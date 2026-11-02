Quantum Cybersecurity Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2027-2037 Global Deadlines Drive Investment In Post-Quantum Migration And Managed Security
Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Quantum Cybersecurity Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global quantum cybersecurity market, with forecasts from 2027 to 2037 and market intelligence current to October 2026. It examines how binding post-quantum migration deadlines across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific are accelerating funded security programmes and influencing investment in quantum-safe technologies, infrastructure and services.
Market coverage is structured around six core segments: post-quantum cryptography software, PQC hardware, cryptographic discovery and crypto-agility, quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and migration and managed services. The analysis evaluates the quantum threat and Q-Day timeline alongside regulation, technical standards, network infrastructure, end-use demand, regional developments and the competitive landscape.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Market outlook and strategic analysis: Executive findings address the quantum threat, the impact of legally mandated deadlines in 2026, ten-year total addressable market projections by cryptographic approach, segment performance, end-use opportunities, market drivers, adoption barriers and strategic recommendations. Quantum cybersecurity technologies: Coverage includes classical public-key cryptography vulnerabilities, Shor's and Grover's algorithms, hybrid security approaches, the quantum-safe security stack and the evolving technology market map. Quantum threat assessment: The report assesses cryptographically relevant quantum computer development, declining resource estimates, hardware roadmaps, Q-Day projections, harvest-now-decrypt-later risks, Mosca's inequality, blockchain exposure and geopolitical considerations. Policy, regulation and standards: Analysis encompasses US federal civilian and national-security systems, NIST standards, the October 2026 GAO audit, financial-sector initiatives and regulatory developments across the EU, UK, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. A global mandate and deadline matrix highlights regional requirements, standards bodies and differing policy positions on QKD. Post-quantum cryptography: Technical coverage includes algorithm families, NIST standards, performance and key-size implications, hybrid key exchange, protocol integration, quantum-safe PKI, code signing, embedded and IoT environments, side-channel security and open-source libraries. Security infrastructure and enabling technologies: Dedicated analysis examines cryptographic discovery, inventory management, crypto-agility, HSMs, secure elements, silicon, QKD and QRNG. Each technology area includes supplier analysis and market forecasts for 2027-2037. Quantum-safe network migration: The report evaluates communications infrastructure, the installed network base, technology refresh cycles, migration requirements and the growth of managed quantum-safe security services.
The quantum cybersecurity market forecasts are segmented by technology, cryptographic approach, end-user sector and region. Scenario-based projections provide insight into adoption rates, procurement priorities and potential revenue opportunities across government and defence, BFSI, telecommunications, cloud services, energy and utilities, healthcare, automotive and IoT, and digital assets.
Competitive intelligence includes profiles of 72 companies active across post-quantum cryptography, QKD, QRNG, hardware security, migration services and related cybersecurity markets. The report also reviews investment activity, M&A, technology readiness levels, SWOT factors and Porter's five forces to assess market positioning and commercial potential.
Regional analysis identifies how national security requirements, compliance schedules, infrastructure maturity and public-sector procurement are shaping quantum cybersecurity adoption. By combining policy tracking, technology assessment, company profiles and ten-year market forecasts, the report supports cybersecurity vendors, investors, government agencies, network operators and enterprise decision-makers planning for post-quantum migration.
