Alexander's Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
| (tables to follow)
| ALEXANDER'S, INC.
| FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
| Below is a table of selected financial results.
| QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|72,056
|$
|53,424
|Net income
|$
|27,404
|$
|5,968
|Net income per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|5.33
|$
|1.16
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|5,139,491
|5,135,956
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|36,349
|$
|14,920
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|7.07
|$
|2.91
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,139,491
|5,135,956
The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):
| QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|27,404
|$
|5,968
|Depreciation and amortization of real property
|8,945
|8,952
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|36,349
|$
|14,920
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|7.07
|$
|2.91
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,139,491
|5,135,956
| ALEXANDER'S, INC.
| FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
|Below is a table of selected financial results.
| NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|180,179
|$
|159,928
|Net income
|$
|187,428
|$
|24,400
|Net income per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|36.48
|$
|4.75
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|5,137,678
|5,134,705
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|65,251
|$
|50,524
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|12.70
|$
|9.84
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,137,678
|5,134,705
The following table reconciles net income to FFO (non-GAAP):
| NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|187,428
|$
|24,400
|Depreciation and amortization of real property
|25,825
|26,124
|Net gain on sale of real estate
|(148,002
|)
|-
|FFO (non-GAAP)
|$
|65,251
|$
|50,524
|FFO per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|$
|12.70
|$
|9.84
|Weighted average shares used in computing FFO per diluted share
|5,137,678
|5,134,705
FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is provided above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment