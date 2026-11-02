Quantum Cybersecurity Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2027-2037 Global Deadlines Drive Investment In Post-Quantum Migration And Managed Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Binding post-quantum deadlines are driving funded migration programmes, creating opportunities in crypto-agility, PQC hardware, managed services, QKD and QRNG

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Quantum Cybersecurity Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global quantum cybersecurity market, with forecasts from 2027 to 2037 and market intelligence current to October 2026. It examines how binding post-quantum migration deadlines across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific are accelerating funded security programmes and influencing investment in quantum-safe technologies, infrastructure and services.

Market coverage is structured around six core segments: post-quantum cryptography software, PQC hardware, cryptographic discovery and crypto-agility, quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and migration and managed services. The analysis evaluates the quantum threat and Q-Day timeline alongside regulation, technical standards, network infrastructure, end-use demand, regional developments and the competitive landscape.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Market outlook and strategic analysis: Executive findings address the quantum threat, the impact of legally mandated deadlines in 2026, ten-year total addressable market projections by cryptographic approach, segment performance, end-use opportunities, market drivers, adoption barriers and strategic recommendations.

Quantum cybersecurity technologies: Coverage includes classical public-key cryptography vulnerabilities, Shor's and Grover's algorithms, hybrid security approaches, the quantum-safe security stack and the evolving technology market map.

Quantum threat assessment: The report assesses cryptographically relevant quantum computer development, declining resource estimates, hardware roadmaps, Q-Day projections, harvest-now-decrypt-later risks, Mosca's inequality, blockchain exposure and geopolitical considerations.

Policy, regulation and standards: Analysis encompasses US federal civilian and national-security systems, NIST standards, the October 2026 GAO audit, financial-sector initiatives and regulatory developments across the EU, UK, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. A global mandate and deadline matrix highlights regional requirements, standards bodies and differing policy positions on QKD.

Post-quantum cryptography: Technical coverage includes algorithm families, NIST standards, performance and key-size implications, hybrid key exchange, protocol integration, quantum-safe PKI, code signing, embedded and IoT environments, side-channel security and open-source libraries.

Security infrastructure and enabling technologies: Dedicated analysis examines cryptographic discovery, inventory management, crypto-agility, HSMs, secure elements, silicon, QKD and QRNG. Each technology area includes supplier analysis and market forecasts for 2027-2037. Quantum-safe network migration: The report evaluates communications infrastructure, the installed network base, technology refresh cycles, migration requirements and the growth of managed quantum-safe security services.

The quantum cybersecurity market forecasts are segmented by technology, cryptographic approach, end-user sector and region. Scenario-based projections provide insight into adoption rates, procurement priorities and potential revenue opportunities across government and defence, BFSI, telecommunications, cloud services, energy and utilities, healthcare, automotive and IoT, and digital assets.

Competitive intelligence includes profiles of 72 companies active across post-quantum cryptography, QKD, QRNG, hardware security, migration services and related cybersecurity markets. The report also reviews investment activity, M&A, technology readiness levels, SWOT factors and Porter's five forces to assess market positioning and commercial potential.

Regional analysis identifies how national security requirements, compliance schedules, infrastructure maturity and public-sector procurement are shaping quantum cybersecurity adoption. By combining policy tracking, technology assessment, company profiles and ten-year market forecasts, the report supports cybersecurity vendors, investors, government agencies, network operators and enterprise decision-makers planning for post-quantum migration.

Key Topics Covered

1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1 Report Scope and Objectives