Key Topics Covered
1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
1.1 Report Scope and Objectives
1.2 Research Approach
1.3 Market Definition and Segmentation
1.4 Forecasting Model
1.5 Assumptions and Limitations
1.6 Terms and Definitions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 The Quantum Threat in Brief
2.2 2026: The Year Deadlines Became Law
2.3 Market Definition and Scope
2.4 Headline Market Forecast
2.5 Ten-Year TAM by Cryptographic Approach
2.6 The Network Installed Base
2.7 Segment Highlights
2.8 End-Use Markets
2.9 Drivers and Restraints
2.10 Competitive and Investment Highlights
2.11 Regional Summary
2.12 Principal Findings and Strategic Recommendations
3 INTRODUCTION TO QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY
3.1 What Is Quantum Cybersecurity?
3.2 Classical Public-Key Cryptography and Its Vulnerabilities
3.3 Shor's and Grover's Algorithms
3.4 Symmetric Versus Public-Key Cryptography in a Quantum World
3.5 PQC, QKD, QRNG and Hybrid Approaches Compared
3.6 The Quantum-Safe Security Stack and Market Map
3.7 Market Drivers in Brief
3.8 Cryptographic Terminology
4 THE QUANTUM THREAT AND Q-DAY TIMELINE
4.1 Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers
4.2 Falling Resource Estimates
4.3 Quantum Hardware Roadmaps
4.4 Q-Day Estimates and Uncertainty
4.5 The Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later Threat
4.6 Mosca's Inequality and Data Shelf-Life
4.7 Digital Assets and Blockchain Exposure
4.8 Classical Risks to the New Algorithms
4.9 Adversaries, Geopolitics and the Covert-Capability Problem
4.10 Strategic Implications
5 POLICY, REGULATION AND STANDARDS
5.1 The Shift from Guidance to Mandate
5.2 United States: Federal Civilian Systems
5.3 United States: National Security Systems
5.4 NIST Standards and the US Technical Baseline
5.5 The October 2026 GAO Audit
5.6 US Financial Sector Initiatives
5.7 International Financial-Sector Bodies and Sector Regulators
5.8 European Union
5.9 European National Regimes
5.10 United Kingdom
5.11 Americas outside the United States
5.12 Asia-Pacific
5.13 Global Mandate and Deadline Matrix
5.14 Standards Bodies and Protocol Standards
5.15 The QKD Policy Divide
5.16 Policy Outlook 2027-2030
6 POST-QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGY
6.1 Algorithm Families
6.2 The NIST Standards
6.3 Performance and Key-Size Implications
6.4 Hybrid Key Exchange
6.5 Protocol Integration
6.6 Quantum-Safe PKI and Certificates
6.7 Code Signing, Firmware and Roots of Trust
6.8 Embedded, IoT and Constrained Devices
6.9 Side-Channel and Implementation Security
6.10 Open-Source Libraries and Implementations
6.11 Adoption Metrics
7 CRYPTOGRAPHIC DISCOVERY, INVENTORY AND CRYPTO-AGILITY
7.1 Why Inventory Is the Bottleneck
7.2 The Cryptographic Bill of Materials
7.3 Discovery Techniques
7.4 From Inventory to Remediation
7.5 Certificate Lifecycle Management and Quantum-Safe PKI
7.6 Crypto-Agility
7.7 Cryptographic Posture Management Platforms
7.8 Vendor Landscape
7.9 Buyer Criteria
7.10 Segment Forecast 2027-2037
7.11 Strategic Implications
8 PQC HARDWARE: HSMS, SECURE ELEMENTS AND SILICON
8.1 Why Hardware Sets the Pace of Migration
8.2 Hardware Security Modules
8.3 Secure Elements, TPMs and Smart Cards
8.4 PQC IP Cores, Accelerators and Microcontrollers
8.5 Network Encryptors and VPN Appliances
8.6 Implementation Security and Certification
8.7 PQC Hardware Forecast 2027-2037
8.8 PQC Software, Libraries and IP Forecast 2027-2037
8.9 Strategic Implications
9 QUANTUM KEY DISTRIBUTION
9.1 Principles of Quantum Key Distribution
9.2 QKD Protocol Families
9.3 Trusted-Node Networks
9.4 Satellite and Free-Space QKD
9.5 Integration with Key Management and Encryption Infrastructure
9.6 Certification and Standardisation
9.7 Government Positions: Support versus Scepticism
9.8 Cost Structure and Economics
9.9 Vendor Landscape
9.10 QKD Market Forecast 2027-2037
9.11 Outlook and Strategic Implications
10 QUANTUM RANDOM NUMBER GENERATION
10.1 Why Randomness Matters for Quantum-Safe Security
10.2 Entropy Sources
10.3 Form Factors and Delivery Models
10.4 Certification and Standards
10.5 Applications
10.6 Integration Patterns with Post-Quantum Cryptography
10.7 Vendor Landscape
10.8 QRNG Market Forecast 2027-2037
10.9 Outlook and Strategic Implications
11 QUANTUM-SAFE NETWORKS AND COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE
11.1 Telecom Operators as Quantum-Safe Service Providers
11.2 National Quantum Communication Backbones
11.3 Hybrid PQC and QKD Architectures
11.4 Convergence with Zero Trust and Network Security
11.5 5G, 6G and Mobile Network Security
11.6 Quantum Networking and the Road to a Quantum Internet
11.7 Market Implications
12 NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE INSTALLED BASE AND THE QUANTUM-SAFE REFRESH
12.1 Why Network Equipment Is the Quantum-Safe Chokepoint
12.2 Methodology and Definitions
12.3 The Installed Base by Equipment Class
12.4 Installed Base by Vendor
12.5 Vendor PQC Roadmaps
12.6 Refresh Cycles and the PQC-Capable Trajectory
12.7 Implications for the Quantum Cybersecurity Market
13 MIGRATION SERVICES AND MANAGED QUANTUM-SAFE SECURITY
13.1 Why Services Dominate the Market
13.2 Services Market Structure
13.3 Services Forecast 2027-2037
13.4 Sector Patterns in Services Demand
13.5 The US Contractor Cascade
13.6 Provider Landscape
13.7 Engagement and Pricing Models
13.8 Managed Quantum-Safe Services
13.9 Constraints on Services Growth
13.10 Strategic Implications
14 END-USE MARKETS
14.1 Overview of End-User Demand
14.2 Government and Defence
14.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
14.4 Telecommunications
14.5 Cloud, Hyperscale and IT Services
14.6 Energy, Utilities and Critical Infrastructure
14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
14.8 Automotive, IoT and Manufacturing
14.9 Digital Assets and Blockchain
14.10 Other Enterprise
14.11 Migration Timing by Sector
14.12 End-User Opportunity Assessment
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, INVESTMENT AND M&A
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
15.3 Venture and Growth Investment
15.4 Publicly Listed Quantum Cybersecurity Companies
15.5 Business Models
15.6 Competitive Positioning
15.7 Indicative Vendor Leadership by Segment
15.8 Partnerships and Ecosystems
15.9 Strategic Outlook
16 MARKET DYNAMICS AND OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
16.1 Market Drivers
16.2 Market Restraints
16.3 Impact Assessment of Drivers and Restraints
16.4 SWOT Analysis
16.5 Porter's Five Forces
16.6 Technology Readiness Assessment
16.7 Per-Segment SWOT
16.8 Opportunity Ranking
16.9 Pricing and Cost Dynamics
16.10 Leading Indicators to Monitor
16.11 Key Challenges
16.12 Recommendations
17 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037
17.1 Forecast Definitions and Assumptions
17.2 Total Market Size 2027-2037
17.3 Core Technology Market by Segment
17.4 Migration and Managed Services
17.5 Forecast by Technology Approach
17.6 Ten-Year TAM by Cryptographic Approach
17.7 Forecast by End-User Sector
17.8 Forecast by Region
17.9 Growth Scenarios
18 REGIONAL ANALYSIS
18.1 North America
18.2 Europe
18.3 Asia-Pacific
18.4 Middle East and Africa
18.5 Latin America
18.6 Regional Summary
19 COMPANY PROFILES (72 company profiles)
20 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [127]
LIST OF FIGURES [85]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 01 Quantum (formerly 01 Communique) Accenture Aliro Amazon Web Services American Binary Apple Arqit Quantum BT Group BTQ Technologies Cisco Cloudflare Crypta Labs Crypto4A Technologies CryptoNext Security Crypto Quantique DigiCert Eclypses Encryption Consulting Entrust evolutionQ Fortanix Google HEQA Security (formerly QuantLR) IBM ID Quantique Infineon Technologies IonQ KEEQuant KETS Quantum Security Keyfactor Lattice Semiconductor LuxQuanta Microsoft Numana Nu Quantum NXP Semiconductors Palo Alto Networks Patero Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions) PQSecure Technologies PQShield and more...
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