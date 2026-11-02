Apexflow And Catch NYC Collaborate To Bring Brand Advertising Closer To Mobile Publishers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combining brand demand, direct publisher relationships, and audience intelligence to improve advertising performance and monetization.









NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApexFlow, a mobile advertising technology company combining proprietary audience intelligence with direct publisher access, today announced a collaboration with Catch NYC, a New York-based advertising and marketing agency.

The collaboration has already delivered campaigns for brands including Nike, Curaçao Tourism, Blue Foundry Bank, and EAU Palm Beach.

The collaboration brings together Catch NYC's experience working with leading consumer brands and ApexFlow's mobile advertising technology, owned-and-operated app portfolio, and direct publisher partnerships. Together, they aim to connect brand campaigns with relevant mobile audiences more efficiently, improving advertising performance and creating additional monetization opportunities for publishers.

Connecting Brand Demand with Mobile Audiences

While programmatic advertising has made inventory widely accessible, identifying the right audiences and maximizing the value of each advertising opportunity remain significant challenges.

Built on firsthand experience developing, scaling, and monetizing mobile applications, ApexFlow combines its portfolio of more than 100 owned-and-operated apps with direct publisher partnerships and proprietary audience intelligence technology.

By analyzing available audience and inventory signals in real time, ApexFlow helps identify relevant advertising opportunities and connect them with suitable brand campaigns.

The approach is designed to drive stronger campaign performance through smarter audience matching and shorter, more transparent supply paths.

“Agencies don't need more impressions. They need the right impressions,” said Arie Kovant, Managing Partner at Catch New York.“Our focus is on connecting brands with audiences and environments that genuinely fit their campaigns. ApexFlow brings together publisher access, technology and data in a way that helps us make those connections more intelligently.”

Built from the Publisher's Perspective

Unlike platforms focused primarily on facilitating advertising transactions, ApexFlow's approach is shaped by its experience operating mobile applications and managing their monetization.

“Moving more impressions doesn't necessarily create more value,” said Lior Siva, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at ApexFlow.“Having built and scaled mobile apps ourselves, we understand the publisher's perspective. We combine that experience with our audience intelligence technology to curate the right advertising opportunities for each campaign, driving stronger performance for brands and better monetization for publishers.”

Expanding Opportunities for Advertisers and Publishers

For mobile app developers and game studios: The collaboration creates additional opportunities to access brand advertising demand through ApexFlow's data-driven monetization technology.

For advertisers and agencies: A more direct path to relevant mobile audiences, combining ApexFlow's owned-and-operated apps and publisher network with real-time intelligence to improve campaign precision and efficiency.

Publishers, advertisers, and agencies interested in working with ApexFlow can contact ....

About ApexFlow

ApexFlow is a mobile advertising technology platform combining proprietary audience intelligence, direct publisher relationships, and programmatic optimization to connect advertisers with relevant mobile audiences.

Drawing on firsthand experience in app development and monetization, the team behind ApexFlow has scaled mobile applications to more than 100 million downloads globally.

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About Catch New York

Catch NYC is an independent New York-based advertising and marketing agency providing strategic, creative, digital, and media services to brands across multiple industries.

Catch New York combines strategic thinking, creative execution, and data-driven marketing to help brands connect with audiences and drive business growth.

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Media Contact

Galit Sokolinski

Partner Solution Manager

ApexFlow

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at