1.2 Research Approach

1.3 Market Definition and Segmentation

1.4 Forecasting Model

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

1.6 Terms and Definitions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 The Quantum Threat in Brief

2.2 2026: The Year Deadlines Became Law

2.3 Market Definition and Scope

2.4 Headline Market Forecast

2.5 Ten-Year TAM by Cryptographic Approach

2.6 The Network Installed Base

2.7 Segment Highlights

2.8 End-Use Markets

2.9 Drivers and Restraints

2.10 Competitive and Investment Highlights

2.11 Regional Summary

2.12 Principal Findings and Strategic Recommendations

3 INTRODUCTION TO QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY

3.1 What Is Quantum Cybersecurity?

3.2 Classical Public-Key Cryptography and Its Vulnerabilities

3.3 Shor's and Grover's Algorithms

3.4 Symmetric Versus Public-Key Cryptography in a Quantum World

3.5 PQC, QKD, QRNG and Hybrid Approaches Compared

3.6 The Quantum-Safe Security Stack and Market Map

3.7 Market Drivers in Brief

3.8 Cryptographic Terminology

4 THE QUANTUM THREAT AND Q-DAY TIMELINE

4.1 Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers

4.2 Falling Resource Estimates

4.3 Quantum Hardware Roadmaps

4.4 Q-Day Estimates and Uncertainty

4.5 The Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later Threat

4.6 Mosca's Inequality and Data Shelf-Life

4.7 Digital Assets and Blockchain Exposure

4.8 Classical Risks to the New Algorithms

4.9 Adversaries, Geopolitics and the Covert-Capability Problem

4.10 Strategic Implications

5 POLICY, REGULATION AND STANDARDS

5.1 The Shift from Guidance to Mandate

5.2 United States: Federal Civilian Systems

5.3 United States: National Security Systems

5.4 NIST Standards and the US Technical Baseline

5.5 The October 2026 GAO Audit

5.6 US Financial Sector Initiatives

5.7 International Financial-Sector Bodies and Sector Regulators

5.8 European Union

5.9 European National Regimes

5.10 United Kingdom

5.11 Americas outside the United States

5.12 Asia-Pacific

5.13 Global Mandate and Deadline Matrix

5.14 Standards Bodies and Protocol Standards

5.15 The QKD Policy Divide

5.16 Policy Outlook 2027-2030

6 POST-QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGY

6.1 Algorithm Families

6.2 The NIST Standards

6.3 Performance and Key-Size Implications

6.4 Hybrid Key Exchange

6.5 Protocol Integration

6.6 Quantum-Safe PKI and Certificates

6.7 Code Signing, Firmware and Roots of Trust

6.8 Embedded, IoT and Constrained Devices

6.9 Side-Channel and Implementation Security

6.10 Open-Source Libraries and Implementations

6.11 Adoption Metrics

7 CRYPTOGRAPHIC DISCOVERY, INVENTORY AND CRYPTO-AGILITY

7.1 Why Inventory Is the Bottleneck

7.2 The Cryptographic Bill of Materials

7.3 Discovery Techniques

7.4 From Inventory to Remediation

7.5 Certificate Lifecycle Management and Quantum-Safe PKI

7.6 Crypto-Agility

7.7 Cryptographic Posture Management Platforms

7.8 Vendor Landscape

7.9 Buyer Criteria

7.10 Segment Forecast 2027-2037

7.11 Strategic Implications

8 PQC HARDWARE: HSMS, SECURE ELEMENTS AND SILICON

8.1 Why Hardware Sets the Pace of Migration

8.2 Hardware Security Modules

8.3 Secure Elements, TPMs and Smart Cards

8.4 PQC IP Cores, Accelerators and Microcontrollers

8.5 Network Encryptors and VPN Appliances

8.6 Implementation Security and Certification

8.7 PQC Hardware Forecast 2027-2037

8.8 PQC Software, Libraries and IP Forecast 2027-2037

8.9 Strategic Implications

9 QUANTUM KEY DISTRIBUTION

9.1 Principles of Quantum Key Distribution

9.2 QKD Protocol Families

9.3 Trusted-Node Networks

9.4 Satellite and Free-Space QKD

9.5 Integration with Key Management and Encryption Infrastructure

9.6 Certification and Standardisation

9.7 Government Positions: Support versus Scepticism

9.8 Cost Structure and Economics

9.9 Vendor Landscape

9.10 QKD Market Forecast 2027-2037

9.11 Outlook and Strategic Implications

10 QUANTUM RANDOM NUMBER GENERATION

10.1 Why Randomness Matters for Quantum-Safe Security

10.2 Entropy Sources

10.3 Form Factors and Delivery Models

