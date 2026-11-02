Pharosiq Takes On AI-Driven Buyer Assumptions At Global ABM Conference In London And The Drum's B2B World Fest In Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) pharosIQ will join Amazon Web Services and Equinix on stage in London and lead a live data clinic in Miami, where it is also shortlisted for The Drum Awards for B2B

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pharosIQ, a global B2B buyer intelligence and demand generation company, will speak at two major B2B marketing events in November: The Global ABM Conference, hosted by B2B Marketing, on Nov. 4 in London, and The Drum's B2B World Fest, Nov. 9 to 10 in Miami. At both, pharosIQ will ask whether AI is helping marketers find real demand or simply scaling the assumptions they already hold.

In London, Michael McGoldrick, Global Vice President of Marketing at pharosIQ, will moderate a panel titled “Has ABM Made Us Worse at Following the Buyer?” alongside Mandy Carter of AWS and Kate Eighteen of Equinix. The session takes place Nov. 4 at 12:45 p.m. GMT at Convene, 133 Houndsditch, as part of the conference's AI and ABM content track. The Global ABM Conference brings together more than 450 account-based marketing practitioners and revenue leaders.

The panel will take on a contradiction in account-based marketing: organizations increasingly claim to be buyer-led, yet many define their target accounts, buying groups and intent signals before observing how buyers actually behave. As AI becomes embedded in account selection and sales prioritization, the panelists will examine whether it is uncovering genuine demand or reinforcing existing assumptions at greater speed and scale.

In Miami, McGoldrick and Tina Bean, Senior Vice President of Data & Partnerships at pharosIQ, will lead“Live Data Clinic: Can You Prove It?” alongside Atera on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET at the East Hotel. The interactive session will put Atera's target market buyer intelligence under the microscope, testing AI-generated recommendations and intent scores against observed buyer behavior to show where demand is forming and how those insights can shape content, demand generation, customer experience and go-to-market strategy.

B2B World Fest is The Drum's new flagship B2B event, bringing a senior conference program together with The Drum Awards for B2B. pharosIQ is shortlisted in the awards' Go To Market - Use of Martech for Demand Generation category, with winners announced at the event.

“ABM was supposed to make marketing more buyer-led, yet too often we decide which accounts matter, who the buyers are, and what constitutes intent before examining actual buyer behavior,” said McGoldrick.“AI risks compounding that problem by turning untested assumptions into recommendations that marketers mistake for intelligence. An intent score isn't evidence of a buying decision, regardless of how sophisticated the algorithm behind it may be. In London and Miami, we'll challenge those assumptions against real buyer behavior and demonstrate why better decisions start with credible evidence, not technology reinforcing what marketers already believe.”

Through its proprietary atlasIQ intelligence engine, pharosIQ analyzes observed first-party buyer engagement across its B2B ecosystem, helping organizations understand where demand is forming, which buying groups are emerging and how buyer behavior is evolving. This intelligence enables marketing and sales teams to make more informed decisions about where to focus resources and how to engage prospective buyers.

To learn more about pharosIQ and atlasIQ, visit pharosIQ.com.

About pharosIQ

pharosIQ is a B2B data intelligence company built for the next era of go-to-market. At its core is atlasIQ, a proprietary signal engine that generates and structures first-party behavioral data across multi-channel ecosystems, transforming anonymous activity into structured, actionable intelligence. The atlasIQ engine delivers real-time visibility into who is in-market, what they care about, and how buying decisions are forming, enabling teams to identify engaged contacts, understand buying group formation, prioritize accounts, and engage with precision. Unlike traditional intent providers, pharosIQ structures intelligence for direct activation, powering both AI-driven workflows and human decision-making. From intelligence delivery to full-funnel activation, pharosIQ helps organizations move beyond static insights to dynamic, outcome-driven execution. For more information, visit pharosIQ.com.

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