 Competitive Landscape in Brief

1.7 Fastest-Growing Segments

1.8 Capital Formation and Exits

1.9 Ten Predictions for 2027-2037

1.10 Strategic Implications by Stakeholder

2 INTRODUCTION, DEFINITIONS AND SEGMENTATION

2.1 Training Versus Inference

2.2 Anatomy of LLM Inference: Prefill, Decode and the KV Cache

2.3 Inference Performance and Economic Metrics

2.4 Market Definition and What Is Counted

2.5 Segmentation Framework

2.6 Taxonomy of Inference Silicon

2.7 A Short History of Inference Chips, 2015-2026

3 MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND RESTRAINTS

3.1 Token Demand Explosion: Agentic AI, Reasoning Models and Multimodal

3.2 The Economics of Inference: Falling Cost per Token

3.3 The Memory Wall and the Rise of Memory-Centric Design

3.4 Power, Grid and Siting Constraints

3.5 Disaggregated and Heterogeneous Inference

3.6 Software Ecosystems and Switching Costs

3.7 Sovereign AI and National Compute Programs

3.8 On-Device and Edge AI Demand Drivers

3.9 Geopolitics, Export Controls and the US-China Silicon Curtain

3.10 Restraints, Risks and Challenges

4 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

4.1 GPUs for Inference

4.2 Hyperscaler Custom ASICs

4.3 Merchant Data-Center Inference ASICs: Dataflow, Deterministic SRAM (LPU), Wafer-Scale, Transformer-Specific and Hard-Wired

4.4 Memory-Centric Architectures: SRAM-Centric, Digital and Analog In-Memory Compute, PIM

4.5 Numerics: FP8, MXFP4/NVFP4, INT4, Ternary, Logarithmic

4.6 Photonic and Optical Inference Compute

4.7 Neuromorphic Inference

4.8 Edge NPUs and SoC Integration

4.9 Discrete Edge AI Accelerators

4.10 Memory Technologies for Inference: HBM3E, HBM4/HBM4E, Custom HBM, GDDR7, LPDDR5X/6, SOCAMM, HBF and CXL

4.11 Advanced Packaging and Chiplets: CoWoS, SoIC, Panel-Level and UCIe

4.12 Scale-Up and Scale-Out Interconnect: NVLink, UALink, Ethernet (UEC and ESUN) and Co-Packaged Optics

4.13 Process Technology: N3, N2, A16, Intel 18A/14A, Samsung SF2 and Rapidus

4.14 Rack-Scale Systems, Power Delivery and Cooling

4.15 Inference Software, Compilers and Serving Frameworks

4.16 Technology Readiness and Roadmap 2027-2037

5 GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS 2024-2037

5.1 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

5.2 Total Market

5.3 Data Center Inference by Chip Type

5.4 Data Center by Deployment Location

5.5 Data Center by Workload

5.6 Data Center by Memory Architecture

5.7 Data Center Unit Shipments and ASP

5.8 Edge and On-Device by Application

5.9 Edge Unit Shipments and Silicon Content

5.10 Market by Architecture

5.11 Segment Growth Summary

5.12 Scenario Analysis

5.13 Reconciliation with Other Future Markets Reports and Third-Party Estimates

6 DATA CENTER INFERENCE MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 Hyperscaler Inference Strategies (Google, AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle)

6.2 Frontier Labs as Silicon Buyers (OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI)

6.3 Neoclouds and Inference-as-a-Service

6.4 Sovereign and National AI Facilities

6.5 Enterprise On-Premise Inference

6.6 Total Cost of Ownership: GPU vs ASIC vs Challenger

6.7 Procurement Behavior and Contract Structures

7 EDGE AND ON-DEVICE INFERENCE MARKET ANALYSIS

7.1 Smartphones

7.2 AI PCs and Workstations

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Robotics and Physical AI

7.5 Industrial and Machine Vision

7.6 Smart Cameras, Video Analytics and Smart Cities

7.7 Wearables, XR, Smart Home and Consumer IoT

7.8 Edge Infrastructure: Telco MEC and On-Site Servers

7.9 Edge versus Cloud: Where Inference Will Run

8 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

8.1 Regional Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 China

8.4 Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific (ex-China)

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.7 Latin America

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Market Structure and Concentration

9.2 Market Shares by Vendor

9.3 NVIDIA's Inference Position and Response

9.4 AMD, Intel, Qualcomm and Other Diversified Vendors

9.5 Challenger Landscape by Segment

9.6 Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystems

9.7 Competitive Positioning Matrix

10 INVESTMENT, FUNDING, M&A AND EXITS

10.1 Venture Capital Deal Activity

10.2 Deal Sizes and Valuations

10.3 Capital Efficiency

10.4 Major Funding Rounds 2025-2026

10.5 Exits: IPOs and Acquisitions

10.6 Hyperscaler and Corporate Strategic Investment

10.7 Due Diligence Framework for Investors

11 SUPPLY CHAIN

11.1 Value Chain Overview

11.2 Foundry

11.3 Memory Suppliers

11.4 Advanced Packaging and OSAT

11.5 IP, EDA and Design Services

11.6 Systems and ODMs

11.7 Supply Chain Risks

12 MARKET OUTLOOK

12.1 Outlook 2027-2037

12.2 Key Risks

12.3 Opportunities

12.4 Recommendations

13 COMPANY PROFILES (125 company profiles)

14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

14.1 Objectives and Scope

14.2 Market Definition and Allocation Rules

14.3 Consistency with the Future Markets Catalogue

14.4 Primary and Secondary Research

14.5 Forecast Approach

14.6 Conventions and Limitations

15 GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND ABBREVIATIONS

16 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [130]

LIST OF FIGURES [56]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Alchip Technologies

Alibaba Group (T-Head Semiconductor)

Alif Semiconductor

Amazon Web Services (Annapurna Labs)

Ambarella

Ambient Scientific

Anaflash

Apple

Arago

Arm Holdings

Axelera AI

Axera Semiconductor

Baidu (Kunlunxin)

Biren Technology

Black Sesame Technologies

Blaize

BrainChip Holdings

Broadcom

ByteDance

Cadence Design Systems

Cambricon Technologies

Canaan Inc.

Cerebras Systems

Ceva

CogniFiber

Corerain Technologies

d-Matrix

DEEPX

Denglin Technology

EdgeCortix

Efinix

Element Labs

EnCharge AI

Enflame Technology

Etched

Expedera

Extropic

Femtosense

Fractile

FuriosaAI

Global Unichip Corporation (GUC)

Google (Alphabet)

Graphcore

GreenWaves Technologies

Groq

Hailo

Horizon Robotics

Houmo.ai

Huawei (HiSilicon)

Hygon Information Technology

IBM

Iluvatar CoreX

Imagination Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Innatera Nanosystems and more...

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