10.4 Certification and Standards

10.5 Applications

10.6 Integration Patterns with Post-Quantum Cryptography

10.7 Vendor Landscape

10.8 QRNG Market Forecast 2027-2037

10.9 Outlook and Strategic Implications

11 QUANTUM-SAFE NETWORKS AND COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE

11.1 Telecom Operators as Quantum-Safe Service Providers

11.2 National Quantum Communication Backbones

11.3 Hybrid PQC and QKD Architectures

11.4 Convergence with Zero Trust and Network Security

11.5 5G, 6G and Mobile Network Security

11.6 Quantum Networking and the Road to a Quantum Internet

11.7 Market Implications

12 NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE INSTALLED BASE AND THE QUANTUM-SAFE REFRESH

12.1 Why Network Equipment Is the Quantum-Safe Chokepoint

12.2 Methodology and Definitions

12.3 The Installed Base by Equipment Class

12.4 Installed Base by Vendor

12.5 Vendor PQC Roadmaps

12.6 Refresh Cycles and the PQC-Capable Trajectory

12.7 Implications for the Quantum Cybersecurity Market

13 MIGRATION SERVICES AND MANAGED QUANTUM-SAFE SECURITY

13.1 Why Services Dominate the Market

13.2 Services Market Structure

13.3 Services Forecast 2027-2037

13.4 Sector Patterns in Services Demand

13.5 The US Contractor Cascade

13.6 Provider Landscape

13.7 Engagement and Pricing Models

13.8 Managed Quantum-Safe Services

13.9 Constraints on Services Growth

13.10 Strategic Implications

14 END-USE MARKETS

14.1 Overview of End-User Demand

14.2 Government and Defence

14.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

14.4 Telecommunications

14.5 Cloud, Hyperscale and IT Services

14.6 Energy, Utilities and Critical Infrastructure

14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

14.8 Automotive, IoT and Manufacturing

14.9 Digital Assets and Blockchain

14.10 Other Enterprise

14.11 Migration Timing by Sector

14.12 End-User Opportunity Assessment

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, INVESTMENT AND M&A

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

15.3 Venture and Growth Investment

15.4 Publicly Listed Quantum Cybersecurity Companies

15.5 Business Models

15.6 Competitive Positioning

15.7 Indicative Vendor Leadership by Segment

15.8 Partnerships and Ecosystems

15.9 Strategic Outlook

16 MARKET DYNAMICS AND OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

16.1 Market Drivers

16.2 Market Restraints

16.3 Impact Assessment of Drivers and Restraints

16.4 SWOT Analysis

16.5 Porter's Five Forces

16.6 Technology Readiness Assessment

16.7 Per-Segment SWOT

16.8 Opportunity Ranking

16.9 Pricing and Cost Dynamics

16.10 Leading Indicators to Monitor

16.11 Key Challenges

16.12 Recommendations

17 MARKET FORECASTS 2027-2037

17.1 Forecast Definitions and Assumptions

17.2 Total Market Size 2027-2037

17.3 Core Technology Market by Segment

17.4 Migration and Managed Services

17.5 Forecast by Technology Approach

17.6 Ten-Year TAM by Cryptographic Approach

17.7 Forecast by End-User Sector

17.8 Forecast by Region

17.9 Growth Scenarios

18 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

18.1 North America

18.2 Europe

18.3 Asia-Pacific

18.4 Middle East and Africa

18.5 Latin America

18.6 Regional Summary

19 COMPANY PROFILES (72 company profiles)

20 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [127]

LIST OF FIGURES [85]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



01 Quantum (formerly 01 Communique)

Accenture

Aliro

Amazon Web Services

American Binary

Apple

Arqit Quantum

BT Group

BTQ Technologies

Cisco

Cloudflare

Crypta Labs

Crypto4A Technologies

CryptoNext Security

Crypto Quantique

DigiCert

Eclypses

Encryption Consulting

Entrust

evolutionQ

Fortanix

Google

HEQA Security (formerly QuantLR)

IBM

ID Quantique

Infineon Technologies

IonQ

KEEQuant

KETS Quantum Security

Keyfactor

Lattice Semiconductor

LuxQuanta

Microsoft

Numana

Nu Quantum

NXP Semiconductors

Palo Alto Networks

Patero

Post-Quantum (PQ Solutions)

PQSecure Technologies

PQShield and more...

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